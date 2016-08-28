Obituary: Barbara Flajnik Wilson

Barbara Flajnik Wilson was born in Slovenia November 17, 1932. She and her family escaped their home when she was 9 years old, living in Italy until they immigrated to the USA in 1950. Her family’s first home was in Prescott Arizona, and she later moved to the Chicago area, marrying and having two daughters. She returned to Prescott in 1972, where she worked as a beautician and a nursing assistant. Along the way, she wrote a book, raised two strong daughters, and loved generously. She passed on July 20, 2016 in Salem Oregon surrounded by family, music and love.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Rudolf and Barbara Flajnik; siblings Rudolf, Ane, Katarina, Josef, Maria, and Lojze; and husband Walter Wilson.

She is survived by sisters Angela (Franco) Artioli of Quistello, Italy and Frances F (Jerry) McNally of Prescott Arizona; daughters Stacie Barbara Flajnik (Flagstaff, Arizona), Cynthia Ann Gibson and son-in-heart Lt. Col. Russell Gibson (Salem, Oregon); and her nieces and nephews, whom she

called “the next generation,” who brought her great joy and pride: Bob Djokovich (wife Kristen and son Nicolas), Col. Steven Zebich Ret., Renato Artioli (wife Rosella and daughter Maria Chiara), Mila Zebich, Liz Djokovich Bryant (husband Brooks, sons Max and Hunter), Robbie Flajnik, Linda Peter (husband Marc, sons Sean and Eric), Franca Artioli, Diane Busleta (husband Brad), Louise Flajnik (with Kevin Retzner, sons Ethan and Alec Bauer), Dr. Brian McNally, Jason McNally (wife Ami, daughters Baleigh, Eden, and Phoebe), David McNally (wife Veronica, Lauren Jeanne and Savannah Beverly), Paolo Campitelli (wife Kathy and son Daniel), Benjamin Flajnik (with Stephanie Winn), and Julia Fitzpatrick (husband Garrett).

Funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott Arizona, Friday, September 2, 2016 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please contact Sacred Heart for mass offerings or donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Information provided by survivors.