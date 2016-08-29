Letter: Pick up your trash

EDITOR:

I am sharing this letter to voice concern to others about an issue in our beautiful quad-city area. I am speaking about the increasing amounts of garbage that is seen on the sides of the road on Highway 69 going from Dewey to Prescott. This is not only bagged garbage, but loose refuse as well.

Garbage on the streets destroys the beauty of an area. Which would you rather see? Clean roadways and tree-lined streets or someone’s fast food containers, cardboard boxes or more unappealing items left on the side of the road?

The solution is found in each one of us: If you are the responsible person, then be responsible. Pick up your trash, and I’ll pick up mine and then place it in a proper receptacle.

Christine Luis

Prescott Valley