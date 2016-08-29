Editorial: Nobody said election efforts should be easy

As the countdown to Primary Election Day nears its end, how citizen initiatives make it to the General Election ballot is coming under the microscope.

For a long time, it has been accepted – and somewhat unknown (based on people I have spoken with) – that it was almost guaranteed paid signature gatherers were necessary for statewide measures to make it to the ballot.

On a local level, candidates in some far-rural places need only a few dozen registered voters to sign their petitions to get on the ballot; some, literally need fewer than 10. Basically, the number required is based on a fraction of the number of people who voted in the prior election.

And for a statewide measure that number is currently 150,642 valid signatures. Plus, they have a limited amount of time to do so and turn the petitions in for verification.

It’s an almost impossible challenge; thus, the need for paid signature gatherers.

Let’s take a step back though.

The idea that it is “impossible” to make it to the ballot without paying people to gather the signatures puts those initiatives in the hands of the rich and powerful. An example is the effort to legalize marijuana in Arizona – one of the sponsoring organizations is reportedly the Washington, D.C.-based Marijuana Policy Project. Stated a different way that would be a special interest with deep pockets.

I mention that because I see a citizen initiative literally – driven by “citizens” of the state, not a group from elsewhere and not people paid to gather signatures.

This has made headlines of late because a new Arizona law requires people who gather ballot signatures be present for legal challenges, the Arizona Capitol Times has reported. The legislation, which became law in 2014, mandates a judge invalidate signatures collected by circulators who are subpoenaed but don’t show up for court proceedings challenging their efforts.

Why wouldn’t they show up? They’ve moved on to the next state where their job of gathering signatures is needed.

In the case of a challenge to the measure that would raise the hourly minimum wage to $12 by 2020, a judge has invalidated about 50,000 signatures. An attorney involved said the new law creates a way for attorneys to question workers about how they gathered signatures.

Bottom line? Tossing thousands of signatures can prevent the measure from seeing the light of day … or the ballot.

Is that fair? I think so. If you care about a subject, you get out and get involved helping to gather signatures.

Is that too high of a bar or does it make it impossible to get something on the ballot? No.

Nobody said our system is perfect, nor should it be easy to effect change.

And, certainly, outside interests should not be dictating what Arizonans want for laws. That would be tantamount to controlling an election.

