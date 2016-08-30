Column: The right lessons from Obamacare’s meltdown

The decision of several major insurance companies to cut their losses and withdraw from the Obamacare exchanges, combined with the failure of 70 percent of Obamacare’s health insurance “co-ops,” will leave one in six Obamacare enrollees with only one health insurance option.
If Obamacare continues on its current track, most of America may resemble Pinal County, Arizona, where no one can obtain private health insurance. Those lucky enough to obtain insurance will face ever-increasing premiums and a declining choice of providers.
Many Obamacare supporters claimed that the exchanges created a market for health insurance that would allow consumers to benefit from competition. But allowing consumers to pick from a variety of government-controlled health insurance plans is not a true market; instead it is what the great economist Ludwig von Mises called “playing market.”
Unfortunately, if not surprisingly, too many are drawing the wrong lessons from Obamacare’s difficulties. Instead of calling for a repeal of Obamacare and all other government interference in the health care market, many are calling for increased penalties on those who defy Obamacare’s individual mandate in order to force them onto the exchanges. Others are renewing the push for a “public option,” forcing private companies to compete with taxpayer-funded entities and easing the way for the adoption of a Canadian-style single payer system.
Even those working to restore individual control over health care via tax deductions, credits, and expanded health savings accounts still support government intervention in order to provide a “safety net” for the poor. Of course, everyone — including libertarians — shares the goal of creating a safety net. Libertarians just understand that a moral and effective safety net is one voluntarily provided by individuals, religious organizations, and private charities.
Government has no legitimate authority to take money from taxpayers to fund health care or any other type of welfare program. Government-run health care also does not truly serve the interest of those supposedly “benefiting” from the program. Anyone who doubts this should consider how declining reimbursements and increasing bureaucracy is causing more doctors to refuse to treat Medicaid and Medicare patients.
Medicaid patients will face increasing hardships when, not if, the U.S. government’s fiscal crisis forces Congress to make spending cuts. When the crisis comes, what is more likely to be cut first: spending benefiting large corporations and big banks that can deploy armies of high-powered lobbyists, or spending benefiting low-income Americans who cannot afford K Street representation?
Contrary to myth, low-income individuals did not go without care in the days before the welfare state. Private, charity-run hospitals staffed by volunteers provided a safety net for those who could not afford health care. Most doctors also willingly provided free or reduced-price care for those who needed it. The large amount of charitable giving and volunteer activity in the United States shows that the American people do not need government’s help in providing an effective safety net.
The problems plaguing the health care system are rooted in the treatment of health care as a “right.” This justifies government intervention in the health care marketplace. This intervention causes increasing prices and declining quality and supply. Ironically, those who suffer most from government intervention are the very people proponents of these programs claim to want to help.
The first step in restoring a health care system that meets the needs of all people is to start treating health care as a good that can and should only be provided via voluntary actions of free people.
Ron Paul is a former Congressman and Presidential candidate. He can be reached at www.RonPaulInstitute.org.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
RaoulDucktooth 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
8.5 million enrolled? That don't sound like something that is collapsing! http://obamacarefacts.com/2015/01/07/understanding-obamacare-enrollment-numbers/
Lumpy_Rutherford 24 minutes ago
Remember that most of the 8.5 million get Medicaid for free. They didn't really "enroll" like through the exchange which is losing players like crazy. Clearly, the gubment didn't understand this game before it got in. Heck, the website didn't even have a freaking DASHBOARD when it opened and crashed. They couldn't even tell how many hits it was getting lol! Just tell the poor fat sick guys to go to the provider and the gubment will pay the bill. Keep it simple.
Johnblake 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
8.5 million; that is a joke. The system, if you recall, was intended to serve 35,000,000 un-insured.
Both Obama and Obama care are dismall failures. Let's get the government out of our bedrooms; break the cycle and vote Trunp for President.
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Pfffffft, second verse, same as the first. I barely got through half of his whining. The Cons in the House are the reason this country is not the same as those born in the 1940s wish it to be. Yet, the same ancient babyboomers, continue to fry their chances by voting in the same empty-headed blue suits year in and year out.
Consolidation of the insurance industry, and other industries, has lead to the high costs of everything. From Epi pens to telecommunications, to insurance, and the Cons in charge keep giving these same industries tax breaks, corporate welfare, legislation in their personhood favor. So, old man Paul, take out the welfare dollars you and the rest support, and then get back to us. Hypocrites.
leeradu 14 minutes ago
8.5 Million Enrolled in Obama Care? And That Number compares HOW to the Number Enrolled in "The Republican Plan"? OH, ZERO? ZERO enrolled in the GOP Plan? That's Right, "THERE IS NO REPUBLICAN PLAN"! 58 Token REPEAL Obama Care attempts by the GOP Controlled "Do Nothing Congress", Costing enormous Wasted Time and Millions of Taxpayer dollars and STILL 8 Years later; "NO Republican Plan" to Insure Anybody, Nobody! Voting Republican is a "Proven" Loser for America.
AZTom49 14 minutes ago
Democrats created this disaster without one republican voting for it. It took health insurance, that some didn't want and some couldn't afford and made it mandatory and much more expensive that many more cannot afford it AND cannot afford the escalating "fine".
Somehow that's "helping the poor"?