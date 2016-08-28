Max and Shirley Kearley celebrate 77 years

Max and Shirley Kearley of Prescott, were married Sept. 2, 1939, in Compton, California.

Max served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and in 1947. The couple moved to Prescott, owning and operating the Hassayampa Court Motel for seven years. Max was a building contractor and Shirley helped him with the business while raising their three children. Max built many homes in Prescott and was the general contractor for the current main sanctuary of Solid Rock Christian Fellowship (formerly First Baptist Church) in downtown Prescott. Max and Shirley are thrilled that they are celebrating 77 wonderful years together.

Their children are Gary of Big Bear, California; Susan (Gene) Wussow of Scottsdale; and Dale (deceased in 2009). They have six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.