Antiques on the Square benefits regional projects

Antiques on the Square is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott.

Enjoy the fall weather, ambiance and history while shopping for great antiques and collectibles, according to a news release. More than 60 vendors will showcase ephemera, art, glass, jewelry, pottery, furniture and primitives and unique surprises.



Antiques on the Square is sponsored by the Thumb Butte and Yavapai Questers. Proceeds go to regional historic preservation and restoration projects and organizations. Free admission and parking.

For information, call Debbie at 928-443-8909.