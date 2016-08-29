Obituary: Florence May Tyree Day

Florence May Tyree Day, 86, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 25, 2016. A complete obit will follow.
Abcfunerals is in charge of arrangements.
Florence May Tyree Day, 86, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 25, 2016. A complete obit will follow.
Abcfunerals is in charge of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.