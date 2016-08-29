Letter: Pick up your trash

EDITOR:
I am sharing this letter to voice concern to others about an issue in our beautiful quad-city area. I am speaking about the increasing amounts of garbage that is seen on the sides of the road on Highway 69 going from Dewey to Prescott. This is not only bagged garbage, but loose refuse as well.
Garbage on the streets destroys the beauty of an area. Which would you rather see? Clean roadways and tree-lined streets or someone’s fast food containers, cardboard boxes or more unappealing items left on the side of the road?
The solution is found in each one of us: If you are the responsible person, then be responsible. Pick up your trash, and I’ll pick up mine and then place it in a proper receptacle.
Christine Luis
Prescott Valley
Comments
iloveprescott 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
yep
papalou 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
In a make believe world, trash would simply disappear. But, in the real world, there will always be trash, and where we do not want it to be. Strict laws concerning littering of highways and roadways are already in place, and littering continues. It would be more beneficial to volunteer to help pick up trash, than to complain about it.