Sports Briefly: Local golf, horseshoe, tennis & pickleball results

LOCAL GOLF RESULTS

PRESCOTT GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB MEN’S CLUB play was ‘4-Man Team, 2 Best Ball + Bonus’ Aug. 24 on the course near Dewey. Taking first place were Lee Denning, Joe Manzi, John Varhol and Don Brehm with a minus-11 score. On Aug. 15, 17 and 19, play was ‘Low Net’ for the President’s Cup Men’s Club Major. Overall winner was Conrad Kruswicki with a three-day total of 201. Flight A winners were Jerry Mobley (first, 204 score), Tim O’Brien (second, 210) and Jack Sands (third, 212). Flight B winners were Chuck Reading (first, 208 score), Gary Wolfe (second, 212), and Lee Denning and Joe Manzi (third, tied with a 215). Flight C winners were Tim Algarin (first, 210 score), Donald Brehm (second, 212) and Bill Oldfather (third, 220).

THE ANTELOPE HILLS MEN’S GOLF CLUB played its Aug. 22 tournament at the North Course at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott with the format being ‘2-Man Total.’ The team of Perry Huyck and Rick took low gross with a 154, with a low net of 135 going to Ron Brunswig and Doug Turkington. They were followed by Andy Ozols and (Blind Draw). Ken Brack shot a low gross of 74, with Jim Brewer taking low net with a 63. On Aug. 24, the Club played its tournament on the North Course with the format being ‘4-Man Good, Bad and Ugly.’ This format is a four-man team event in which various scores are used on the par 3s, 4s and 5s. In the first flight, the team of Jerry Emery, Don Beaver, Joe Gouveia and Bill Hargrave took low gross, while low net going to Leon Kelly, Don Stever, Dan Medina and Jack Marr. In the second flight, Herb Keeling, Jim Brewer, Bill Huth and Ron Weiss grabbed low gross, with low net going to John Robinson, Mike Ruggio, John Leara and Herb Baggett. In the third flight, low gross went to Hank Engert, Roger Matthias, Jim Scott and Lou Gennarelli. Low net was captured by Joe Steed, Charles Steele, Bill Brady and Wayne Glasscock. In the fourth flight, Chuck Entwistle, Larry Richey, Chuck Gibson and John Teetor were good for low gross, and low net went to Bob Herrick, Bill McGivern, Fred Bursey and Terry Boren. The Antelope Hills Men’s Club is conducting its membership drive. To join, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-499-7788.

ANTELOPE HILLS LADIES’ GOLF ASSOCIATION’S play of the day was ‘Easy Nine’ Aug. 18 on the South Course in Prescott. Winners were as follows. In the First Flight, it was Gayle Rendleman (first place, 27 score), Karen Jennings (second, 28.5) and Melba Moeck (third, 30.5). In the Second Flight, it was Diane Flannery (first, 28), Jackie Schiller (second, 29.5) and Heidi Marshall (third, 30.5). In the Third Flight, it was Sharon Moore (first, 29), followed by Marsha Hicks and Bev Peck, who tied for second with identical 30s. In the closest to the pin competition, it was Jackie Schiller (hole No. 5) and Marsha Macdougall (No. 15). Low gross and low net of the week both went to Melba Moeck with scores of 80 and 69, respectively.

LOCAL HORSESHOES RESULTS

ON AUG. 20, the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club held its annual ‘Cooler Than The Valley’ tournament. There were 15 participants from the local area and around the

state. Results were as follows. In Class A: 1st – John Nay (Prescott Valley), 2nd – Trisha Hoshaw (Mesa), 3rd – Joe Starika (Overgaard). In Class B: 1st – Sherri Ochoa (Dewey-Humboldt), 2nd – Gary Chalberg (Kingman), 3rd – Steve Ochoa (Dewey-Humboldt). Class C: 1st – Terry Sloan (Prescott Valley), 2nd – Kim Ramey (Dewey-Humboldt), 3rd – Tommy Logsdon (Prescott Valley). Tournament Champion was John Nay. Club members remind interested pitchers that they do not have to be “good” to come out and pitch with them. The classes are set up so that one pitches with their peers. Most all of the pitchers are seniors. The Aug. 20 tournament was held at the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club courts, located in the American Legion Park on Bob Street, just off Navajo in Prescott Valley. Club courts are open to the public, with the exception of tournament days. For more information, call John Nay at 928-379-1922.

THE MILE-HIGH HORSESHOE CLUB played its ‘Hit the Stake’ tournament Aug. 13 at the Watson Lake Park Horseshoe Complex in Prescott. The winners were as follows. In Class A, Jerry Germain of Prescott Valley took first place, followed by Jay Mast of PV in second, and John Nay of PV in third. In Class B, Steve Ochoa of Dewey claimed first, followed by Sherri Ochoa of Dewey in second and Ron Davis of Cordes Lakes in third. In Class C, Debbie Nay of Prescott Valley won, followed by Gary Carter of Prescott in second and Terry Sloan of PV in third. “It was a beautiful day, and the tournament went well,” Mile-High Horseshoe Club’s Cal Cordes said. The Club conducts league play from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, and those sessions are open to all pitchers, regardless of ability. For more information, call Cordes at 928-583-4258.

LOCAL TENNIS RESULTS

THE FOURTH MONTHLY GRAND PRIX was held at the Yavapai College Tennis Facility Aug. 21, and play was men’s and women’s doubles. The following players took first- or second-place in their respective divisions. Men’s 4.5 Level: Lance Green and Mark Jurica (1st); Andy and Matt Mraz (2nd). Men’s 3.0/3.5 Level: C.J. Gear and John Siegel (1st); Shain Stmod and Victor Wrublik (2nd). Women’s 4.0 Level: Cathy Low and Linda Smith (1st); Linda Gee and Julie Chirstensen (2nd).

LOCAL PICKLEBALL RESULTS

IN SPITE OF A RAINY WEATHER FORECAST, the 5th annual Prescott Lakes Pickleball Senior Games was enjoyed by more than 240 players from Arizona and states as far away as Pennsylvania during the weekend of Aug. 19-21. With the support of The Club at Prescott Lakes and an army of volunteers, the three-day event featured competitions in Women’s Doubles, Men’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles, with gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded. Plans for next year’s event, from Aug. 18-20, 2017, have already begun. Medal winners for this year’s tournament were as follows: Women’s Doubles Age 50-59 – Gold: Jan Yu/Jeni James; Silver: Missy Myers/Diana Brown; Bronze: Sue Fox/Linda Dillon. Women’s Doubles Age 60-69 – Gold: Lisa Smith/Helle Sparre; Silver: Lynn Coulter/Mary Ashworth; Bronze: Irene Leaf/Sharon Nawara. Women’s Doubles Age 70-plus – Gold: Virginia Troester/Ann Faber. Men’s Doubles Age 50-59 – Gold: Jim Barbe/Kerry Krueger; Silver: Jim Kloss/Steve Ricke; Bronze: Jim Thomas/David Overmoyer. Men’s Doubles Age 60-69 – Gold: David Zapatka/Dennis Hackney; Silver: Jeff Stone/Michael Crawford; Bronze: Pat Murphy/Craig Hauger. Men’s Doubles Age 70-plus – Gold: Phillip Arinno/David Breault; Silver: Gordon Rama/David Moore; Bronze: Paul Hoggatt/Bob Barczak. Mixed Doubles Age 50-59 – Gold: Jan Yu/Jim Kloss; Silver: Jeni James/David Overmoyer; Bronze: Dianne Zimmerman/David Zapatka. Mixed Doubles Age 60-69 – Gold: Hoagie Hoggatt/Steve Ricke; Silver: Lisa Smith/Jim Barbe; Bronze: Sandy Scanlon/Ron Ward. Mixed Doubles Age 70-plus – Gold: Gwen Miller/David Moore; Silver: Virginia Troester/Paul Hoggatt; Bronze: Jacquee Ware/Ron Stiers.

BRADSHAW MTN. HIGH BOYS’ BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN HIGH BOYS’ BASKETBALL, in an exclusive partnership with Galpin Ford, is conducting a fundraiser called ‘Drive One for Your Team’ in October. Bears coach Matt Simpson said the fundraiser allows anyone older than 18 with a driver’s license to come to the Galpin dealership in Dewey on Oct. 1, beginning at 10 a.m., to drive a brand new Ford vehicle of his or her choosing. It is free to the individual who drives, so this is a no-cost-to-you fundraiser. Each test drive is 15-minutes long, and there’s no pressure to buy. For every drive, the Bradshaw boys’ basketball program receives $20 with the potential to earn up to $6,000. “We are looking to hit this $6k mark as soon as possible,” Simpson said. For more information, send an email to: Matt.Simpson@humboldtunified.com or call the high school at 928-759-4100.

TERRITORIAL DAYS 10K SEPT. 3 IN CHINO VALLEY

THE 18TH ANNUAL TERRITORIAL DAYS 10K and 2-Mile Run/Walk is scheduled for 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Memory Park, 1020 W. Palominio Road, in Chino Valley. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Chino Valley High cross-country team.

Packet pick-up will last from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Chino Valley High office at East Center Street and North Highway 89. Entry fees before Thursday, Aug. 25, are $20 for the 10K, $12 for the 2-mile and $10 for runners younger than 12 years old. After Aug. 25, the fees rise to $25, $15 and $12, respectively. Each race entrant will receive a short-sleeved T-shirt and finish-line refreshments. The top overall male and female finishers get awards; ribbons go to the 2-mile runners; and medals will be given to the top-three men and women placers in all 11 age groups. Aid stations will be positioned on the course for runners. For more information, call Chino Valley High cross-country coaches Marc Metz at 480-220-5085 or Jenda Ballard at 928-848-3587. Metz is also available via email at: mmetz@chinovalleyschools.com. To register for the race online, visit https://register.wingfootfinish.com/Register/?event=37509. Each year, Metz encourages well-conditioned athletes to run the so-called Labor Day Trifecta, a series of three nearby races in as many days. In addition to the Territorial Days 10K, there is the Jerome Hill Climb (http://arizonaroadracers.com/events/jerome-hill-climb-2) on Sunday, Sept. 4, and the Williams 10K (http://www.williamslionsclub.com/Mountain_Man_Run_15.html) on Monday, Sept. 5.

YOUTH BASEBALL

PROCESS DRIVEN BASEBALL ACADEMY is conducting a seven-week skills instruction program for players ages 8-12 every Monday from Sept. 12 through Oct. 24 at Ziegler Field, 1200 Commerce Drive in Prescott. Cost is $355 for all seven sessions, which go from 6-8 p.m. Nightly rates are also available. Instruction in mental approach, dynamics of the game, throwing, fielding, base running, hitting, infield, outfield and pitching are included. For more information, call Rob Chriss at 928-308-5822 or visit processdrivenbaseball.com.

CYCLING: SKULL VALLEY LOOP CHALLENGE SEPT. 18

THE ANNUAL SKULL VALLEY LOOP CHALLENGE, considered Prescott’s most scenic road-cycling event of the year, is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, starting at the corner of Gurley and Goodwin streets in downtown Prescott. To register, visit: www.active.com/prescott-az/cycling/skull-valley-loop-challenge-2016. Entry fee is $55 per cyclist after Aug. 24. Riders must sign up by Aug. 31 to be guaranteed a ride shirt. Proceeds will benefit Prescott Alternative Transportation, a nonprofit “working toward a bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly central Yavapai community.” Check-in and last-minute registration will occur from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and again at 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Goodwin St. The ride begins at 7:30 a.m. Folks are encouraged to volunteer by emailing Jo at: PrescottSafeRoutes@gmail.com. The Skull Valley Loop Challenge is a 54-mile road bicycle ride that starts at the courthouse plaza and continues through town to Iron Springs Road and on to Skull Valley. Riders return to the Courthouse Square through the Prescott National Forest. The total ascent is 2,939 feet, with a maximum elevation of 6,133 feet. For GPS information, visit: http://ridewithgps.com/routes/1730038. Organizers say the Skull Valley Loop Challenge, which began in 2007, has grown exponentially, bringing hundreds of riders and their families to the Prescott area. For more information, call Prescott Alternative Transportation at 928-708-0911. Those with questions are encouraged to leave a voicemail if no one answers. Those with problems registering online at active.com should call the website’s customer service number at 877-228-4881.

SKULL VALLEY POLO CLUB TOURNAMENT OCT. 1

YOU AND YOUR GUESTS are invited to the 12th annual Skull Valley Polo Club Players Cup Tournament and Texas Barbecue Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Van Dickson Ranch, 13125 Van Dickson Road, in Skull Valley. Sanctioned by the U.S. Polo Association, the tournament begins at 1 p.m., with the barbecue to follow at 4 p.m. Bring your own chairs, hats and drinks. A Texas-style barbecue will be prepared by C. Paul Harris, with proceeds benefitting the Skull Valley Polo Club and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post No. 7906. Please leave your dogs at home. RSVP by sending $35 per person at least 10 days in advance to the Skull Valley Polo Club, P.O. Box 314, Skull Valley, AZ 86338. For more information, call 928-442-3658 or send an email to: charris@gotsky.com.