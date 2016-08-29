Community calendar: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 30

“Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know After I am Gone,” a free seminar, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By June Sherod, certified hospice volunteer. 928-778-3000.

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the courthouse plaza. Featuring “The Goodwin Street Gang.”

Thursday, Sept. 1

Prescott Area Wildland Interface Commission meeting, 8 a.m. at the Freeman Building on the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive in Prescott. Public always welcome for discussion of wildfire threats and solutions across Yavapai County. Agenda and guest speaker details available at YavapaiFirewise.org.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Give now; your donation is critical. pccaz.org.

Basic Computer Skills workshop, 1:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn to use a mouse, keyboard and some basic skills. 90-minute workshop with hands-on practice to reinforce new skills. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or call 928-777-1526.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Popcorn and Pages book club, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children, grades 2-4. This month’s book: “The Chocolate Touch” by Patrick Skene Catling. He has the touch-and everything is turning into chocolate. Register online, at the Youth Desk or call 928-777-1537.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “Armed with Our Language, We Went to War: The Navajo Code Talkers,” 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 2015 E. Goodwin St. Award-winning poet Laura Tohe, ASU professor and Poet Laureate for the Navajo Nation, discusses the development of the code, the Code Talkers and the aftermath of the war. 928-777-1526.

Prescott Idol Finale, 6:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-443-5220; info@prescottdowntown.com.

Town Hall meetings with Supervisor Brown, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Paulden Area Community Organization, 165 E. Aspen, Paulden. 928-771-3207; Web.bos.district4@yavapai.us; Mary at 928-442-5132.

Friday, Sept. 2

Online Job Searching presentation, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Find the best websites for local job openings and learn how to navigate and submit online applications with ease. 90-minute presentation. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or call 928-777-1526.

Groom Creek Fire District Fall Fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prescott Pines Camp, 855 E. School House Gulch Road in Prescott. A hundred percent of the proceeds from this fall fundraiser and community yard sale go to the Groom Creek Fire Department. Bouncy houses, food for purchase, raffles and lots of items to buy.

VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-3700.

Second Annual Highlands Natural History Festival, various times and locations. Friday Night Keynote: Cody Lundin. Join local and regional naturalists and collaborative organizations for innovative and interactive hands-on field trips and workshops on topics that include, but are not limited to, local geology, botany and ornithology. Info, highlandscenter.org.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Faire on the Square Arts & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. More than 100 vendors take part in this show organized by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. 928-445-2000, ext. 112.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. The park entrance is just past the Heritage Park Zoo parking lot. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents are available to discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. A map and information are available from charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

Groom Creek Fire Department spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5 to 7 p.m. at Station 41, 1110 E. Friendly Pines Road in Prescott. Hosted by the Groom Creek Firefighters’ Association. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, drink and dessert. $10 adults/$5 children/free 3 and younger.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Monday, Sept. 5

