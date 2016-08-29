Volunteering Opportunities: Week of August 29

March of Dimes Prescott needs volunteers for its walk on Saturday, Sept. 10. Event starts at 7:30 a.m. on courthouse plaza; volunteers start at 6 a.m. Judy, 928-713-3733.

The Del E. Webb Foundation seeks to expand its volunteer pool. Opportunities include reviews of past and present grant applications, research projects, site visit reporting and other periodic special projects. Call 928-445-9699 to schedule an informational meeting and interest assessment.

The James Family Prescott YMCA could not function without the help of dedicated volunteers. Volunteer opportunities include Girls in Sports Day on Sept. 24. This day is perfect for high school and college girls to come and mentor our youth. Also needed are referees for Adult Flag Football and Soccer Leagues; coaches and refs for youth sports; dance and swim instructors; and help with member engagement and fundraising. Contact Rachelle Skvarek at Rachelle.skvarek@prescottymca.org or at 928-445-7221, ext. 213.

Prescott Police Department's volunteer Media Production Unit needs persons with experience in editing and producing videos for internal and broadcast airing. Also needed, are people with experience in camera, audio and video operation. Please contact Kevin Rother at 928-777-1967 at the Prescott Police Department to apply for a position.

If you are a happy, high-energy, positive person and you like working with people, Stepping Stones Thrift Stores need you. Greet customers and donors, fill out donor receipts and help customers find that special treasure. Volunteers also assist with pricing, merchandising, and much more. Proceeds provide 24/7/365 helpline, emergency services and advocacy to serve women and children. Call Denise Merritt at 928-772-4184 or email denise@SteppingStonesAZ.org.

Stepping Stones Agencies is looking for volunteers for the human resources and administrative office, community awareness program, and at the bookstore and gift shop. Stepping Stones provides 24/7/365 helpline, emergency services and advocacy for women and children in the West Yavapai County communities. Contact Denise Merritt at 928-772-4184 or email denise@steppingstonesaz.org.

The Mental Health Veterans Advocacy Council seeks new members. Are you conscientious and interested in helping develop a true partnership between veterans with mental health issues, their families, VA Mental Health staff and the community in order to improve the quality of VA mental health services? Membership in the council is open to veterans with mental health concerns, their family members and agencies/organizations servicing such veterans. A once a month commitment to attend all meetings is required. Meetings take place at the Prescott VA Medical Center every 3rd Wednesday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Nancy Devine at 928-445-4860 ext. 5281 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Az. Origin Science Association (AzOSA) is in need of a volunteer who is able to create and maintain a web site and further the creationist cause. They must be willing to take over the website maintenance. For information, contact David McNabb at 928-771-1218 or email Mcnabbprescott@aol.com.

The Yavapai County 4-H Youth Development Program is a looking for individuals to serve as resource volunteers. Do you have an interest in teaching a group of youth about your area of specialty? We are looking for individuals who have knowledge in forestry, knitting and everything in between. Give us a call at 928-445-6590 ext. 229 to discuss how we can work together to make a difference in the youth of Yavapai County.

The primary mission of Prescott Meals on Wheels is to provide one hot nourishing meal per day both in a congregate setting and to our homebound clients. Volunteer opportunities include kitchen staff and meal delivery drivers. The hours depend on the task and availability however, the block of time is between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Contact Sandee Gentry, volunteer coordinator, at 928-445-7630, ext. 602, or SandeeGPMOW@gmail.com for more information. www.prescottmealsonwheels.com.

The Heart Song Center for Grieving Children is seeking volunteers. The Heart Song Center offers a safe, supportive environment for youth and families who are dealing with the grief associated with the death of a loved one. Volunteer training will be provided. Tasks include assisting with group meetings and facilitating activities. Meetings take place once per month. Make a difference in the life of a child and in the ability of their family to begin to heal. Interested persons please call Heart Song at 928-642-2969. The Heart Song Center is sponsored in part by The Good Samaritan Society Prescott Hospice.

Margaret T. Morris Center, a residential, memory care community, is looking for compassionate, patient people to assist staff with activities, one on one visits, bingo or working in the horticultural program. For information, contact John Proffer, Director of Life Enrichment/Volunteers at 928-445-6633 ext. 115.

Launch Pad Teen Center is looking for energetic people who want to make a difference in the lives of teens in the Prescott area. Volunteers would be a part of the centers drop-in hours facilitating programing with teens, tutoring, and simply being a positive adult influence. If you feel this experience is right for you, email dgray@thelaunchpadteencenter.org.



The Prescott Chamber Orchestra is seeking an extraordinary individual to lead and direct fundraising and development activities for this 501c-3 charitable organization. The orchestra, which has been known for 30 plus years as the Prescott Strings, is expanding its scope of operations to provide the community with live performances of classical music and to foster the development of young musicians through scholarships and experience in performing as soloists and members of the orchestra. A job description is available on their website, www.prescottstrings.com. For more information, call Joe Cotten at 928-636-0229 or Fran Willes at 928-443-8462.

The Prescott Chamber Orchestra is seeking a well-organized individual to coordinate and direct the work of a corps of volunteers who support the orchestra with a variety of behind-the-scenes activities. Typical examples include assistance with ticket sales and concession operations at the concerts, distribution of advertising pieces publicizing the concerts, assistance with planning and implementing fund raising events and other special functions. A job description is available on their website, www.prescottstrings.com. For more information, call Joe Cotten at 928-636-0226 or Fran Willes at 928-443-8462.

Community Cats at The Catty Shack is looking for volunteers to socialize, foster and be available for adoption days for our adoptable kitties. We are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 609 S. Granite St. in Prescott. Come by and look at what we are doing and see if you would like to be involved! We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization taking homeless or abandoned cats and kittens from the streets.



Yavapai Regional Transit, a growing public transit system is looking for volunteers to become Board Members, Transit Advisory Committee Members or drivers to drive buses between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The program provides public bus service in Chino Valley, Prescott and Prescott Valley five days per week. Volunteer drivers’ schedules can be accommodated. Contact our dispatcher at 928-636-3602 or the website yavapairegionaltransit.com.

GMO-Free Prescott, a community educational organization, is accepting volunteers to help with all facets of our mission to raise awareness and increase understanding about genetically engineered foods (GMOs) and related pesticides. Call 928-221-2533 or email gmofreeprescott@gmail.com.

Adult Center of Prescott needs volunteers in order to provide services for their members and the community. Come find a place to serve that is of interest to you! For information, call 928-778-3000, or stop by at 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott, in the Rowle P. Simmons Community Center.

Dog Big Dog Charitable Foundation (501C3) is looking for volunteers to help with community and fundraising events. The Prescott Dog is also looking for volunteers to help with two big events as well as some smaller community events; Dogtoberfest in October; and Woofstock in May. For more information, call 928-445-4811 or email Ann Herrington at prescottdog@cableone.net.

Prescott Litter Lifters have been cleaning up “Everybody’s Hometown Litter” since 1981. They never run out of work and welcome you to participate. For information, call Don at 928-771-2690.

Citizens Tax Committee, incorporated 1977, needs volunteers to attend governmental agencies' meetings to bring for the Committee's attention and oversight, items of importance related to budgeting and expenditure of tax monies. Email: contact@CitizensTaxCommittee.com.

Blankets 4 Kids needs a person to help on the first Saturday of each month in the collection of comfort items for children. The locations are always at the Goodwill parking areas in Prescott and Prescott Valley and alternate every-other month. The times are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location! In addition we could use a driver to pick up donations from our donation bins in the tri-city area. If you would like to work in our warehouse rolling blankets, we could use you there! Call Ron at 928-541-0483.

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking volunteers for the following positions. Hours and days are flexible. Training provided. For more information on volunteer positions or how to apply, call Heidi Dahms Foster at Prescott Valley Volunteer Central, 928-759-3123 or visit www.pvaz.net and click on Jobs/Volunteers.

Volunteers in Policing. The Prescott Valley Police Volunteers in Policing program has openings for patrol officers, records support and officer and victim assistance in the Family Violence Unit.

Neighborhood Good Works Crew. We’re looking for people who would like to help our elderly or community members with disabilities with mowing and minor yard work. We’ll supply the tools!

Facilities Assistant. This volunteer opens, closes and secures the Library Crystal Room before and after meetings and special events on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Library Drive-Up Window. This volunteer or volunteers will man the library drive-up window Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adult Literacy. This important program helps adults learn to read, or improve their reading skills

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary needs you! If you love animals, then we have the best and most rewarding volunteer job for you. HPZS is seeking caring and dedicated individuals who want to help our non-profit rescue and education facility. We are seeking volunteers for all departments, such as animal care, docents, facilities/maintenance and gift shop. If interested, contact Becky Salazar at 928-778-4242 ext. 17, come by the zoo and fill out a volunteer application or email bsalazar@heritageparkzoo.org

United Way of Yavapai County is looking for conscientious volunteers to help with various office tasks, special events and programs. If you want to be part of something that significantly impacts our communities call Annette Olson at 928-778-6605! We would love to have you on our team!

Sharlot Hall Museum seeks tour guides, building docents, and other volunteers assisting with events, assisting in research and archival projects, preserving collections, gardens and grounds, and store merchandising at 415 W. Gurley, Prescott. Training available; flexible hours. Call 928-445-3122, ext. 18 for details.

Fort Whipple Museum encourages volunteers to become docents for visitors and guests, by sharing the history and impact of this cultural center located on the Bob Stump Memorial Veterans Hospital grounds (500 N. Highway. 89). Get involved by becoming a ‘Living History’ interpreter and enjoy docent opportunities Thursday through Saturdays. Training is available. Call 928-445-3122 ext. 18 for details.

The Salvation Army of Prescott is seeking dedicated and energetic volunteers to help us in "Doing the Most Good" for our community! Volunteer support is needed in a wide range of areas including youth programs, Thrift Store, food pantry/soup kitchen and clerical support. Contact 928-778-0150 for more information and to share your talents, or register online at https://volunteer.usawest.org

Gabriel’s Angels Pet Therapy is in need of volunteer teams in Prescott and Prescott Valley. A therapy dog can make a positive impact on the lives of at-risk children who are the victims of abuse and neglect. You and your dog can be a team that makes a difference! Visit www.gabrielsangels.org and click on volunteer tab or call 309-531-0875 for local information.

The Food Neighbors Project is seeking people to mobilize their friends and neighbors in alleviating hunger in our community. This involves only four to six hours every two months and is immensely beneficial to local food banks. Contact Bob Painter at 928-443-5069 or go to www.yavapaifoodneighborsproject.org.

The Council for Educational Travel, USA is seeking caring families to host one of our international high school students--for one or two semesters, during the 2015-16 school year. If interested, contact Bridget at 928-713-4518 or bmalf@aol.com.

Come volunteer at N.O.A.H., a 501(c) (3) nonprofit thrift store that benefits animals, from Miss Kitty's cat shelter to equine rescue to the Heritage Park Zoo. N.O.A.H., located a mile from the courthouse, needs volunteers for a three-hour time period once a week. Call N.O.A.H. at 928-708-0545, Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The mission of Coalition for Compassion and Justice (CCJ) is to provide vital services, education and advocacy for those living in poverty, leading to self-sufficiency and a fair and just community for all. To volunteer, contact our Volunteer Coordinator, at staci.robbins@yavapaiccj.org, or by calling 928-445-8382, ext. 100.

The “Copper State” Detachment 906 of the Marine Corps League meets the 4th Wednesday of each month at the VFW Post 10227, 2375 N. 5th Street, Prescott Valley. Social Hour is from 6 to 7 p.m. The group participates in VA Volunteer Services, Young Marines and Toys for Tots, and provide Color Guard for parades; flag posting for patriotic events; and Honor Guard at veteran services. Visit www.copperstate906mcl.org for information.

Blue Rose Heritage and Culture Center, located at 7200 2nd Street, Prescott Valley, needs volunteers to teach in the performing arts field and in all phases of theater and live music. Call Jody Drake at 928-899-5472.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona is looking for retired teachers and others to assist youths ages 6-18 with their reading and homework in the afternoon at the Prescott and Prescott Valley sites. Call 928-776-8686 or 928-287-1377.

Prescott YMCA’s Youth Flag Football League needs volunteer coaches and referees. Come by the YMCA at 750 Whipple St., Prescott, or call 928-445-7221 ext. 33.

The Area Agency on Aging/Northern Arizona Council of Governments is seeking individuals interested in volunteering for their Ombudsman program as well as for their Medicare Benefits Counselor. If you are a good listener, enjoy working through issues that contribute to a senior’s quality of life who is a resident at a State licensed long-term care facility, the Ombudsman program is for you! We will train and certify Ombudsman who will become the advocates for seniors who reside in either long-term care or skilled nursing facilities. Reliable transportation and computer skills are a plus. We are also seeking volunteer Medicare Benefits Counselors who can assist eligible recipients navigate the often confusing Medicare process as well as provide direction towards supplemental insurance options. This program also will train and certify you as a Medicare Benefits Counselor. Due to the confidential information, both programs require a background and DPS Fingerprint Clearance check. Information on either program can be obtained by calling 1-877-521-3500, e-mail at aaadir@nacog.org, Bruce Reed at 928-776-7871 or Jana Bays at 928-537-6403. You can learn more about NACOG and the Area Agency on Aging by also going to their website www.nacog.org/aging.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center – Prescott and Prescott Valley campuses have a wide variety of volunteer opportunities for you to consider. Openings include patient services, waiting room hosts, clerical positions, Gift Shop clerks, Snack Cart and more. Call us today to experience the health benefits of volunteering. Prescott campus: 928-771-5678, Prescott Valley campus: 928-442-8678.

The Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Centers (SJRC) in Prescott, Prescott Valley & Cottonwood need volunteers! Are you interested in sharing your time and unique abilities with adults in our community who face physical and cognitive challenges? The Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Centers are currently looking for volunteers to help enrich the lives of participants in our adult day services programs! Volunteers can help in a variety of ways – leading games, assisting with activities, men’s hobbies, clerical help, assisting with Horticultural therapy, kitchen help, cleaning and organizing, answering telephones in the afternoon, sharing stories, leading classes and much more! Volunteers choose how often they would like to help and in what area. Any and all help is greatly appreciated! If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at The Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center closest to you, contact Joy Travers, Activity Director of the Prescott SJRC at 928-445-6384, ext. 106; Patricia Roberts, Activity Director of the SJRC in Prescott Valley at 928-775-3563, ext. 216; or Matthew Karow, Activity Director of the SJRC in Cottonwood at 928-648-0788 ext. 301. The Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Center is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization that provides socialization, health monitoring, personal care, transportation and a nutritious food program for adults over the age of 18 in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cottonwood and the surrounding quad city areas. For more information, visit www.AdultCareServices.org.

Good Samaritan Society Prescott Hospice volunteers are trained to make a difference in many capacities: providing companionship and respite to patients and families facing end-of-life issues, sharing music and other talents in homes/facilities, and supporting staff via assisting in office work. Call 928-778-5655 for more information.

Yavapai Food Bank needs volunteers able to drive to pick up food, do routine office work or help stock shelves and distribute food. Contact Lynn at 928-775-5255.

People Who Care assists individuals in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley by helping with rides to healthcare appointments, grocery shopping, and much more. Volunteers help people who can no longer drive remain independent in their own homes. For further information, call 928-445-2480. Volunteers do make a Big Difference. Our “Neighbors” are so very appreciative of their Volunteers. Please consider coming to an Orientation so you too can feel the wonderful circle of “Making a Difference.”

Women's shelter in Prescott seeking volunteers who want to love and encourage women. We are looking for volunteers in the following areas: (1) evening advocates (5-8 pm). You would interact with the women and oversee them doing their chores. (2) overnight advocate (8pm to 8am, with a stipend); (3) office volunteers for the morning from 9 a.m. to noon to answer phones, receive donations and misc. duties. We provide training for all volunteer positions. Call Kathy at 928-778-5933.

The Foster Care Review Board is seeking volunteer board members in the Cottonwood area to oversee the progress of children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse and neglect. No experience is required. Upon completing a background check, volunteers are appointed to a five-member board by the Juvenile Court for a three-year term. Call Carissa at 602-452-3400, toll-free at 1-866-320-1959, or visit www.azfcrb.org

Dewey-Humboldt Museum needs volunteers for events. For information, call Doris at 928-632-5521.

The Highlands Center for Natural History is seeking volunteers to help children and adults discover the wonders of nature. Other opportunities available include writing, event planning, videography, administrative support, committee leadership, gardening and maintenance. For information, call 928-776-9550 or visit HighlandsCenter.org for information and an application.

Every day, senior adults help increase joy and meaning in the lives of other older adults. How can you do this? By serving as a Senior Peer Volunteer. You can lift adults up when they feel down, help them decrease loneliness, or assist them in creating purpose in their lives. If you want to make this kind of impact in an older adult's life, call the Senior Peer Volunteer Program of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic at 928-445-5211, ext. 2601.

The Prescott Center for the Arts is looking for volunteers to help with theater and visual art exhibits. Visit www.pca-az.net and select the volunteer tab or, call Jon Meyer at 928-541-0209. PCA is also looking for men who can sing. Call Mary Ann Dutton at 928-776-8992.

Yavapai Toy Makers needs more toy makers. We have grown to donating wood toys to some 22 hospitals, clinics and shelters from Flagstaff to Phoenix. The toys go to "children who are ill through no fault of their own and to kids in crises." If you have a home wood shop and a computer and would like to be part of a fun group this it the project. No pressure, no quotas, just fun and enjoy 40 guys who make up the team. Call Ed at 928-776-9193.

Prescott Valley’s Good Works Crew needs volunteers to help citizens physically unable to maintain their property because of age, disability or circumstance. To volunteer, arrange for a volunteer packet or for placement on the service waiting list, call 928-759-3050.

The Arizona Pioneers' Home Foundation is looking for people who would like to participate with fundraising events, which include a fall rummage sale, Christmas bazaar and spring rummage sale. Call Virginia at 928-445-3216 or Beth at 928-445-7135.

The Sunshine Stitchers group is looking for volunteers to crochet, knit, quilt and sew. We donate to local organizations and meet twice a month on Mondays from 12:45 to 3 p.m. in Prescott. For information, call Lynne at 928-778-7748.

Boys to Men Mentoring Network is looking for men to be mentors to teenage boys. For information, call Charles at 928-499-0522 or visit www.boystomenaz.org.

Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers who want to positively impact the lives of children in our community. YBBBS needs volunteers to work in the office, plan agency events and help with graphic design/photography projects. YBBBS also needs mentors to become Big Brothers, Big Sisters and family matches. YBBBS has over a hundred children waiting and a large percentage of our waiting youth are boys. Couples and family matches can also take on a child and statistically these types of matches last the longest as the support from a partner or family helps the match flourish. Matching at risk children in our community with a positive role model can drastically increase the child's ability to make better choices in the classroom, amongst peers, the pursuit of higher education, as well as staying out of jail and prison and away from drugs and alcohol. Please call 928-778-5135 or sign up at www.azbigs.org.

The Chino Valley Animal Shelter needs volunteers to walk dogs in Memory Park and to play with them in the exercise yard. Volunteers are also needed on weekends to transport and show adoptable dogs at off-site locations, and to work at events to raise funds for veterinary care and other animal-related needs. To schedule a short orientation, call Danielle or Launi at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Animal Disaster Services (ADS) is seeking volunteers to create and maintain an emergency shelter for animals during disasters when evacuations are required. Call Becky Salazar at 928-445-3347 or email beckysalazar@cableone.net.

Are you interested in helping traumatized victims? If it’s not in your nature to walk away from someone experiencing the worst moment of their life and if you would like to work with police officers, firefighters and nurses on emergency scenes, consider becoming a Certified Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) volunteer. TIP is a group of specially trained citizen volunteers who provide emotional and practical support to victims of traumatic events. For information, call Sue at 928-445-4655.

The Yavapai County Search & Rescue Team (YCSRT) is looking for volunteers to serve as drivers and observers in the 4x4 Unit. A 4X4 vehicle is not needed to serve an observer. Volunteers are also wanted to serve in the Quad, Search Dog, Backcountry, Mounted and Communication Units. If you like helping people and learning new skills and can commit to responding any time of the day to help those in need, go to Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team (ycsrt.org) website and click on contact us. A representative will contact you shortly.

Judian Society needs volunteers to help with the gift store in downtown Prescott; collect items for Sr. Peter’s Closet; and/or help with spiritual development projects and “Women in Crisis” programs. If you would like to make a difference in the lives of women and children in the community, call 928-778-2725.

The Yavapai County Volunteers in Protection program is looking for individuals interested in joining the Sheriffs Auxiliary Force Patrol Group. Patrol Group members are armed and drive YCSO patrol vehicles. All training, including defensive tactics and firearms, is provided. Visit www.ycvip.org or call Richard at 928-443-0607.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona is looking for volunteers to work with youths from 6 to 18 years of age after school and during the summer. Do you have a special hobby or interest and would like to share or teach to kids? We have club sites in Prescott and Prescott Valley. If your specialty is in the arts, sports, fitness, health, life skills or leadership, call 928-776-8686 or 928-237-1377.

The Prescott Police Department’s Citizens on Patrol Program is recruiting individuals who wish to join a team of dedicated citizens willing to donate their time to better our community. Citizens on Patrol assist with traffic control, crime scene security, vacation watches, city code enforcement, sex offender notifications, radar deployment and speed enforcement programs, school and park watches, and more. Contact Kevin Rother at 928-777-1967.

The Elks Opera House Guild needs docent volunteers to work in the beautifully restored historic theater. The Elks Opera House is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for tours and ticket purchases. Call Maxine at 928-778-5236 or email mvdillahunty@cableone.net.

Community Partnership for Comfort Care volunteers are trained to educate local people on formulating advanced directives and planning for end-of-life care. Visit our website at www.cpcc-yav.org or call Adam Bissell at 928-776-5655 for more information.

Prescott Audubon Society is looking for volunteers to help remove non-native invasive weeds at the Highlands Center for Natural History. Email Cathy at cpalmgessner@gmail.com.

Find out how you can broaden your life experiences by becoming a Smoki Museum Volunteer. Museum is located at 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott, for information call 928-445-1230, or visit our web site: www.smokimuseum.org.

The American Cancer Society's Cancer Resource Center has various volunteer opportunities available in the Prescott area. For information, call 928-526-7345.

Arizona Department of Public Safety is accepting applications for a chaplain volunteer representing different faith groups to provide assistance to employees, their families and citizens during critical times. To apply, visit www.azdps.gov/careers/volunteers/openings or call 602-223-2290.

Life Connections, a pro-life Christian pregnancy center offering support and resources to women facing an unplanned pregnancy, needs volunteers passionate about serving with love and understanding. The organization gives free pregnancy tests, offers education in the area of sexual responsibility and provides referrals to doctors' offices and community resources. The center is located at 7875 E. Florentine, Suite C, Prescott Valley. Contact Diane or Donna at 928-227-3130.

The Chino Valley and Paulden Area Ministerial Association works in conjunction with St. Vincent De Paul Society and the Salvation Army to help people in need. Volunteers staff the organization, and they welcome any help from new volunteers. The association helps people with various critical housing and living conditions. Referrals are strictly confidential. For more information, to make a donation or volunteer, call 928-636-0276. The office is located behind the Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89.

Prescott Art Docents have shared their love of art with children and adults since 1971 by offering classroom and community art presentations. Docent training is provided, so it’s not necessary to have artistic skills or a background in art history or teaching. Continuing education is offered through our Monday morning program series, held during the school year and open to the public. For more information call Andrea at 938-636-7207 or contact Joslyn on email at ejcandh@msn.com. Visit the Prescott Art Docents calendar at google.com.

The Elks Opera House Foundation seeks a retired (or active pro bono) volunteer Certified Public Accountant to record monthly bank statements on five accounts in QUICKBOOKS and produce a financial statement for the board of directors. Also, a cumulative report at the end of the fiscal year (Sept. 30) is needed for the foundation's accountant in filing the 990 tax return for the non-profit corporation. Email eohf127@aol.com or call 928-445-1298 for further information, or to volunteer.

The Arizona Pioneers Home Foundation is a non-profit charitable organization which that assists residents of the home by helping to provide needed amenities and repairs; such as new televisions and necessary repairs to the donated community bus, used for outings and excursions. The group is also in need of monetary donations and items for its spring and fall rummage sales.If you are interested in joining the monthly meeting, call Virginia at 928-445-3216 or Beth at 928-445-7135.

Prescott Valley Food Bank, 9360 Manzanita Circle, needs volunteers from noon to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. For information, call 928-772-4490.

The Highlands Center for Natural History is seeking volunteers to serve as Highlands Hosts in our Benson Family Nature Store for 3-4 hours per week. Host duties include operating the Point of Sale computer cash register, keeping the store neat and stocked. Additionally, Hosts greet visitors to the Highlands Center, explain our mission, our LEED gold certified green building structure, membership and volunteer opportunities and community programs. Some administrative work possible, need phone skills, willingness to take visitors on short tours of the facilities. Must have basic computer skills, and enjoy meeting and talking with the public. Other volunteer positions available; check our website at www.highlandscenter.org. Contact 928-776-9550 for more information and to RSVP your attendance.



Good Samaritan Society – Hospice, a nonprofit organization, needs volunteers as part of the team to assist with patients and families. The volunteers are formally trained in an 8-week comprehensive program so that they can provide respite for caregivers and enhance the end-of-life support for patients. Contact Susan Lohn at 928-778-5655 for more information.

Prescott Area Shelter Services needs volunteers for overnight advocates from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. This volunteer position offers a stipend of $25 a night. If interested in this position contact Katee Norris at 928-778-5933 or email k.norris@prescottshelters.org.

The Phippen Museum currently seeks individuals who love Western Art, meeting new people and enjoy working in a museum. Phippen Museum volunteers help in almost every area of the museum from greeting visitors to helping in the office. If interested, contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Brenda Smith, at 928-778-1385 or email Phippen@phippenartmuseum.org.

The Bob Stump VA Medical Center currently seeks volunteers to assist veteran patients in the hospice unit. This unique position requires a compassionate individual willing to make a difference during the veteran’s final hours. Volunteer’s schedules may vary, but they’ll be happy to know they’re making a difference at a time when it’s needed most. For more information or to register, contact Carole Marmo, Hospice Palliative Care Coordinator, at 928-445-4860 ext 7514.

United Animal Friends (UAF) is looking for volunteers to change the lives of local cats and, dogs and rabbits. UAF needs foster homes and will pay vet bills. UAF has a variety of animal-related and administrative volunteer opportunities available. Volunteers meet at 12:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Red Arrow Real Estate, 1107 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF volunteer coordinator Jann at at 928-759-3848 or leave a message at 928-778-2924 or visit www.unitedanimalfriends.org.

Yavapai County Jeep Posse is dedicated to serving the needs of the citizens of Yavapai County. Working under the direction of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the Posse provides the 4X4 mobile units required for Search and Rescue, Fire Evacuation and other Natural Disasters. We also provide a Command and Communication Vehicle to assist the YCSO missions. We are looking for motivated and dedicated volunteers to assist the Posse in fulfilling its mission. The Posse provides all necessary training demanded by this life-saving work. A four-wheel drive vehicle is ‘NOT’ required. Visit our website at (ycjp.org) to view our history, video and mission statement. Contact Recruiter Rob Ratner at 602-551-6804 or write to ycjeepposse@gmail.com for more information.

Yavapai Humane Society Thrift Shop, 1601 Iron Springs Road in Prescott, needs volunteers with experience in electronics. General help is also needed in a variety of areas such as cashiers, sorting and cleaning. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Donation drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For information, call the store at 928-445-5668.

The Adult Center of Prescott is a nonprofit organization looking for volunteer tap dancers. If you were ever a tap dancer and would like to learn new dances and dance monthly at retirement homes, join in January at the center on Monday and Wednesday mornings. Call Goldie at 928-778-0787 for details.

Hospice Family Care is recruiting volunteers for all of Yavapai County. Shopping, respite, reading to the patient, holding a hand or listening are some of the ways in which a volunteer can care for patients and their families experiencing life-limiting illness. A two-hour visit each week in home care or scheduled time in the inpatient unit at the Crossings is asked of all volunteers. Training and paid mileage is provided. For information, call Kristy Snyder at 928-541-1740.

Catholic Charities has openings for instructors for financial education workshops. Instructors are trained in the Arizona Saves curriculum to help low- and middle-income individuals and families learn to manage their finances. For information, call 928-778-2531.

Catholic Charities has openings for VITA volunteers. These volunteers assist low- and middle-income people file their state and federal taxes. Training is provided. For information, call 928-778-2531.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary needs volunteers who love animals and wants to spend some time working around lions and tigers and bears. They need help with a sanctuary project, building fences and welding. This is an opportunity to volunteer somewhere fun and help at the same time. Contact Becky Salazar at 928-778-4242, ext. 17, or email bsalazar@heritageparkzoo.org. The sanctuary also needs someone to take on the volunteer role of Zoo Teen Coordinator to mentor 13- to 15-year-olds. Training will be provided. Must be able to work weekends. For more information, call Nina Bricko, education coordinator, at 928-778-4242, Ext. 18, or stop by the gift shop for an application.

Prescott Area Celtic Society (PACS) promotes the preservation and education of Scottish and Celtic culture. They also put on the Highland Games at Watson Lake in Prescott every year. Meetings are at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month. Call Jill Nelson at 928-443-1422 for additional information and location.

Prescott Media Center is looking for creative individuals who are interested in volunteering. We are looking for volunteers for production work, editing, marketing and fundraising. If interested, please contact Mary Young, executive director, at (928) 445-0909.

Search and Rescue Quad Unit has volunteer opportunities for those who want to learn new skills, assist the community or help those lost or injured. If you own a quad/ATV, UTV or RZR, call Paul at 928-775-3298.

The Raw Spirit Festival seeks volunteers for a raw vegan music eco-peace celebration Sept. 24-26 at Prescott’s Watson Lake Park in the areas of children’s program coordination, registration, peace and harmony services, set up and take down, raw chef assistance and more. To apply, call 928-308-2146, email derrick.lamptey@gmail.com or visit RawSpirit.com.

New Hope Ranch, a horse rescue, rehabilitation and relocation organization in Chino Valley, is looking for volunteers to help with grooming, cleaning of water troughs and stalls, groundskeeping and general maintenance that may include painting of animal pens and repairs of corrals. Call 928-636-2230.

Prescott National Forest is looking for volunteers to work in the forest. Contact Volunteer Coordinator Bruce Maurer at 928-443-8230.

Project Linus is a national nonprofit 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets and afghans, lovingly created by volunteer blanketeers. We are looking for quilters, knitters and crocheters to make new handmade blankets and afghans to be distributed to children and young adults in our area. Donations of fabric (cotton, flannel and fleece) and yarn are always needed. Meetings are on the third Wednesday of the month. Call Julie at 928-759-2760 for more information.

The Prescott Fine Arts Gallery has volunteer opportunities helping curate shows, assisting the gift shop manager and hosting at the gallery. Training will be provided. Call Maria Lynam at 928-443-8854.

The Alzheimer’s Association is now accepting applications for support group facilitators. Call 928-771-9257 for more information.

PEACE4KIDS (P4K), a nonprofit high school foreign exchange organization, is currently looking for community supervisors to find host families and work with exchange students during the school year. Individuals must enjoy working with teenagers and have good communication skills. Community supervisors receive a stipend for their work. Call 877-381-4739 or visit www.peace4kids.net.

Prescott Valley’s Good Works Crew needs volunteers to help citizens physically unable to maintain their property because of age, disability or circumstance. To volunteer, arrange for a volunteer packet or for placement on the service waiting list, call the Community Development Department at 928-759-3050.

Miss Kitty’s Cat House Adoption Center is looking for dedicated volunteers who love cats. You can be a foster home and provide that extra one-on-one attention so many cats and kittens need to find their permanent homes. If you want to enjoy a variety of cats, you could join our team of house crew volunteers to help care for resident cats and kittens. Or perhaps you have another skill that would help Miss Kitty’s to provide homes for our feline friends. So if you are ready to lend a helping paw, call 928-445-5411.

Senior Peer Program has volunteer opportunities for men and women over age 55. Volunteers are trained to support other older adults in achieving and maintaining a healthy emotional life. To learn more, call 928-445-5211, ext. 2671, or 2672.

The Lucky Club Animal Rescue Group is looking for volunteers who love dogs. We need people who can foster dogs in their homes, people who can transport dogs to veterinary appointments and adoption events, and people to help show dogs at weekend adoption events. The Lucky Club pays for veterinary bills and medical care. Please Information: call 928-778-5507 or 1-800-364-9454.

Horses With H.E.A.R.T. (Hands-on Equine Assisted Riding Therapy) provides therapeutic riding for people with physical, mental and emotional disabilities. We are always looking for volunteers to help with riding lessons, horse care and committee work. For more information, call 928-533-9178.

The Yavapai Humane Society (YHS) is looking for animal lovers to make a difference in the lives of companion animals. Needed are foster parents, dog-walkers, cat caretakers, special event and fundraising assistance and help in the new thrift store. Please call 928-445-2666 or visit www.yavapaihumane.org.

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce is seeking qualified volunteers to work at the Visitors Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Volunteers work one or two four-hour shifts per week assisting tourists, fellow and citizens and chamber members in a pleasant, informal environment. Qualifications include a friendly, outgoing personality, good general knowledge of Prescott and the surrounding communities, genuine interest in helping others, good computer skills and ability to navigate the internet, good communication skills, both in person and on the phone, willingness to learn new skills and adaptability. Volunteers should be proud of their town and ready to show it off. To apply, send a letter of inquiry to the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 1147, Prescott, AZ 86302, Attn: Robert Coombs or call 928-445-2000, ext. 122.

City of Prescott Parks and Recreation Department is recruiting volunteers for ranger positions. Individuals who enjoy hiking and biking and value an environmentally clean park and trails system can join the team to become the “eyes and ears” of the city. Rangers will work with park staff, the police department and fire department on park, safety and first aid training. Call 928-777-1588.

United Animal Friends (UAF) has a variety of opportunities for volunteers. Foster parents are needed for homeless cats and dogs. Other volunteers are needed at weekly adoption events and to provide transportation to adoption sites, vet appointments, etc. Help is also needed with fundraising, answering phones and marketing. Call 928-778-2924.

The Victim Services Division of the Yavapai County Attorney's Office is looking for volunteers to serve as victim advocates and provide support to victims of crime. Volunteers provide victims' rights information, victim input to judges, and courtroom advocacy, as well as some clerical assistance within the Victim Services division. A comprehensive training program is provided. Qualifications include good listening, communication, people skills and a desire to help people in need. A criminal background/fingerprint check is required. For more information or to obtain a volunteer application, contact Stacy at 928-777-7956; Stacy.Hobbs@yavapai.us.



The Prescott POPS Symphony seeks energetic, vibrant volunteers to serve on its board of directors and to help in a variety of areas supporting this civic treasure. If you are passionate about this great symphony, call Dianne Kuzminski at 928-778-5536.

The local Red Cross office is looking for disaster and outreach volunteers. Red Cross disaster volunteers help meet the immediate emergency needs of disaster victims such as locating a safe place to sleep, food and emotional support. Outreach volunteers are needed to help lead safety activities for children, participate in fire prevention campaigns and organize recruitment events. To learn more or complete an application, visit www.redcross.org/az/flagstaff and click on "Volunteer.”

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking people for its Prescott Valley Police volunteer program. Duties include citizen patrols day and night, animal control, criminal investigations, evidence assistance, records and special events. Applications are available at the PVPD records window. People with questions about the program may contact 928-772-5144. You can find more volunteer opportunities with the PVPD at www.prescottvalleypolice.net.

N.O.A.H., a nonprofit thrift store that supports local animal organizations, needs volunteers. Morning (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or afternoon (1 to 4 p.m.) shifts Mondays through Saturdays are available. No experience is necessary. Come by N.O.A.H., 603 S. Granite St., and to sign up, or call 928-708-0545 for more information.

The Highlands Center has volunteer opportunities in its Habitat Garden Program at Coyote Springs School in Prescott Valley, Territorial School in Chino Valley, Granville Elementary School in Prescott Valley, Mountain View Elementary in Prescott Valley, Lake Valley Elementary in Prescott Valley, Glassford Hill Middle School in Prescott Valley, and Lincoln Elementary in Prescott. Volunteer tasks include handling instructional materials, refocusing children as they explore plants and insects in the garden, guiding children as they draw in nature journals and sharing your interest and wonder about nature. Time commitment is 12 days during the 9-month school year, three hours per day. Call 928-776-9550.

Hacienda de los Milagros (Home of Miracles), a nonprofit teaching and healing animal sanctuary, has volunteer opportunities to clean and fill water, clean pens, assist with events, plan events and do fundraising. The organization is also looking for volunteers to join the board of directors. Interested parties should love animals, have good community connections and be willing to find new donors. For information, or to schedule a visit, call Wynne at 928-533-0684.

Hospice of the Pines needs volunteers who would make home visits, do office jobs or help with deliveries. The time commitment is one or two hours every one or two weeks. A free orientation class takes place from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at Step One meeting room, 3343 N. Windsong Drive, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Suite C, Prescott Valley. The class is eight weeks long but modular in format, so interested parties can begin at any time. For further information, please call 928-632-0111.

Trauma Intervention Programs of Arizona Inc. (TIP) works in cooperation with local emergency service providers, including hospitals, law enforcement agencies, fire departments and districts to support crime victims, family members after a death, survivors of a suicide, children left alone after a death or injury of their parents, disoriented persons or any situation where emergency responders feel there is a need. For more information about volunteering, visit www.TIPofAZ.org or call Sue at 928-445-4655.

Prescott Valley Old Town preserves and promotes the past for future generations. The organization is raising money to build the Old Town Park and needs more people to help with the mission to preserve and promote the historic district of Prescott Valley. Meetings are at 8:30 a.m. every Wednesday at Pony Espresso. For more information, call 928-420-4373 or e-mail patty@pvoldtown.com.

Community Pregnancy Center has a variety of volunteer opportunities including front desk assistance, sorting clothes in the baby store, or being trained to be a mentor/peer counselor. For more information or to apply, call Mary KayEllen Swanson at 928-778-7654. CPC is located at 1124 E. Gurley St., Prescott.

Volunteer positions are available in Granite Gate Senior Living Community’s activity department. Call Barbara at 928-771-8200 for additional information.

Grants To You, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is seeking a skilled marketing person to lead the way in creating and implementing a national program that will attract student volunteers to take our online grant research and writing class and to establish new chapters throughout the U.S. The chapters of Grants To You have graduated more than 600 volunteers who have helped in winning $1.1 million for nonprofit organizations selected by the volunteer graduates of our program. Visit grantstoyou.org or call Paul at 928-776-7976.

Stitches from the Heart needs volunteers to knit, crochet or quilt blankets, sweaters and hats for babies in need. These items are donated to hospitals all over the country. Patterns are available. Donated yarn is appreciated. For information, call 1-877-985-9212, mail to 4572 Telephone Road, #909, Ventura, CA 93003, e-mail StitchFromHeart@aol.com or visit www.StitchesFromTheHeart.org.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is seeking a caring, dedicated, driven individual who wants to help the nonprofit rescue and education facility raise money by managing and directing the grant writing projects to continue the goal of “Conservation through Education.” Call Becky at 928-778-4242, Ext. 17, or e-mail bsalazar@heritageparkzoo.org.

The Arizona Pioneers Home Foundation is looking for people who are interested in enhancing residents’ lives by providing new ideas and hands-on involvement to raise money for new equipment, help pay for activities, and décor, and help with rummage sales, book sales, the Christmas bazaar, music events, etc. The foundation also needs participants for a speakers bureau. Further information is available by calling Beth Moser at 928-445-7135 or Virginia Bristow at 928-445-3216.

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity has a need for volunteers at the ReStore on Commerce Drive. If you enjoy thrift stores, you may enjoy working in one. We need men and women who work well as a team and would like to contribute to a worthwhile cause. You determine your hours. Most volunteers work 3 to 4 hours a week. An hour-long orientation for new volunteers is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5 p.m., where you will have the opportunity to fill out the necessary paper work. Call Gail Martin at 928-445-8003 ext. 14 for further information.

Good Samaritan Society – Prescott Hospice volunteers touch the lives of many community members by sharing their time, compassion and expertise. They are gifted with a generosity of spirit that allows them to open their hearts to those in pain: the terminally ill, their families and all those who grieve the loss of someone special in their lives. Help us help those in need. Call 928-778-5655 to register.

The Center for Adult Days Services is a nonprofit licensed day offering activities and recreation, nutritious meals, musical programs and social services for adults dealing with strokes, Alzheimer’s, memory loss, confusion or head injuries, and in need of socialization and health monitoring. Volunteers are needed to help in many areas including arts and crafts classes, musical and other entertainment, educational presentations, etc. The center, at 826 Sunset Ave., Prescott, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call Laura Hughes at 928-445-6384 for more information.

Yavapai County Ares/Races, a volunteer amateur radio organization working with the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management to provide emergency communications, is in need of public-service minded amateur radio operators who would like to serve their communities. Technician class and higher licensees are eligible to join. For additional information, visit www.k7yca.org or call Bud Semon at 928-899-7400.

Rainbow Acres, a faith-based, assisted-living facility located in Camp Verde, is actively seeking volunteers to work in a new program for an adult population who are developmentally disabled adults. The right candidates will have a desire to work with very special “Ranchers” and be available for a minimum of three hours weekly. For more information, call Dee Whitt at 928-567-5231, ext. 1045.

The Circle L Ranch in Prescott Valley is looking for volunteers who want to help dogs become adoptable. Circle L runs an in-house rehabilitation program overseen by a professional dog behaviorist. As a volunteer, you will learn about dog behaviors and acquire the tools to train these dogs for life in an adoptive home. Whatever level of experience you have, this is your opportunity to learn and make difference. If you are interested in learning more, please call Connie at 928-237-9532. Visit www.circleL.org to learn more about Circle L and the PIP training program.

Birthline needs volunteers to keep the facility open and answer the phone. The facility is located at 719 Hillside, Prescott. The shifts are two hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Please contact Donna Bennett at 928-445-7903 or Ginger Gresham at 928-778-5669 to volunteer or for more information. Any mother needing help for a pregnancy crisis situation or anyone wishing to donate an item may call 928-778-5683 or visit the facility.

The Prescott Valley Historical Society welcomes anyone interested in helping preserve the heritage of the area by participating in its monthly meetings and other activities of the society. Volunteers are needed to staff exhibit tables at special events and to help in the office and archives located in the Prescott Valley Civic Center. Please call the office at 928-759-5524 and leave a message.

Good Samaritan Society — Prescott Hospice seeks volunteers to make a difference in the newly licensed nonprofit hospice program. Volunteer training takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1065 Ruth St. in the Oakley/Ritter Building. Volunteers are used to support ancillary, administrative and/or patient care services. Training is ongoing. For more information, call 928-778-5655.

The Yavapai County Volunteers in Protection (VIPs), a nonprofit organization, which operates under the direction of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, is looking for volunteers in administration and armed patrol. Previous law enforcement experience is not required; all training is provided free of charge. Males and females are urged to apply. For more information, contact Volunteer Services at Call 928-771-3281 or VIP recruiter Richard Vencill at 928-443-0607.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center needs a volunteer in the Family Resource Center’s First Steps Program. After training, the volunteer will make visits to new moms requesting parenting education and one-on-one support in the privacy of the parent’s own home. Bilingual as well as just English- speaking volunteers needed. For information, call Bonnie Mari at 928-771-5651.

Meadow Park Care Center has volunteer opportunities for people at least 18 years of age. Volunteer positions include interacting with residents during periods of arts, crafts, games, music, reading and reminiscing. For more information, call Ashley at 928-778-9777.

The J.S. Acker Music Park Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of musical culture in the community, is looking for volunteers to help with the annual Acker Musical Showcase. Share your talent for organization and ability to bring in sponsorship money and help committee members put on this annual December event. E-mail your interest to info@ackershowcase.com or call Marion at 928-771-1520. Read more about the showcase at www.ackershowcase.com.

The Civil Air Patrol, Prescott Squadron 206, a non-profit all-volunteer organization, is seeking men, women and youth with an interest to help and train in the areas of emergency services, aerospace education and cadet programs. Senior members and pilots meet the first, second and third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Civil Air Patrol Hut at the airport, 6508 Janine Lane. Cadets meet every Thursday at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Airport Administration Building at the airport. Call 928-415-1506, 928-445-3745 or 928-443-8854 for more information.

Pioneer Park Equestrian Center Association seeks volunteers to help with various fundraising events, mailings and publicity. General meetings are held monthly on the first Wednesday of the month at Extension Building C on the Prescott Rodeo grounds. For information, call Frank or Carrie Deak at 928-830-2883 or 928-830-2882 or e-mail Fdeak@DeakTeam.com. Visit our website at www.PPECA.org.

Prescott Chapter of National Oregon-Style Right-to-Die Movement is seeking a volunteer chapter leader. Responsibilities include organizing chapter meetings, building membership, lobbying, public speaking, attending state board meetings and related matters. You must have e-mail, organizational experience, PR and leadership skills, be willing to give 10 hours a week and have a passionate commitment to the right of terminally ill, mentally competent adults to exercise a choice to hasten their death with prescription medication. Send a summary of your background to MJCesq100@aol.com.

Open Space Alliance of Central Yavapai County needs a marketing expert who would like to help preserve open space and the community’s quality of life. The group also needs someone with web design skills to upgrade its website to recruit new members and offer people the ability to make online contributions. Call Nancy Hans at 928-717-1116; nancyhans@cableone.net.

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System needs volunteers – men, women and young people – every day. Information, 928-776-6013.

AARP needs volunteers for the AARP Driver Safety Program. Participants will receive initial training and participate in annual or semiannual instructor workshops to maintain and enhance their skills. Instructors are required to teach a minimum of three classes each year. The schedule can be very flexible. Volunteers are reimbursed for approved out-of-pocket expenses. For further information, call 1-888-227-7669 or e-mail drive@aarp.org.

Granite Mountain Home Care and Hospice is looking for volunteers to provide companionship to our hospice. Your visits brighten their days and offer much needed relief to their family caregivers. We also have some office work including sending out bereavement letters and cards. Training is flexible and some can be completed at home. For information, call Kelly at 928-445-2522.

Department of Veterans Affairs is asking youths in the tri-city area to donate their time and talents to helping veterans. For information, about volunteer opportunities, contact the Voluntary Services office at the Bob Stump Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 928-776-6013.

Parenting Arizona needs volunteer childcare workers for a couple of hours a week. Monetary compensation is available. For further information, call 928-776-9409.

The Center Adult Day Services in Prescott needs a volunteer (or couple) to work one half-day a week to keep its small patio garden neat and clean. Small raised beds and flowerpots make it easy to manage. Call Pam Catlin at 928-445-6384.

Disabled American Veterans is looking for volunteer drivers. If interested or for more information, call Ruebe Oscarn at 928-776-6064, between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Yavapai Family Advocacy Center needs volunteers. Pick one or more three- to four-hour shifts Mondays through Fridays. Help at the front desk, answer phones, greet clients and help with children. Please call 928-775-0669.

Northern Arizona Vision and Hearing Loss Center needs volunteers for a variety of jobs. Help Assist the vision-impaired with ceramics and help coordinate special events. Information: Call Doris or Carol at, 928-778-0055.

SCORE, a group of volunteer counselors to small businesses in Yavapai County, is seeking men and women with business experience to help new and existing entrepreneurs become more successful. SCORE volunteers not only provide free, confidential, one-on-one counseling to new and existing small businesses, but also and teach more than 10 low-cost seminars on a variety of business topics in Prescott. Those interested in becoming a counselor should contact Northern Arizona SCORE at scoreoffice@scorenaz.org or 928-778-7438 from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Fridays. The office is located at 1228 Willow Creek Road, Suite 2, in Prescott.

New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center needs your help. Take our mentoring courses and become a mentor where your knowledge and experience could be of help to another. Your skill and ability to overcome challenges such as brain injury, stroke, MS and various other disabilities can and will help others see the light at the end of their tunnel. Come and join our three day training class at New Horizons DEC and become a mentor. Call Mary at 772-1266 for more information.

North Star Youth Partnership needs volunteers to help with special events, educational training, after-school programs, life skills classes, mentoring, coaching, office duties, writing/editing, and much more. For further information, contact Diane DeLong at 928-708-7214.

The Prescott Fine Arts Gallery has volunteer opportunities for curating shows, assisting the gift shop manager and hosting at the gallery. Call Maria at 928-443-8854.

Prescott Churches Online needs volunteers to help churches write up their spiritual growth opportunities into a free listing at www.GracePathways.org. Email gracepathways@gmail.com or call 928-499-8306.

Prescott Area Tennis Association, a local nonprofit, is seeking part-time tennis volunteers to assist with tennis clinics. We offer low-cost instruction to elementary-age children in the greater Prescott area. If you are energetic, enthusiastic, enjoy working with children, and have a positive attitude, we can use your help. Call Patty at 860-608-6822 or email presidentPatty@prescotttennis.org.

Prescott Area Celtic Society promotes the preservation and education of Scottish and Celtic culture. The group needs volunteers to help with the Highland Games that take place at Watson Lake in Prescott every year. Call Gary or Roslyn at 928-237-1113.

AARP Tax-Aide, an IRS-certified program, seeks volunteers for the upcoming tax season to prepare taxes for the community. Training is provided free locally. Contact Janelle at taxaide@cableone.net.

Volunteer Center of Yavapai County has a complete list of volunteer opportunities. For more information or to sign up for its monthly newsletter via e-mail, call 928-778-6605 or e-mail volunteer-yc@cableone.net.