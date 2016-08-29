My Point column: Really, what’s it all about?

I am so saddened and sorry, yet thankful — that life can be so good for most of us here in “Everybody’s Hometown” where we are very insulated from what takes place in many parts of the world, where we hear about grief stricken areas only in news reports and occasionally from a few people who have been in less than stellar conditions.

This week in particular with the thoughts once again of one of our own, Kayla Mueller — who has been honored with a beautiful and functional recreational area for children at Pioneer Park, “Kayla’s Hands Playground” — my mind says to me ... “Really, what’s it all about?”

The almost $250,000, 6,000-square-foot playground, with money raised primarily by our own Prescott Kiwanis Club is a tribute that Kayla and the Mueller family would be and are proud of. Even though their hearts will never be the same, it has to help knowing so many people care.

As she was born in 1988, I was a three-year new-be to Prescott, managing health clubs and teaching tennis — dad and father of three kids of my own.

My concerns were trying to get ahead in life, to be a good father and treat others well.

By 2007, Kayla graduated from our very well-known Tri-City College Prep High School, where she was already well on her way to becoming a human rights activist. She became involved in selfless causes in India, Palestine and Turkey.

How does a young lady come to this type of love for others? There seemed to be no ego in it, which for most of us is a part that drives the engine, she just wanted to help those who had a need that they couldn’t take care of by themselves and on a world platform.

Kayla would leave the Prescott area to go somewhere to help others, and on visits back talked with different organizations to give them reports of what she was doing, what she was seeing and the help that was needed. It opened some eyes, but probably not in a manner that we all should feel obligated to do in more ways.

By 2013 our local tennis association was working hard on raising money to help partner with Yavapai College to rebuild the 40-year-old tennis facility with a new one and, in 2015, it was complete. A good cause. It’s beautiful, will be there much longer than any of us who helped make it a reality, and very functional for the college and our community. My now older kids are doing well out on their own and with 11 kids between them — I feel blessed and lucky.

During that same time frame, Kayla had made her way to Aleppo, Syria, where she was helping as an aid-worker (a non-volunteer ... whatever that means) for Doctors Without Borders, where she was abducted and then held captive by ISIS. For a good part of 18 months she was held in a cold and dirty 12-by-12-foot room, much of it in isolation and tortured in many ways. Her parents were beside themselves and turned in every direction to work for her release — each day for them was a helpless nightmare. Dealing with the government, the FBI, ISIS, flying to the Middle East, trying to work some kind of deal, any kind of deal for their daughter’s release.

In the meantime, I was covering Indian Wells, going on family vacations, taking care of local tennis needs, running tournaments, writing a weekly column, enjoying my kids and grand kids — basically enjoying life. Yea, everything wasn’t perfect, but in comparison to what Kayla, Carl and Marsha Mueller were going through, I should feel ashamed.

Those of us who don’t do the things that others do, putting their lives on the line helping others in extraordinary ways, need to take a better look at the bigger picture.

Yes, life should be as good as we can make it for ourselves and our loved ones, but what about those who weren’t born in our shoes, those who are in war-torn areas, those so much less fortunate due to circumstances they had no choice in? Maybe it’s time we reach out more than we have.

As for me, I know I should — it’s taken a martyr, a 26-year-old person like Kayla Mueller to help me see the light.

Chris Howard is a local USPTA Tennis Professional with over 40 years in the racquet and fitness industry. He can be reached at 928-642-6775 or choward4541@gmail.com.