Obituary: Alene Cassara

Alene Cassara 71, of Prescott, AZ.

Born January 21, 1945 - Died August 17, 2016.

Alene was born and raised in Long Island, New York. She attended SUNY Plattsburg where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, and attended Hofstra University for a Master’s Degree in Education. Alene married Angelo Cassara and together they raised their daughter Kristi in Smithtown. Alene was an elementary school teacher at North Coleman in Centereach where she spent most of her career teaching second grade. Alene was an amazing woman with an incredible sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was a loving, kind, and caring woman; the type of person that you could pour your heart out to, and most of us that knew her, did just that! In 2000 she retired and moved to Prescott, Arizona to start a new chapter in her life. Sadly, the book of Alene Cassara has now come to a close. She may be gone, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those that knew her. Alene was an amazing mother and friend; she will be dearly missed.

Information provided by survivors.