Gift of Survival: U.S. VETS outreach distributes backpacks to homeless veterans

Editor’s Note - This is part two of a two-story package about the homeless.

PRESCOTT – On a quiet Friday morning, Mike Ables and Tim Laskowski strap on two large, black backpacks and hike into a forested area below Thumb Butte past Granite Creek, the sound of cicadas surrounding them as they walk along a rock-strewn path through a field of grass.

At one point, the two encounter a group of school children walking over a short bridge in the opposite direction. They then divert deeper into the woods, the hum of traffic in downtown Prescott becoming more distant the farther they walk.

The two slow their pace as the path becomes more remote, and they glimpse a man walking a few feet ahead of them, mostly hidden by nearby trees. As they close the distance, Ables and Laskowski call to the man and assure him they mean no harm. They then see he is not alone. Leaning up against the trunk of one of the tree croppings is another gentleman; they are homeless veterans who for the last few nights have been sleeping in these woods.

Ables is the outreach coordinator for the U.S. VETS Initiative in Prescott; Laskowski is the agency’s program manager. Twice a week, Ables scours the area in search of homeless veterans who might be able to benefit from transitional housing and other services they have to offer.

On this particular day, Ables is accompanied by Laskowski to find homeless veterans who might be able to benefit from a special donation of survival backpacks stocked with more than 100 items intended to help them with their day-to-day existence: the contents include such things as a sleeping bag, socks, nail clippers, laundry soap, toothbrush and toothpaste, hand sanitizer, sunscreen, a sleep mask, a collapsible cup, a hairbrush and mirror, deodorant, insect repellant and foodstuffs.

After a brief conversation with the two men, who between them have no food, water, not even a blanket, Ables and Laskowski offer the backpacks; both men become teary-eyed as they accept the gifts.

The older man said he has been sleeping outside while waiting for a bed at the Northern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System’ domiciliary where he can go for rehabilitation services for an alcohol problem. The other gentleman, who identified himself as Steven Rittel, 54, an Army veteran, said he has been without a place to live for just a few days.

“I didn’t even know you guys were here. How did you find us?” Rittel said as Ables and Laskowski deliver the backpack donated to U.S. VETS through a connection to the Model Citizen Fund by local agency benefactor Frank Shankwitz, founder of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Ables explains he is always on the watch for homeless veterans who his agency might be able to assist. Twice a week, Ables goes to hidden places around the area to seek out those who might be in the most dire need of help – only once in five years has he been attacked by someone he approached. An Army veteran, Ables is direct but not pushy, treating each individual with the dignity he knows they deserve.

“All they want is to be treated like normal people,” Ables said. “They just don’t have a home at this point, and that’s what we want to change.”

He knows this outreach makes a difference – he just never knows when one of the men or women he encounters will knock on the door of their office ready to end their homelessness.

“I do this because I served, too,” Ables said as he steers the U.S. VETS van around the courthouse plaza looking for potential clients. “I don’t like seeing my brothers and sisters on the street … And there are success stories.”

On this day, he knows he made life a little easier for two men. Enough to keep him looking for the next one.

