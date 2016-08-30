Cute pet pictures could win you a weekend in Sedona; deadline near

Is your pet cute and you know it? Photos of your adorable Fido or Fluffy could win you a getaway in Sedona.

El Portal Sedona Hotel, located in the heart of Sedona, is sponsoring a pet photo contest - and the deadline is at hand.

El Portal wants its guests to feel at home while on vacation and that’s why innkeepers Steve and Connie Segner decided early on that El Portal would be a memorable destination for both guests and their pets. Four-legged guests are welcomed with a blanket, treats and doggie bags.

“We actually want all our guests to have a ‘non-hotel’ kind of experience, where they can meet other guests and locals for a true Sedona experience,” owner Steve Segner says.

For a chance to win a two-night stay at El Portal Sedona Hotel, a pet spa treatment, a $50 food credit and two 2-hour jeep tour adventure, post funny, adorable, and cute pet photos or videos through the hotel’s social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram, and “Like” or “Share” entries.

The Pet Photo Contest is open to entries until 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. Visit www.elportalsedona.com/pet-photo-contest-win-a-sedona-getaway for links to the channels on which to post. Only one photo/post per pet per person and/or family.

A second-place winner will receive one free night at the hotel, a $25 food credit, and two 2-hour jeep tour adventure.

Third place-winner will win one free night and a $25 food credit.