Clubs & Meetings: Aug. 30-Sept. 5

ADDICTION GROUPS

AA groups meet at Safe Harbor, 520 W. DeLano, Prescott. 928-771-9633.

AA–11th Step at 7 p.m. Monday.

AA–Back to Basics at 9 a.m. Saturday.

AA–Candle Lite 7 p.m. Sunday.

AA–CMA at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

AA–CODA meets 6:30 p.m. Monday.

AA–Cover to Cover 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

AA–I Am Woman at 9 a.m. Monday and Friday.

AA–Lazy Birds meets 10:30 a.m. Sunday

AA–Lunch Bunch at noon daily.

AA–Rarely Group meets 7 p.m. Wednesday.

AA–Rush Hour at 5:30 p.m. daily.

AA–Safe Harbor Speakers 7 p.m. Saturday.

AA–Spiritual Awakening at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

AA-12 step meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-499-8643.

AA Blue Book step study, noon Fridays at 240 S. Montezuma, Suite 101. 928-776-0766.

AA meeting, 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday at the Step One Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley, meeting room 1. Jerry 928-202-1134.

AA Step Study meeting noon Sundays at Bradshaw Senior Community, 133 Bradshaw Drive, first floor dining room, Prescott.

AA Sunny Days, noon Mondays and Wednesdays, at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Awakening Awareness Discussion Group meets Monday to enhance one’s understanding. 928-771-0535.

Chino Valley Al-Anon Family Group meets 7 p.m. Mondays at 318 Perkinsville Road, Chino Valley, in the group room.928-446-8758.

Crystal Meth Anonymous (CMA) 8 p.m. Friday at First Southern Baptist Church, 20172 E. Pinto Drive, Cordes Lakes. 928-632-9689.

Dual Recovery Anonymous (DRA), 7 p.m. Monday at 520 W. Delano Ave., Prescott. 928-776-4631.

GamAnon meets 6 p.m. Fridays at the VA domiciliary, Building 151, Prescott. 928-443-1081.

Gamblers Anonymous at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Step One Center, 3343 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-759-7318.

Incest Survivors Anonymous Meeting, noon Saturday at Safe Harbor, downstairs room, 520 W. Delano Ave., Prescott. Bring a teddy bear.

Narcotics Anonymous – Rising with the Ravens, 6 to 7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at Granite Creek Park. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – A New Light, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Gratitude Too Group, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – The Sunset Group, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Feelings, 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VA Medical Center, 500 Highway 89N, Building 151, Prescott. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Lava Love, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous – Biscuits and Gravy, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Narcotics Anonymous Y.A.S.C. Business Meeting – Prescott, 10 a.m. 1st Sunday at 6719 E 2nd St., Suite A. Prescott Valley. 1-800-698-5148.

Overeaters Anonymous meets 3 to 4 p.m. Sundays at Step One Community Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. Andrea 928-277-0329.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Tuesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, family room, upper level, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. 928-899-6406.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Wednesday at Step One Community Center, 6719 E. 2nd Street, Room 1, Prescott Valley. Florence, 928-759-3578.

Overeaters Anonymous meets noon Friday at Unity Education Center, 141 S. Arizona Ave., Prescott. Sandy, 928-445-7240.

Overeaters Anonymous meets 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday Acupuncture Center, 1559 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Bonnie, 928-541-1956.

Recovery International, 4 p.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sebrina, 925-5026 or www.recovery-inc.com.

Recovering Couples Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Union Station, 114 Union St.

Rejoice and Recovery for Women at 7 p.m. Monday, Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 114 S. Marina St. Pat, 928-300-2095.

S-Anon meets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8240 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley, in the basement. cconaway2011@gmail.com.

Seniors in Sobriety at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Prescott Adult Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Serenity Seekers Alcoholics Anonymous Women’s at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at 6719 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley. 928-772-0970.

Si usted ó un familiar tiene problemas con el alcohol. Nosotros le pedemos ayudar, llame a Alcoholicos Anonimos del condado Yavapai. Al telefono 928-771-0457. Sesiones en Español. (Miércoles).

12-Step Spiritual Recovery Group meets 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Luke Ebony Christian Church Serenity, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Prescott Valley. Deacon Paul Pounds, 928-533-7349.

Workaholics Anonymous meets noon Thursday at 1040 Whipple St., Building 300, Room 335, Prescott. 928-308-8412.

CLUBS/GROUPS

A Course in Miracles, discussion group, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Prescott Public Library, Bump Room, 215 E. Goodwin St. Gregg, 714-928-6139; Gregg.rooten@gmail.com.

Biz Links creative brainstorming and networking at 7 p.m. 1st Monday at The Oasis of Granite Dells. 928-708-0784.

Bliss Talk Club at 6:30 p.m. 1st Sunday at The Oasis of the Granite Dells. 928-708-0784.

Business Network International (BNI) Thursday Morning Money Makers meets at 7 a.m. Thursday at J&B’s Restaurant in Prescott. Abe, 928-713-1563.

Change Begins in Yavapai County, 12:30 p.m. 1st Sunday at the Prescottonian, Casa Bonita – back room, 1317 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. RoJean, 928-445-1927.

Citizens Tax Committee meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursday at the Yavapai Title Conference Room, 1235 E. Gurley St., Prescott. contact@CitizensTaxCommittee.com.

Civil Air Patrol, Prescott Squadron 206 cadets meets at 6 p.m., Thursday Prescott Airport administration building, second floor. Open to young men and women ages 12-21. 928-415-1506.

Communication Practice Group, inspired by cNVC.org, meets Tuesdays on Willis Street in Prescott. Improve speaking compassionately. gk1@netwrx.net

Community Drum Circle, 7 to 8:30 p.m. 1st Sunday at Peaceful Heart Hearing Center, 3147 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley. 928-301-6526 or email mpclare@yahoo.com.

Conversational Spanish, 11 a.m. Mondays at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Information: 928-777-1526.

Course in Miracles Spiritual Study Group meets 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Prescott Valley. Karen, 928-227-1428.

Creative Writing Support Group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 505 S. Cortez, Small Conference Room, Prescott. Victoria, 928-533-4290; Teri at the WYGC, 928-445-5211.

D.E.A.F. Chat Group, meets 6 p.m. 1st Friday at Prescott’s Gateway Mall food court. Jason or Patty Beck at 928-830-0118; email aslsignstylady@hotmail.com.

Drop-in Chess 2 p.m. Saturday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. 928-777-1526.

Free Skool Weekly Discussion Group meets 7 p.m. Wednesday; Socrates Café meets 5 p.m. Monday at The Catalyst Infoshop, 109 N. McCormick St. in the McCormick Arts District. 928-443-8525.

German for Everyone, 5 p.m. Monday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 Rosser St. Information: 928-778-3000.

GMO Free Prescott, 8 a.m. Thursdays. For location, email gmofreeprescott@gmail.com; gmofreeprescottaz.org.

High Mountain Chordsmen, a men’s acapella chorus and Barbershop harmony meets 7 p.m. Thursday. Men of all ages welcome. www.highmountainchords.men.org.

High Noon Toastmasters of Prescott meets noon Wednesday at the Aztlan Masonic Lodge, 1029 Willow Creek Road, third floor. DeeAnn, 928-713-8305.

Job Help Hub, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Information: 928-777-1526.

Korean War Veterans Association meets 11:30 a.m. 1st Thursday at The Cracker Barrel Restaurant. Jack, 928-541-0269.

Mensa meets at 5:30 p.m. the 1st Monday. For information, call Area Coordinator Will Hepburn at 928-925-2685 or email will@hepburn.com.

Mindfulness Practice meets noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100, Prescott. 602-791-0840; PatriciaPritchess.com.

Mystery Book Group meets 2 p.m. 1st Friday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. in the Elsea Room. 928-777-1509.

NACOG-Business Assistance Center, Orientations, 10 a.m. Mondays at 221 N. Marina St., Prescott. 928-778-1422.

NACOG Job Readiness Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursdays at Northern Arizona Council of Governments, 221 N. Marina St., Suite 201, Prescott. Reservations: 928-778-1422.

Northern Arizona Genealogy Society free assistance with genealogy research, 1 to 3 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Civic Circle.

Occupy Prescott, in solidarity with Occupy Wall Street, meets 5:30 p.m. Thursday and noon Saturday on the Prescott Courthouse Plaza. 928-771-9426.

Optimist Club of Yavapai County meets 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Canton Dragon, 7305 E. Pav Way, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3227, michaelwhiting@aol.com; www.optimistclubofyavapai.org.

Prescott Antique Auto Club Workdays, 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the PAAC Building, 823 Osburn St., Prescott. www.paacaz.com.

Prescott Area Dowsers Society, 2 p.m. 1st Saturday in the Yavapai Title Agency, conference room, 1235 E Gurley, Prescott. 928-776-1346, prescottdowsers@gmail.com.

Prescott Area Socially Responsible Business Network at 11:30 a.m., Thursday Prescott College Crossroads Center. Mary Lin, 928-717-2990.

Prescott Area Wildland Urban Interface Commission (PAWUIC) meets 8 a.m. 1st Thursday in the Freeman Building at the Rodeo Fairgrounds, Prescott. www.pawuicaz.org.

Prescott Arizona Kennel Club, meets 7 p.m. 1st Thursday at the Marriott Residence Inn, off Highway 69, Prescott. www.prescottazkennelclub.com.

Prescott Computer Society meets 3 times a month on Saturdays at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. www.pcs4me.com.

Prescott Frontier Rotary Club meets noon Tuesdays at Plaza Bonita on Gurley St., Prescott. 928-710-2369.

Prescott Insight Mediation meets 6:30 p.m. open sit; 7 p.m. formal sit with guided meditation; 7:45 p.m. brief talk and discussion, every Tuesday at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. www.prescottinsightmeditation.org or email doris@prescottinsightmeditation.org.

Prescott Kiwanis Club meets noon Thursdays at the Hotel St. Michael, Banquet Room, Prescott. Information: 928-445-8700.

Prescott’s Mactintosh User Group (PMUG), meets 10 a.m. 1st Saturday at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 4, Room 102. www.pmug.us.

Prescott Noon Lions meet at noon Wednesday for lunch at Plaza Bonita Restaurant, 1317 E Gurley St., Prescott. www.prescottnoonlions.org.

Prescott Oneness Blessing, meets 7 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at 537 S. Cortez, Prescott. Jade, 928-777-8877.

Prescott Saddle Club Rides Saturdays.

Prescott Sunrise Lions meets 7 a.m. Thursdays at Waffles and More in Prescott.

Prescott Sunup Rotary Club at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Hotel St. Michael Ballroom on the square in Prescott. 928-443-1356.

Prescott Toastmasters at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona St., Prescott. (Does not meet on holidays.) Bob Smith, 928-443-9321 or Doug Thompson, 928-778-6407.

Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions meet at 7 a.m. Wednesday at Sally B’s Café, 7680 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley. 928-925-6895.

Prescott Valley Rotary Club at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St., Room 3, Prescott Valley. 928-925-5068.

Prescott Valley Toastmasters meet 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Prescott Valley Hampton Inn, 2901 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley, ground floor conference room.

Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club at 5:15 p.m. last Tuesday at Lamb Chevrolet. All Corvette owners are welcome. Joe, 480-338-7850; www.prescottvettesette.org.

Pro-Net meets at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Allan Blaker, 928-237-3074.

Ringing Cedars Series Readers Group meets 6:30 p.m. every other Thursday, at Prescott Public Library, Founders Room A, 215 E. Goodwin St. Autumn, 928-460-2342

Rotary Club of Prescott at noon Friday, Casa Bonita, Best Western Prescottonian, 1317 E. Gurley St. 928-710-3466.

Sign Language, 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Genealogy Room.

Song of the Pines, (Sweet Adelines, Inc.), meets 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. www.sotpchorus.org.

Spiritual Awakening Fellowship (SUBUD) 8 p.m. Monday at Territorial Courthouse, 130 N. Cortez, Prescott. 928-443-1580.

Spiritual Movie Night, 7 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Friday at Mountain Spirit Co-Op, 107 N. Cortez St., Suite 100, Prescott. Donations accepted. 928-856-2823.

The Spot…a Child’s Museum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in the Prescott Gateway Mall. www.thespotmuseum.org.

TJ’s Travel Club for Seniors 9 a.m. 1st Thursday, Prescott Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

TM Meditators, 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Bump Room. 928-771-9212.

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter of Prescott, 11 a.m. Saturdays in Jan., March, May, Sept. and Nov. at Alta Vista, 916 Canterbury Lane, Prescott. Betsy, 928-443-9747.

Yavapai Amateur Radio Club 7 p.m. 1st Thursday at Granite Mountain Middle School, Technology Room 404, 1800 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. 928-775-8432.

Yavapai Classic Cruisers of Arizona meets 6 p.m. for coffee and meet club members the 1st Thursday at Prescott Country Club Property Owners Association building, 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Dewey, and 6 p.m. for coffee and meet club members. www.yccaz.org.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Air Group, 7 p.m. last Wednesday at the Prescott Airport Administration Building, second floor, Prescott. 602-571-4604.

GAMES/HOBBIES

Alliance of Renaissance and Medieval Empires, at noon Sunday, a non-profit historical re-enactment group. 928-710-2220.

Alliance of Renaissance and Medieval Empires, combat practice, at 2 p.m. Sunday in Memory Park on Highway 89 in Chino Valley. 928-533-7361 or 928-636-8273.

Antelope Hills Ladies Niner’s Golf Club meets 9 a.m. Tuesday at Antelope Hills Golf Course. Andrea Byers, 928-636-9485; abcbyers@reagan.com.

Ballroom Dance Party 7:30 p.m. Fridays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Bingo doors open at 6 p.m., start time is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Elks at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Bingo 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Prescott Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. Second St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-8660.

Bingo at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday early bird games and 5:30 p.m. Saturday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928- 772-3337.

Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Villages at Lynx Creek. 928-759-7293.

Bingo, 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. Moose members and guest. 928-772-3700.

Bingo, at 5 p.m., Wednesday at the Cordes Lakes Community Center.

Bingo, 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Bingo, 6:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Saturday at Orchard Ranch Resort, 11250 E. Highway 69, Dewey. 928-772-8266.

Bridge Club at noon Friday at the CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Bridge Games Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Canasta 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Cribbage, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 928-772-3337.

Crochet One, Knit Too, noon the 1st Saturday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Crystal Room. 928-759-6193.

Dances hosted by The High Desert Kickers Line-Dance Club, 7 p.m. 1st Friday at the Cottonwood Civic Center on Maine Street in Old Town Cottonwood. Kent, 715-923-4502; Jeanne, 928-567-5874.

Desert Rose Line Dancing, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Casa Senior Center, Prescott Valley. Sue 928-775-8691.

Early Bird Lady Bowlers League, 10 a.m. Thursday at Plaza Bowl, Gurley St., Prescott. New season starts Aug. 11. Linn, 928-445-2166.

Elks Bingo at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Funky Friday Game Night, 6:30 p.m. 1st Friday at The First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott.

Friday Night Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. Moose members and guest only. 928-772-3700.

Gold Prospectors Association of America Congress chapter meets 7 p.m. 1st Monday at Congress Community Center, School House Road; Paul Clark, 928-427-9503 or ericksonsaraph@aol.com.

Hometown Walkers 10 a.m. Monday and Friday meet at the Gazebo on the Prescott Courthouse Square. Walks are about one hour. Sponsored by: People Who Care and Prescott Alternative Transportation.

Horseshoe Club at 8 a.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Park, 8569 E. Yavapai Road, Prescott Valley. John Nay, 928-379-1922.

Line Dancing with Ruth and Sue, 6 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursdays at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2375 N. Fifth St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild at 6:30 p.m. (social), 7 p.m. (meeting) 1st Monday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Chris, 928-775-6448.

Mahjong, 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Mile High Horseshoe Group 6:30 p.m. Thursday (May-June; August-September) at Horseshoe Courts at Watson Lake Park, Cal, 928-533-6519.

Mile-Hi Squares dance lessons, 8 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Lincoln School Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave., Prescott. Farrish Sharon, 928-899-3631, farrishsharon@gmail.com or Jack, 602-751-3147, jackminter@yahoo.com.

Mile-Hi Square Dances with Rounds, 7 p.m. 1st and 3rd Saturday at Lincoln School, Cafeteria, 201 Park Ave., Prescott. Farrish, 928-899-3631, farrishsharon@gmail.com; Jack, 602-751-3147, jackminter@yahoo.com.

Northern Arizona Porcelain Art Guild at 10 a.m. Monday alternating between Cottonwood, Pine Shadows Clubhouse or Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-634-3400.

NAPAG – Northern Arizona Porcelain Artists Guild, meets 10 a.m. 1st Monday at Prescott Country Club in Prescott and Pine Shadows in Cottonwood. Donna, 928-442-2311.

Photography Club meets 9 a.m. the 1st Saturday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Auditorium. 928-759-6193.

Pinochle, 12:30 Tuesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 778-3000; or Arnie, 928-717-2769.

Pinochle 12:30 p.m. Thursday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Plastic Modelers Society-USA, meets 1 p.m. 1st Sunday in the Conference Room of the Prescott Airport Administration Building, 6546 Crystal Lane, Prescott. 928-632-4011.

Pocket Billiards, 8 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Prescott Chess Club meets 2 p.m. Monday at the Wild Iris Coffee House and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Prescott Public Library.

Prescott Gem and Mineral Club meets at 9.30 a.m. 1st Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 6501 E 6th Street, Prescott Valley; 928-237-1755.

Prescott Sailing Club meets 7 p.m. 1st Thursday. Dave, 928-273-1776.

Quilters Club meets 9 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Friday at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. 928-759-6193.

Scrabble Game Group, 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-778-3000.

Sewing for Charity meets 1st Monday at First Southern Baptist Church of Mayer, 12791 E. Main St. 928-460-2856.

Social Bridge at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday Rosser St., Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Tap I meets 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prescott Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott. Experience required. 928-778-3000.

Tri-City Table Tennis Club meets noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at Fitness for $10, 3600 Ranch Drive, Prescott, close to Costco. 928-642-0101.

HEALTH/FITNESS

Arthritis Foundation Exercise Program at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Mingus Café, Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, 3700 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. Low impact classes. 928-759-8800.

Free Blood Pressure Check 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1st and 3rd Thursday in the lounge at The Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. 928-772-8707, 928-778-3000.

Gentle Fitness Exercise, from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Joint Replacement Class, 10 a.m. 1st Thursday at Legacy Home Health Care, 3636 Crossings Drive, Suite C, Prescott. 928-443-9331.

Medicare Counseling appointments only 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, at the Adult Center of Prescott. 928-778-3000.

Pedicures by C.C. from 8:30 a.m. to noon 1st Monday at the CASA Senior Center, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley. 928-772-3337.

Prescott Cycling Club at 6 p.m. 1st Monday upstairs at the Prescott Brewing Co.

Prescott Hiking Club is a hiking and social organization formed for the pleasure of hiking with others and enjoying the out of doors. For information about joining the club and about our hikes visit prescotthikingclub.org or email prescotthikingclub@gmail.com.

Prescott Outings Club, 8 or 9 a.m. Saturday Two levels: vigorous is 6-10 miles; moderate is 5-7 miles; and 1:30 p.m. Sunday for a moderate pace 3-mile hike. Bill, 928-708-0843 or Jim, 928-445-0761; schedule: http://prescottoutingsclub.webs.com/.

TOPS – Chino Valley meets 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at United Methodist Church, 735 E Road 1 South, Chino Valley. 928-636-9406.

TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), Dewey meets 8 a.m. Tuesday at Faith United Community Church, 1061 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, Dewey. 928-775-3661.

TOPS – PV, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-9564 or TOPS.org.

TOPS – PV, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church, 7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley. 928- 775-5896.

TOPS - Spring Valley 8 a.m. Thursday; 928-632-8263 or 928-632-7431.

TOPS 0064 - Prescott meets 9:45 a.m. Friday at Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Rosemarie 928-963-0609.

Trekabout Walking Club at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday Hikes from 1 to 4 miles. YMCA and Yavapai County Health Department. Information: Libby 928-777-1551.

SINGLES/SOCIAL

American Legion Post 6 breakfast, 9 a.m. Sunday at 202 S. Pleasant St. (corner of Pleasant and Goodwin), Prescott. All veterans are welcome. 928-778-6628.

American Legion Post 78 fish fry, 5 p.m. Friday 3301 Highway 69, Humboldt. 928-632-8028.

Friendship First program meets Wednesday for first through twelfth grade at CrossPoint Free Will Baptist Church. Pastor Chris Fannin 928-499-1754.

Men’s Open Circle Group 5:30 p.m. 1st Thursday at 303 N. Summit Ave., Prescott. Bill, 928-899-0606.

Senior Men’s Group meets 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday 928-445-5211 ext. 2672.

Tri-City Singles Social Organization meets 11 a.m. Saturday in the food court at the Prescott Gateway Mall. www.tricitysingles.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACA) and Dysfunctional Families – a 12-step program – meets at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Unity Church, south off Gurley on Arizona Street, Prescott. 928-777-9221.

Adult Children of Alcoholics (ACA) and Dysfunctional Families, Prescott, meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at First Congregational Church Library, 216 E Gurley St., Prescott. 928-717-1424.

Al-Anon 12 Step 7 p.m. Thursday the First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Janie, 928-636-9168.

Al-Anon for Friends and Families 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley. Andrea 928-277-0329.

Al-Anon Sisters in the Spirit (women only), 10 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Park and Copper Basin. 928-308-8412.

Al-Anon Steps to Serenity, noon Tuesdays, and Steps to Serenity Newcomers meeting, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Prescott United Methodist, 505 W. Gurley St., Simon Room. 928-778-6527.

Al-Anon Strength and Hope Meeting, for family and friends of alcoholics, 3 p.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Jane 928-443-5998.

Al-Anon Workday AFG, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave.

Alzheimer’s Association Support group (Prescott Valley Caregiver Support Group) meets at 10 a.m. Monday at the Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Health Center, 3407 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-771-9257.

Alzheimer’s Association Support group (Prescott Caregiver Support Group) meets at 10 a.m. Monday at the Unity Church, 145 S. Arizona, Prescott. 928-771-9257.

Alzheimer’s Association support group for veterans and their families at 1:30 p.m. Friday Prescott VA Medical Center, ECRC Room A-205, 500 N. Highway 89. 928-771-9257.

Bereavement Group meetings 3 p.m. Tuesday and 4 p.m. Wednesday at Arizona Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley. 928-445-2221.

Breast Answer self-help Breast Cancer Support Group meets 5:30 to 7:30 Wednesday at YRMC East Campus, 7700 E. Florentine Ave., Prescott Valley, in the Quail Room. 928-442-8647, 818-926-0969.

Celebrate Recovery, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. 928- 778-3771; junep@cableone.net.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Prescott Valley Church of the Nazarene, 3741 N. Constance Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-775-4389, 928-899-8883 or 928-225-0365; pastor@pvnazarene.org or nancy1240@aol.com.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. Tuesday at 422 W. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-420-3071.

CoDA (Co-Dependents Anonymous) meets 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday and 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at 6719 E. Second St., Suite A, Prescott Valley. 928-759-2253.

D.E.A.F. Chat Group potluck at 6 p.m. Friday 440 N. Washington Ave. 928-778-0055.

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. in the Elsea Room. 928-771-2534.

Divorce Support Group - Healing and Moving On, meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at 172 E. Merritt St., Suite A, Prescott. RSVP: startmovingon@gmail.com, Debbie Ritterbush, 928-458-9140. (remove Nov. 25)

Domestic Violence Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for the Spanish support group. Siri or Carmen, 775-0669.

Free Healing Grief Self-Help; pre-registration required, 928-227-8184; Learn more at www.maryannekelly.com/healing-grief-groups.html.

Grandparents Support Group, meets 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Aug. 29 at Prescott Business Center. Susan Kullman, 928-445-0231.

Grief and Loss Support Group meets 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stepping Stones, 6719 E 2nd St., Suite C, Prescott Valley. 928- 632-0111.

Grief and Loss Support Group meets 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive, Pronghorn Ranch, Prescott Valley. 928-632-0111.

Grief and the Forgotten Caregiver is from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road. Presented by the Area Agency on Aging and Good Samaritan Society. 877-251-3500.

Grief Support Group meets 10 a.m. last Tuesday at the Good Samaritan Society – Prescott Hospice, 1030 Scott Drive, in the upstairs apartment lounge. 928-778-2450.

GriefShare support group is starting Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at Cornerstone Church Rosser Campus, 700 W. Rosser St., Prescott. This is a 13-week support group for those who have experienced a death of a loved one. Anyone in the community is welcome. Meets through Dec. 3. To sign up, text the word “HOPE” with your name to 602-410-8536.

Miracles Can Happen. Are you alone and pregnant? For confidential support, all religious beliefs welcome; 928-300-2335; happyheart2335@gmail.com; www.happyheartmiracles.com.

NAMI Connections (for those with a mental illness) meets 6 p.m. the 1st Monday in the Rose Community Room, 133 Bradshaw, Prescott. Jim Frost, 928-830-7847.

Northern Arizona Spinal Cord Injury support group, 6 p.m., 1st Thursday Mountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation therapy gym, 3700 N. Windsong Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-759-8800.

Ofrecemos grupos de apoyo en Español para mujeres con respeto a la violencia doméstica, si están interesados por favor de llamar a Carmen al 928-775-0669.

Parents Helping Parents: Al-Anon Family Group for Parents of Alcoholics/Addicts, meets 4:30 p.m. Fridays at the First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley, Prescott. 928-541-1739.

Prescott Valley Caregivers Support Group at 10 a.m. Tuesday. 928-445-5211, ext. 199.

Sleep Apnea Support Group meets 5:30 p.m. the last Tuesday at the Prescott Valley Elks Lodge #330, 6245 E. 2nd St., Prescott Valley. RSVP: 928-379-3252, email SMS.PatientServices@gmail.com.

Spouses of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Support Group meets 5 p.m. Monday at the Prescott Vet Center, 3180 Stillwater Drive, Suite A. Vicki Pippin, 928-778-3469 ext. 5546.

Survivors of Incest Anonymous – for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Mark, 928-308-3955.

TBI Support Group for Teens meets 6 p.m. 1st Monday at Calvary Chapel Prescott Campus, 2313 E. Highway 69. Wil, 928-776-4615 or Amy, 928-710-4764.

T.B.I. Support Group for teens and parents, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at The Cornerstone Church, 700 W. Rosser St., Prescott. Will, 928-776-4615; Amy, 928-710-4764.

TM Checking, meditation group, meets 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., in the Bump Room. Sue Campbell, 928-771-9212.

Trauma Intervention Program for victims of crisis, meets 1st Thursday. Sue, 928-445-4655 or visit www.TIPofAZ.org.

Tri City Weight Loss Surgery support group 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley; Teri Hill 928-772-9039 or www.tricitywls.com.

Women’s Support Group meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Peaceful Heart Healing Center, 3147 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley. 928-632-8124.

Women and Aging Support Group meets 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at 141 S. McCormick, Suite 103, Prescott. RSVP: 928-445-0231.