Letter: Trump, great era

Donald Trump’s statement that the late 1940s and ’50s were a great era for America has come under unfair criticism from Democrats.
I wish to write in defense of this era, not because I believe in a perfect past, but because I realize much that was good about America has been lost.
While I can understand why Trump’s rhetoric would worry people who think only about the uglier aspects of our nation’s history, it seems ridiculous to assume every social change was a move in the right direction. I’d like to point out three specific ways in which our country has been backsliding.
I’ll begin with what Trump has said is “a big issue, a horrible issue, and a very important one. It’s called law and order.” According to the FBI, murder rates are now higher than in the mid-1950s, and rape is nearly three times more common than in 1960, the earliest year in the dataset. Robbery has risen 70 percent, and burglary is up by 260 percent. The inner cities, where Democrats have ruled for the last half century, are suffering the worst.
The second issue concerns employment. In 1950, 86 percent of men 16 and older worked. Now the figure is barely 69 percent. The fraction of men not working has more than doubled. Industrial workers have suffered the most, with mining and manufacturing jobs being outsourced. As the ability of men to support a family has declined, so have marriage rates. In 1960, 72 percent of American adults were married; that figure has now shrunk to 50 percent.
Hillary Clinton believes in abandoning blue-collar workers and instead focusing on high-tech and service sector jobs. But America can do better than building an economy that values only the most skilled laborers. When Benjamin Franklin wrote to Europeans considering immigration to America, he emphasized America’s favorable conditions for the working poor. Unfortunately, in recent decades these conditions have largely disappeared. Trump’s opponents have criticized him for getting so much support from voters without a college degree, but perhaps they neglect to consider he may be the only candidate who cares about these people’s future?
The third issue I wish to address is abortion. In the 1950s, this abhorrent practice was illegal in all 48 states. Now, it is legal nationwide, and many of the largest abortion providers are paid by the government. It can hardly be called progress when a nation decides that someone whose life once had legal protection now has none. Has there ever been a country that came to regret granting basic human rights to too many of its inhabitants?
It isn’t without reason Trump has promised to make America great again. “Every day I wake up determined to deliver for the people I have met all across this nation that have been ignored, neglected and abandoned,” Trump has said. “These are people who work hard but no longer have a voice. I am your voice.”
It’s time for their voice to be heard.
Wesley Stine
Prescott
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Wow, another miss-informed reader. What's wrong with you people? Harking back to the days of bad plumbing, bad teeth, when men were men and women were mere furniture? Manufacturing is an urban/rural myth, there is more manufacturing going on today than ever before. Guess what? It's not being done by Bubba down the street in between beating his wife and drinking cheap beer. More manufacturing is being done by robots, or automated machines. The days of the 1960s and 70s of blue collar employment is over. Guess What? You and the rest of the Know-Nothing Party is to blame. Voting-in Republicans has destroyed the American Economy on more than one occasion. Thankfully, people like you, you regressives, are gracing the Obit Pages with ever-increasing frequency. Comrade Drumpf and his Communist Associates have no chance in hell of ever stepping into the Oval Office. None.
patrick 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Since trump believes that the late 1940's is such a great era.... And since there is a correlation with the end of ww2 and america's success in fighting it, perhaps it would be a good idea to elect someone capable of igniting another world war?
SEDONA928 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Wesley points out that, "In 1950, 86 percent of men 16 and older worked. Now the figure is barely 69 percent. The fraction of men not working has more than doubled."
I will only point out that since then, women have entered the workforce and competed for jobs with men. While the employment rate for men may have decreased, many women have gained greater financial independence through education and hard work.
Wesley also points out that, "Industrial workers have suffered the most, with mining and manufacturing jobs being outsourced."
I am not sure how you 'outsource' a mining job but let's look at the energy industry. While hydraulic fracturing has created tremendous investment in the American oil and gas industry, our free market has begun to favor lower-cost, lower polluting natural gas over highly polluting coal. The mining jobs shifted industries, Wesley and millions of Americans now pay less for heating their homes.
With regard to marriage, it is interesting to note that divorce rates are highest in the most religious and conservative states. I don't know why this is but it sure is an interesting correlation. Besides, why would an intelligent woman remain in a bad marriage if she has the ability and freedom to support herself?