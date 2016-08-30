Column: Carlin ‘nun’ too funny, inspires thoughts

Last week’s column focusing on some of the wit and wisdom of the late comedian George Carlin struck a chord with Prescott reader Tim Anderson, who alerted me that Carlin “was my absolute favorite comedian” whose “brand of humor is classic.” He went on to say that “my best George story, however, was not about his jokes at all,” but rather stemmed from the time when he and his wife attended Carlin’s show in Fresno, California, in the 1970s “when he was doing his bit about the ‘seven dirty words’.

“We were seated in the theater waiting for the show to start when four Catholic nuns in their full regalia sat down right in front of us,” he related. “My thought was ‘Oh my God’ (pardon the pun), do they know what they’re in for? Well, the show started and, when George got to the seven dirty words, no one was laughing harder than those nuns. In fact, the nun at the end seat was spilling out in the aisle! That was funnier than anything George did that night.”

Some nun fun, I must say. But Carlin was also gifted with an intriguing serious side that I’d like to explore to the extent that space will allow. The following Carlinesque quotes were supplied by one Jo. L. Keener (not the “first Jo. L.”, he liked to quip, but a latter-day one). He and I toiled as a photographer and copy editor, respectively, at The Daily Courier around the turn of the century before he relocated to Texas in 2008 and is now living near Houston in Missouri City, whose motto, not surprisingly, is “The Show Me City.” He’s fighting Parkinson’s disease and blood cancer, but is upbeat and says that his doc “gives me 8-10 years with the cancer.” Incidentally, the quotes from Jo arrived in an email he moved to me a dozen years ago – on March 27, 2004. (I pigeon-hole lots of stuff that are suitable for resurrection, you see.) So here are some of Carlin’s “eloquent thoughts” that he penned soon after his wife died:

“The paradox of our time in history is that we have taller buildings but shorter tempers, wider freeways but narrower viewpoints. We spend more but have less; we buy more but enjoy less.”

“We have bigger houses and smaller families, more conveniences but less time. We have more degrees but less sense, more knowledge but less judgment, more experts, yet more problems, more medicine but less wellness.”

“We drink too much, smoke too much, spend too recklessly, laugh too little, drive too fast, get too angry, stay up too late, get up too tired, read too little, watch TV too much, and pray too seldom. We have multiplied our possessions, but reduced our values. We talk too much, love too seldom, and hate too often.”

“Remember, spend some time with your loved ones, because they are not going to be around forever. Remember, say a kind word to someone who looks up to you in awe, because that little person soon will grow up and leave your side. Remember to give a warm hug to the one next to you, because that is the only treasure you can give with your heart, and it doesn’t cost a cent.”

“Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away. If you don’t send this to at least 8 people … who cares?”

