Barking-dog complaints are Prescott Animal Control’s most difficult calls

PRESCOTT – Animal control officers are responsible for a wide range of duties: wildlife issues; dogs at large; vicious dogs; cruelty calls; and dog bites.

None is more complicated, however, than the calls the Prescott Animal Control officers get for barking dogs.

Animal Control Officer Joe Driskill, who has done the job for a total of 22 years, calls the barking-dog complaints “the hardest calls.”

There are a number of reasons for that, say Driskill and Animal Control Supervisor Shannon Gray.

In some cases, they say, they encounter neighborhood grudges, denial among the dog owners, or disabled owners who are unable to deal with their dogs.

And always, they must comply with a city code that has strict requirements. “A barking dog can very much be an irritant, but it may not be in violation of the law,” Gray said.

She explained that when animal control officers get a barking-dog complaint, they go to the neighborhood to check things out. “We sit a couple doors down, so we aren’t provoking the dog,” she said.

Once there, if the officers hear continuous barking coming from the reported address, they begin timing the duration. But if a dog begins barking, stops, and begins again, Gray said the timing must begin again.

The city code states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to keep or maintain a dog or hybrid dog which is in the habit of barking, howling or otherwise disturbing the peace and quiet of any person within the boundaries of the city.”

It adds: “A dog or hybrid shall be deemed to be in the habit of barking if it is proven that the animal barks, without justification, for five or more continuous minutes on two separate occasions within a 36-hour period.”

Gray points out that if the officers find a dog barking continuously for five or more minutes, they alert the owner with a notice of reported violation. If it happens two times within 36 hours, an owner could be cited.

Oftentimes, the situation is not clear-cut. The law’s reference to “without justification” means that if a dog is being provoked, its barking is not violating the law.

Also, it can sometimes be difficult for officers to determine exactly which dog is barking in a neighborhood – or even within a home. “We have to identify which of the dogs is barking,” Driskill said.

Keeping a continuously barking dog is considered a petty criminal offense, and citations start at $127, Gray said.

The city code also allows for another option for neighbors who have a chronic complaint with a barking dog. If officers are unable to record the required five minutes of barking, neighbors can offer a witness statement, and take the matter to court.

Driskill and Gray say that is the “worst-case scenario,” – in part because it can take months to resolve. “Education and working together is the best option,” Gray said.

Driskill notes that owners have several options to help discourage continuous barking. A city brochure suggests: Limiting the dog’s exposure to the things that lead to the barking, such as a view of an alley; making sure the dog has an opportunity to regularly relieve itself; or using interactive toys that can prevent boredom.

In addition, Gray says owners should be “mindful of what breed you have, and meet its needs.” If someone owns a working breed, for instance, she said they should be sure that the dog gets enough exercise.

And for “habitual barkers,” Driskill said a citronella dog collar or a static shock sensitivity collar might be needed.

In 2015, the Prescott Police Department’s animal control division received 513 calls for barking dogs. To date in 2016, officers say the numbers are staying relatively steady.

Regardless of the situation, Driskill said, “We’re not going to be able to solve this in one or two calls. It’s going to require your patience; your fortitude.”