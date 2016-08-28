Obituary: Timothy James Hoffman

Timothy James Hoffman a resident of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 20, 2016. He was born May 14, 1964 in Tiffin, Ohio. Tim gave fully of himself, some would say to a fault. When able, Tim would drive friends, as well as strangers, anywhere they needed to go. He always opened his heart and home to anyone with a need. His sense of humor was evident with a quick joke or a funny face. Tim was preceded in death by his parents May & Elden G. Hoffman, along with his dog, Patches. Tim is survived by his twin brother Tom and brothers: Ron, Rick, Dave and Dan and four sisters: Christine, Monica Sue, Patrice and Mary, as well as many loving nephews and nieces. He will remain in our hearts. Contributions can be made to HelpHopeLive.org.

