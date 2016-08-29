Game Day / Opener: Men’s College Soccer
Yavapai College vs. Paradise Valley Community College
Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m.
Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley
Records: Yavapai College (1-1-0, 3 points in league play); Paradise Valley CC (0-2-0, 0 points in league play)
All-Time: The Roughriders are 38-1-0 against the Pumas, scoring 177 goals with 25 goals against in 39 meetings.
Last Meeting: Yavapai 5, Paradise Valley 1 (Oct. 10, 2015 at Phoenix).
The setting: The Roughriders are 63-3-1 all-time in Prescott Valley.
Players to watch: Yavapai — Freshmen attackers Carlo Quesada and Lorenzo Macias; Paradise Valley — Sophomore midfielder Bosco Ubiparipovic.
Coaches: Yavapai — Michael Pantalione (575-51-27 / 28th season); Paradise Valley — Freddy Delgado (9-33-0 / 3rd season).
Fun Facts: The Roughriders are 26-1-0 all-time in home openers.
League Alert: Four other conference matches taking place on Aug. 30 — SCC at MCC, AWC at SMCC, CGCC at GCC, PC at Pima. Gateway has a bye in the 11-team league.
Weather Forecast: Sunny, high 87; Sunset 6:57 p.m.
