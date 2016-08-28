Tomas, Castillo, Bradley leads D-backs past Reds, 11-2

PHOENIX — In his third game back from a major injury, A.J. Pollock looked like the player he was in 2015.

Pollock went 3 for 5 and stole two bases for his first hits and steals of the season after being out with a broken elbow since the end of spring training, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-2 on Sunday.

"It's weird. I never really think about hits but when you have no hits, it's nice to get that first one," said Pollock, who hit .315 with 20 home runs, 39 steals and 192 hits last season. "I still feel like the game's a little fast, but it's natural. I'm sure it will get better.

"I was trying to impact the game as many ways as I can," he added.

Yasmany Tomas homered, Welington Castillo drove in four runs and Archie Bradley earned his first win in more than a month for Arizona, which totaled 18 hits and rebounded from a blowout loss the previous day.

Castillo had two hits, a run-scoring single in the fifth and an RBI double in the eighth, and knocked in runs with a fielder's choice grounder and a sacrifice fly.

"We all know that this team can hit like that, so it's just about time," Castillo said. "We had plan to go out there and we executed."

Bradley (5-8) allowed two runs and five hits with three strikeouts over six innings in his first win since July 27.

Tomas delivered a pinch-hit three-run shot in the sixth inning off Reds reliever Ross Ohlendorf, his team-leading 27th of the season. It was the first pinch-hit home run of Tomas's career, and 10 of his last 19 hits have been home runs.

"We hit the ball back up the middle. Great to see A.J. get involved with the bat and baserunning, that's his favorite thing when he gets on those bases," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. "(Tomas) wasn't happy about not being in the lineup. That's what I want. I want him to want to play every day."

The Diamondbacks scored four runs in the first off Reds starter Homer Bailey (2-3), all on singles, force outs and an error.

Jake Lamb was originally called out at home plate when he attempted to score on Brandon Drury's base hit to center field, on a throw from center fielder Billy Hamilton to catcher Ramon Cabrera.

But the Diamondbacks challenged the tag play and umpires overturned the call on video review, ruling Cabrera dropped the ball for an error.

Pollock had one of the five singles in the first for Arizona. Pollock, Michael Bourn and Chris Owings had three hits each for Arizona.

Bailey was charged with three earned runs and five hits in his only inning.

After the game he and manager Bryan Price said Bailey has dealt with recent bicep tenderness.

"We realized early that Homer didn't have it," Price said. "They got four in the first and you try to dig yourself out of the hole and we hit a couple of homers, then we weren't able to find the right recipe and gave up seven."

The Reds pulled to 4-2 in the second on back-to-back solo home runs from Brandon Phillips and Scott Schebler. For Schebler, it was his third homer in two games.

Pollock's two steals and Castillo's sacrifice fly gave the Diamondbacks a 5-2 lead in the third.

LEADOFF MAN

Phil Gosselin hit leadoff for Arizona on Sunday, giving star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt a day off. Gosselin had two hits and became the first Diamondbacks first baseman to start a game hitting leadoff since Conor Jackson on April 17, 2010.

BIRTHDAY

U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, celebrated his 80th birthday at the game. He was shown on the Chase Field video board, which drew applause.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: C Tucker Barnhart remained out of the lineup with right hand soreness, missing his third straight game.

Diamondbacks: INF Jean Segura was held out of the lineup with an upset stomach. ... Pollock played in his third straight game since his return from a fractured elbow, and Hale indicated he'll keep Pollock in the lineup as long as he feels good. Arizona has two days off this coming week.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Dan Straily (10-6) opens up a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels Monday night. Opponents are hitting .214 against him this season, and he's 6-0 in eight starts since the All-Star break.

Diamondbacks: After a day off Monday, the Diamondbacks have ace Zack Greinke (11-4) set to pitch the opener of a two-game series against the Giants. Greinke is 8-1 in 12 career starts against San Francisco.