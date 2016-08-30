Editorial cartoon: August 30, 2016

Jump to content
The Courier's editorial cartoon for August 30, 2016.
Comments
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
Kaepernick is right. Sorry old soldier who can't get it up. But for those expert Constitutionalists that haven't woke up yet, just as Blacks should be supported with their rights to carry, (your favorite Amendment), freedom of speech is even more important. Flags, singing the bangled Banner, the statue of liberty, are all SYMBOLS of FREEDOM, NOT ACTUAL FREEDOM.
To me and other sane people, the disrespect to the soldiers who died for our freedoms, isn't what Kaepernick did, or the Black Lives Matter groups, it's the stripping away of those rights the soldiers died to protect. Those that don't appreciate Colin, or others that burn flags, or block traffic, get used to it. Whether a Black person is very rich or very poor, their voices need to be heard.
So don't come calling with your hate speech, of 'thugs, rioters', or coddled Black athletes, someone has to speak up for the terrible condition of poor people, black or white. Your Comrade Drumpf a Billionaire in His Own Mind, says terrible things of the United States of America, and yet, you support him. Hypocrites.
Jim_Benjamin 34 minutes ago
"someone has to speak up for the terrible condition of poor people, black or white" You mean all the poor people kept maintained in the ghettos of cities like Chicago, Detroit and Baltimore by Democratic run city policies?
leeradu 43 minutes ago
I'm a Veteran and I don't agree with not showing the proper respect for the Flag, however I believe I fought for Kaepernik and All American's Freedom, even if he so "Choses to" protest in that manner, I Defend His Right to do it. What's More Astounding to Me is the number of Conservative Americans TODAY that "Think" it's OK to Force someone to strictly conform to their way of thinking / behaviors, Individual Freedoms be damned.
AZTom49 27 minutes ago
NOTrepublican displays the left's seething hatred for America yet again.
Yes, Colin has the "right" but respect is in too short of supply in the current country. Apparently the Dallas Cowboys didn't have the "right" to honor the fallen Dallas Police Officers since the NFL nixed that request.
The fans, and I'm 50+ year NFL fan, also have the right to boycot the 49ers, the NFL and their sponsors.
pvtom 20 minutes ago
NFL, ESPN, Black Lives Matter, are all falling into the defacing of our American Culture. Sure, it's "legal" to set during the pledge and National Anthem but it's not right. And it will be my right NOT to like what they do and to not watch San Francisco NFL games.