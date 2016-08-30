The following preliminary results were released by the Yavapai County Elections Department on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m.

Statewide races will be updated from the Secretary of State Office, as soon as results are available.

2016 Primary Election

Unofficial Results – Aug. 30 – Contested Races

Precincts reporting: n/a% / 92% (state / local) as of 8 p.m.; turnout (local): 27.72%

U.S. SENATOR (GOP)

McCain, John (i) -- 52.48%

Meluskey, Alex -- 4.95%

Van Steenwyk, Clair -- 2.46%

Ward, Kelli -- 40.11%

U.S. REP IN CONGRESS – DIST. 1 (DEM)

O’Halleran, Tom -- 73.31%

Olivas, Miguel -- 26.12%

U.S. REP IN CONGRESS – DIST. 1 (GOP)

Babeu, Paul -- 32.70%

Bennett, Ken -- 19.43%

Gowan, David -- 3.17%

Kiehne, Gary -- 15.89%

Redd, Shawn -- 2.20%

Rogers, Wendy -- 26.28%

U.S. REP IN CONGRESS – DIST. 4 (GOP)

Gosar, Paul (i) -- 72.47%

Strauss, Ray -- 27.33%

STATE REP – DIST. 1 (GOP) – 2 SEATS

Campbell, Noel (i) -- 39.02%

David, Chip -- 31.37%

Stringer, David -- 29.35%

CORP. COMMISSION (GOP) – 3 SEATS

Burns, Robert (i) -- 23.51%

Dunn, Boyd -- 17.04%

Gray, Rick -- n/a%

Melvin, Al -- 14.97%

Tobin, Andy (i) -- 29.54%

COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 1 (GOP)

Hrin, Mary Beth -- 45.89%

Simmons, Rowle (i) -- 54.04%

COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 3 (GOP)

Garrison, Randall -- 61.40%

Joens, Diane -- 38.43%

COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 4 (GOP)

Brown, Craig (i) -- 63.26%

Festenese, Marla -- 36.64%

COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 5 (GOP)

Irwin, Steve -- 34.61%

Smith, Jack (i) -- 39.95%

Wise, Harold -- 25.37%

COUNTY ASSESSOR (GOP)

Pearsall, Pam (i) -- 47.23%

Simmons, Judd -- 52.71%

CHINO VALLEY MAYOR

Croft, Darryl -- 57.75%

McCaullay, Robert -- 42.11%

CHINO VALLEY COUNCIL

(2-YEAR TERM) – 3 SEATS

Best, Mike (i) -- 27.57%

Harris, Alex -- 19.27%

Mendoza, Corey (i) -- 24.70%

Turner, Lon (i) -- 27.51%

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT MAYOR

Nolan, Terry (i) -- 59.86%

Treadway, Doug -- 39.97%

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT

COUNCIL – 3 SEATS

Crofutt, Lori -- 11.80%

Hughes, John -- 15.69%

Leonard, Kevin -- 10.57%

Repan, Dennis (i) -- 10.51%

Rogers, Denise -- 10.64%

Timmons, Amy -- 11.93%

Wendt, Victoria -- 15.18%

Wright, Nancy (i) -- 13.23%

PRESCOTT VALLEY

COUNCIL – 4 SEATS

Anderson, Rick (i) -- 13.20%

Arps, Craig -- 8.49%

Bradford, Charlotte -- 11.29%

Cilano, Joey -- 6.45%

Grossman, Marty (i) -- 12.88%

Mallory, Mary (i) -- 16.25%

Montes, Sergio -- 9.91%

Nye, Lora Lee (i) -- 13.25%

Trovini, Kevin -- 8.09%

Source: Arizona Secretary of State & Yavapai County Elections