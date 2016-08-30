Crying fowl: Rescue group tries to remove ‘domestic’ goose, ducks from Lynx Lake

PRESCOTT – A wildlife rescue organization based in the Phoenix area is trying to collect a well-known goose and several ducks from Lynx Lake, a move that has some local residents riled up.

Stan Rheinfelder said he went to the south shore of Lynx to fish on Friday, Aug. 26, and encountered some people from East Valley Wildlife trying to catch the goose, which residents have named “King George,” as well as several ducks.

“George is kind of a staple at the lake. Everyone knows him, everybody feeds him,” Rheinfelder said. “He’ll sit three feet away from us and tuck his head under his wing and go to sleep.

“They said (the birds) need to be removed, because they are domestic ducks … and they can’t survive there, and then they tried to tell me the ducks were hurt. There wasn’t a hurt duck among them.”

“I don’t get it – why are they rescuing them?” he asked, noting that George has been there for at least three years. “It’s their chosen environment.”

But Nancy Eilertsen said George and company didn’t choose to live there.

“They had been dumped off at the lake,” said Eilertsen, a member of the non-profit, all-volunteer, East Valley Wildlife group, based in Chandler. “When people dump (pet) ducks off at a lake, and they think they’re giving the ducks their freedom,” it’s really “a death sentence.”

“These ducks were really hungry, they were coming up to people,” she said, “and we were contacted. Some volunteers went out there to get the ducks, and the ducks that were rescued were very skinny. They were not in good shape.”

She said volunteers would take the birds, rehabilitate them, and then adopt them out to people with space to care for them.

“There is a goose at the lake that has a swollen leg and he’s having trouble with it … it could be infected, and a volunteer is going to try to catch him to treat him medically.”

The Arizona Game & Fish Department said it has no objection to the group relocating domestic waterfowl that have been released into the wild. “These are domestic animals – they’re not wildlife,” said Darrin Tucker, field supervisor at Game & Fish.

The only wild geese that would be there are Canada geese, which look nothing like the all-white domestic geese at Lynx Lake, he said, “and you’re not going to just walk up to, or paddle up to, a wild goose or wild duck and catch it. They will fly away long before that happens.”

Tucker said he doesn’t see a real problem with what East Valley Wildlife is doing.

“So long as they’re not being cruel, which I don’t think they are, it sounds like they’re trying to give them to other homes or care for them in other places.”

Tucker added that he’s spoken with U.S. Forest Service and state Department of Agriculture officials and those two agencies also have no issue with the group removing domestic ducks from the area.