2016 Primary Election unofficial results

Yavapai County Elections employees work in the call center Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, answering questions at the Yavapai County Administration Building. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

  • Originally Published: August 30, 2016 8:20 p.m.

  • Updated as of Tuesday, August 30, 2016 8:48 PM

    • The following preliminary results were released by the Yavapai County Elections Department on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m.

    Statewide races will be updated from the Secretary of State Office, as soon as results are available.

    2016 Primary Election

    Unofficial Results – Aug. 30 – Contested Races

    Precincts reporting: n/a% / 92% (state / local) as of 8 p.m.; turnout (local): 27.72%

    U.S. SENATOR (GOP)

    McCain, John (i) -- 52.48%

    Meluskey, Alex -- 4.95%

    Van Steenwyk, Clair -- 2.46%

    Ward, Kelli -- 40.11%

    U.S. REP IN CONGRESS – DIST. 1 (DEM)

    O’Halleran, Tom -- 73.31%

    Olivas, Miguel -- 26.12%

    U.S. REP IN CONGRESS – DIST. 1 (GOP)

    Babeu, Paul -- 32.70%

    Bennett, Ken -- 19.43%

    Gowan, David -- 3.17%

    Kiehne, Gary -- 15.89%

    Redd, Shawn -- 2.20%

    Rogers, Wendy -- 26.28%

    U.S. REP IN CONGRESS – DIST. 4 (GOP)

    Gosar, Paul (i) -- 72.47%

    Strauss, Ray -- 27.33%

    STATE REP – DIST. 1 (GOP) – 2 SEATS

    Campbell, Noel (i) -- 39.02%

    David, Chip -- 31.37%

    Stringer, David -- 29.35%

    CORP. COMMISSION (GOP) – 3 SEATS

    Burns, Robert (i) -- 23.51%

    Dunn, Boyd -- 17.04%

    Gray, Rick -- n/a%

    Melvin, Al -- 14.97%

    Tobin, Andy (i) -- 29.54%

    COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 1 (GOP)

    Hrin, Mary Beth -- 45.89%

    Simmons, Rowle (i) -- 54.04%

    COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 3 (GOP)

    Garrison, Randall -- 61.40%

    Joens, Diane -- 38.43%

    COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 4 (GOP)

    Brown, Craig (i) -- 63.26%

    Festenese, Marla -- 36.64%

    COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 5 (GOP)

    Irwin, Steve -- 34.61%

    Smith, Jack (i) -- 39.95%

    Wise, Harold -- 25.37%

    COUNTY ASSESSOR (GOP)

    Pearsall, Pam (i) -- 47.23%

    Simmons, Judd -- 52.71%

    CHINO VALLEY MAYOR

    Croft, Darryl -- 57.75%

    McCaullay, Robert -- 42.11%

    CHINO VALLEY COUNCIL

    (2-YEAR TERM) – 3 SEATS

    Best, Mike (i) -- 27.57%

    Harris, Alex -- 19.27%

    Mendoza, Corey (i) -- 24.70%

    Turner, Lon (i) -- 27.51%

    DEWEY-HUMBOLDT MAYOR

    Nolan, Terry (i) -- 59.86%

    Treadway, Doug -- 39.97%

    DEWEY-HUMBOLDT

    COUNCIL – 3 SEATS

    Crofutt, Lori -- 11.80%

    Hughes, John -- 15.69%

    Leonard, Kevin -- 10.57%

    Repan, Dennis (i) -- 10.51%

    Rogers, Denise -- 10.64%

    Timmons, Amy -- 11.93%

    Wendt, Victoria -- 15.18%

    Wright, Nancy (i) -- 13.23%

    PRESCOTT VALLEY

    COUNCIL – 4 SEATS

    Anderson, Rick (i) -- 13.20%

    Arps, Craig -- 8.49%

    Bradford, Charlotte -- 11.29%

    Cilano, Joey -- 6.45%

    Grossman, Marty (i) -- 12.88%

    Mallory, Mary (i) -- 16.25%

    Montes, Sergio -- 9.91%

    Nye, Lora Lee (i) -- 13.25%

    Trovini, Kevin -- 8.09%

    Source: Arizona Secretary of State & Yavapai County Elections

