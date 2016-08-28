Obituary: Eugene Christopher Crowley

Eugene (Chris or “Kit”) Christopher Crowley, 68, of Prescott Arizona passed away on August 21st, 2016 after battling heart conditions for many years. He was born March 27, 1948 in Albany, New York and had many fond memories of growing up in Averill Park, New York and living on Crystal Lake. He moved to Arizona in the early seventies and grew to deeply love Arizona as his adopted state.

Before his health declined, Chris was an avid hiker and spent several years teaching desert survival. He was passionate about the great outdoors and loved to share that passion with others. He was especially skillful at identifying everything from birds and wildflowers to stars and constellations. Chris volunteered with the Red Cross for many years in several capacities, including as a CPR and first aid instructor. He was an EMT instructor at Yavapai College for many years and worked as a driver and EMT for Med-Evac ambulance service during that time. He also volunteered and was trained as a wild land firefighter while living in Ponderosa Park, which made him passionate about defensible space and supporting the local firefighting community was very important to him.

Known for his clever and quick-witted sense of humor and his intelligence, Chris enjoyed playing board games, poker, and other card games with friends and family. Chris was a champion skeet shooter in his youth and won many competitions alongside his father. In his retirement he relished growing vegetables in his hilltop garden and sharing the bounty with others. Helping people was important to Chris, and he took much pride in being neighborly. His neighbors became his friends and they were kind enough to return the favor when he needed it most. Chris was truly a unique individual and he will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his beloved daughter Casey Rose Crowley and baby granddaughter Emmalyn Rose Fisher of Flagstaff; ex-wife Tammy Rose Lambert of Prescott; sister Jane (Paul) Kietzman of New York; nephew Colin Kietzman of Tennessee; niece Erin (Peter) Berical of New York; and many cherished friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene Sutherland Crowley and Louise Wallace Crowley of Averill Park, New York.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held sometime in the coming weeks, please email his daughter Casey at crc49@nau.edu if you would like details.

Information provided by survivors.