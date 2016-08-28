Obituary: Dorothy LaRayne Foster

Dorothy LaRayne Foster arrived on this earth on January 30, 1922 in Wahpeton, North Dakota. She made her gracious and peace filled exit on August 11, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona. She was anxious to see her son, Lynn Rehm, her beloved spouse Eddie Foster, her sister Aly and all of the friends and family who awaited her.

She was known by family and friends as “mom,” “grandma,” “Dorie” and “Dorothy.” And, by all of us as very very funny. Mom wasn’t a jokester she was a quipster. She had a funny comeback or line for every situation.

She was an artist, the queen of cookie baking, and a brilliant learner. While her formal education was limited her informal education was boundless. She read incessantly and reflected on what she read. Here are the top ten lessons (oh, I meant top 17) we might have learned from mom:

Find the funny line in every situation. Enjoy each day as the gift of life that it is. Pay attention to every person you meet. Tell people they are lovely. Appreciate every small act of kindness people show you. Show up when anyone needs you. Make sure you look good when you leave the house. Take pride in what you do and how you do it. Family means almost everyone. Being blood kin isn’t the only way to be a part of a family. Many times members of the same family aren’t born under the same roof. What you put into the lives of others comes back into your own. Tell the truth. The most important bits in life are free. Look to nature for reassurance. Especially monsoon skies. Try to understand what is beneath the way people act or behave. Follow your dreams. A person can find purpose in every situation. Love, love and love some more.

As mom’s ability to cook and

“serve” others diminished, she looked for ways to enrich the lives of the caregivers at Brookdale. She complimented the women and men who brought her medication and food, overtly appreciated their kindness, and told them they were loved.

Those of us still standing on the earth serve as her legacy. We honor her by committing ourselves to follow her example of appreciating the gift of life, laughing often and loudly, and loving openly and generously.

She asked that, rather than flowers, contributions of food and blankets be given to the homeless.

