High school senior brings student perspective, insights to PUSD board

PRESCOTT – High School senior Cheyenne Church is no wallflower.

She is a teenager who knows her own mind, and is eager to represent her fellow student body to the powers that be.

Her vivacious personality, and commitment to helping form educational decisions so that they reflect not only the needs of today’s students but those of future generations is why she was selected to be this year’s Prescott Unified School District Governing Board student representative.

“That is really important to me,” Cheyenne said of helping foster positive change in the district.

Superintendent Joe Howard said Cheyenne stood out among an “incredible group” of high school students who applied for the post; she emerged as the finalist out of five candidates. He said he hopes to tap some of the other candidates as part of an advisory council so that he stays in tune with concerns and ideas of the district’s student leadership.

“She is a true representative of the great things we have going on here in Prescott,” Howard said. “She is an example of how incredible our future is, and of our students who will be leading us into the future.”

A southern California native, the 16-year-old moved to Prescott when she was 6 and then returned to her home state for a part of her middle school years. Her widowed mother, Shawn, and two older siblings, Weslyn and Austin, returned to Prescott in time for her high school years.

“I will always be a Badger,” Cheyenne says without hesitation.

In her four years, Cheyenne has integrated herself into the schools’ academic and social life, particularly working with the schools’ special needs population as a peer tutor. She played the clarinet in the band as a freshman, is a member of the Math Club and the Leo Club, a student version of the adult Lions Club. As student representative to the Governing Board, Cheyenne is also a member of the Student Council.

In the community, Cheyenne volunteers with the March of Dimes.

After graduation, Cheyenne’s plan is to earn a degree in nursing with a minor in special education.

As the board’s student representative, Cheyenne said she hopes she can offer insight to the board on how their decisions related to everything from budgets and staffing to curriculum changes will impact students and staff. She, too, intends to ensure that board members are aware of the happenings in the school, to foster better bonds of communication between the high school and the board.

Chief Financial Officer Kevin Dickerson said this is the first school district he has worked in that has a student representative, and he sees it as an invaluable post that offers the board “an amazing vision, thought process, input and understanding that you can possible imagine.”

“When was the last time you thought about your homecoming or your prom or your holiday break?” Dickerson queried.

The student representatives offer an “amazing” chance for all school leaders to reflect on their own memories and they remind “every single person in the board room why every single person in the board is there.”

Cheyenne said she considers this opportunity a true honor, one that enables her and her fellow representatives build bridges between the student body, faculty, board and administration.

One particular focus this year will be to follow her predecessor, Nathan Tenney, in his suggestions to the board to enrich the high school curriculum with more life skill courses.

“To make students prepared to become adults, and to treat them as adults, is incredibly important,” Cheyenne said. “Whatever changes we make to stretch kids today will impact the future because we are the future. We’re molding the leaders who are going to lead us.”

