Motorcyclist injured in collision with car

PRESCOTT – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon, Aug. 29, when he collided with a car and was thrown from the bike, Prescott Fire spokesman Conrad Jackson said.

It happened about 2:40 p.m. The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, ran into a car that had stopped in front of him near the intersection of Willow Creek Road and College Heights Road.

“The resulting impact launched the motorcyclist from his vehicle and into the curb along the roadside,” Jackson said.

The victim, who had been wearing an open-face helmet, was flown to a Flagstaff hospital.

Willow Creek Road was closed for about a half-hour to allow the helicopter to land, Jackson said.