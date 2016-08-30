Photo by Les Stukenberg.
The following preliminary results were released by the Yavapai County Elections Department on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m.
Statewide races will be updated from the Secretary of State Office, as soon as results are available.
Watch dCourier.com for updates.
2016 Primary Election
Unofficial Results – Aug. 30 – Contested Races
Precincts reporting: n/a% / 92% (state / local) as of 8 p.m.; turnout (local): 27.72%
U.S. SENATOR (GOP)
McCain, John (i) -- 52.48%
Meluskey, Alex -- 4.95%
Van Steenwyk, Clair -- 2.46%
Ward, Kelli -- 40.11%
U.S. REP IN CONGRESS – DIST. 1 (DEM)
O’Halleran, Tom -- 73.31%
Olivas, Miguel -- 26.12%
U.S. REP IN CONGRESS – DIST. 1 (GOP)
Babeu, Paul -- 32.70%
Bennett, Ken -- 19.43%
Gowan, David -- 3.17%
Kiehne, Gary -- 15.89%
Redd, Shawn -- 2.20%
Rogers, Wendy -- 26.28%
U.S. REP IN CONGRESS – DIST. 4 (GOP)
Gosar, Paul (i) -- 72.47%
Strauss, Ray -- 27.33%
STATE REP – DIST. 1 (GOP) – 2 SEATS
Campbell, Noel (i) -- 39.02%
David, Chip -- 31.37%
Stringer, David -- 29.35%
CORP. COMMISSION (GOP) – 3 SEATS
Burns, Robert (i) -- 23.51%
Dunn, Boyd -- 17.04%
Gray, Rick -- n/a%
Melvin, Al -- 14.97%
Tobin, Andy (i) -- 29.54%
COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 1 (GOP)
Hrin, Mary Beth -- 45.89%
Simmons, Rowle (i) -- 54.04%
COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 3 (GOP)
Garrison, Randall -- 61.40%
Joens, Diane -- 38.43%
COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 4 (GOP)
Brown, Craig (i) -- 63.26%
Festenese, Marla -- 36.64%
COUNTY SUPERVISOR – DIST. 5 (GOP)
Irwin, Steve -- 34.61%
Smith, Jack (i) -- 39.95%
Wise, Harold -- 25.37%
COUNTY ASSESSOR (GOP)
Pearsall, Pam (i) -- 47.23%
Simmons, Judd -- 52.71%
CHINO VALLEY MAYOR
Croft, Darryl -- 57.75%
McCaullay, Robert -- 42.11%
CHINO VALLEY COUNCIL
(2-YEAR TERM) – 3 SEATS
Best, Mike (i) -- 27.57%
Harris, Alex -- 19.27%
Mendoza, Corey (i) -- 24.70%
Turner, Lon (i) -- 27.51%
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT MAYOR
Nolan, Terry (i) -- 59.86%
Treadway, Doug -- 39.97%
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT
COUNCIL – 3 SEATS
Crofutt, Lori -- 11.80%
Hughes, John -- 15.69%
Leonard, Kevin -- 10.57%
Repan, Dennis (i) -- 10.51%
Rogers, Denise -- 10.64%
Timmons, Amy -- 11.93%
Wendt, Victoria -- 15.18%
Wright, Nancy (i) -- 13.23%
PRESCOTT VALLEY
COUNCIL – 4 SEATS
Anderson, Rick (i) -- 13.20%
Arps, Craig -- 8.49%
Bradford, Charlotte -- 11.29%
Cilano, Joey -- 6.45%
Grossman, Marty (i) -- 12.88%
Mallory, Mary (i) -- 16.25%
Montes, Sergio -- 9.91%
Nye, Lora Lee (i) -- 13.25%
Trovini, Kevin -- 8.09%
Source: Arizona Secretary of State & Yavapai County Elections
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.