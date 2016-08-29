Mayer High volleyball seeks to recapture tradition under Reid

Mayer High Volleyball 2016 Schedule DATE / OPPONENT / TIME Aug. 30 / SELIGMAN^ / 6 p.m. Sept. 3 / at Mogollon^ / 1, 3 p.m. Sept. 7 / ASH FORK^ / 6 p.m. Sept. 10 / CIBECUE^ / 2, 4 p.m. Sept. 13 / at Williams^ / 6 p.m. Sept. 16 / SALOME / 5 p.m. Sept. 17 / BASIS FLAG^ / 2 p.m. Sept. 20 / at Valley Luth. / 6 p.m. Sept. 24 / at Seligman^ / 6 p.m. Oct. 1 / at Ash Fork^ / 6 p.m. Oct. 4 / WILLIAMS^ / 6 p.m. Oct. 6 / at BASIS FLAG^ / 6 p.m. Oct. 11 / at Joseph City^ / 3, 5 p.m. Oct. 18 / at Grand Cany.^ / 2, 4 p.m. ^ = 1A Central Region match

SPRING VALLEY – Mayer High’s varsity volleyball team will rely on four key returners to be competitive under first-year coach Kym Reid during the 2016 season.

Shawndra Aston, Amber Bywater, Jessica La Rue and Katelyn Glover lead a Wildcats team that finished with an 8-10 overall record last fall.

Mayer starts the 2016 campaign at 6 p.m. tonight, Aug. 30, when the 1A Conference squad plays host to Central Region foe Seligman inside the Wildcats’ main gym, 17300 E. Mule Deer Drive in nearby Spring Valley.

Reid, who has roots in Mayer, said she’s “working hard to bring back the winning tradition at Mayer High School.”

“We are basing everything on attitude and effort, as well as attempting to change the culture back to the days of [former Mayer volleyball] Coach Carrie Soriano,” Reid added. “We are striving to become a ‘team’ and play the game with heart and a desire to win.”