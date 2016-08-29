Chino Valley police get ballistic vests

CHINO VALLEY – Police here will be able to buy 12 bullet-resistant vests for their officers, thanks to donations from a gun dealer and a gun manufacturer.

Mazy’s of Chino Valley and Sturm, Ruger & Company both donated $1,000 to help the Chino Valley Police Department obtain ballistic vests to provide to officers while they work. The funds have allowed the department to purchase this much needed equipment to help keep officers safe.

“The public/private partnership shows the dedication this town, its citizens and this agency have to making sure our community is a great and safe place to live and raise a family,” CVPD Lt. Vince Schaan said. “The continued support for our agency shows how truly lucky we are to serve in this community.”