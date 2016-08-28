Letter: Important vote

EDITOR:

Whether you’re a fan of either candidate for president or not, this isn’t the election to skip. Many other candidates on the ballot deserve your consideration, even your scrutiny.

Most policies that directly affect us come from those elected officials closest to us, our state representatives, state senators, even mayors and city councilmen and women.

Arizona voters will choose a U.S. senator, nine U.S. house representatives and fill all 30 seats in the State Senate and all 60 seats in the State House. The results could flip the state government on its head.

This is your opportunity to reward good lawmakers and replace others. But your choices won’t even make the November ballot unless you put them there in August.

It’s equally important to be informed before you vote. The azvoterguide.com is a non-partisan resource with information on where candidates stand on taxes, minimum wage, guns, abortion, education, and other economic and social issues.

With a little information, even Arizona voters who look past Clinton and Trump can engage in the political battle here at home, because good – and bad- policy comes from the State Capitol as much as it does from Capitol Hill.

Cathi Herrod, Esq.

President, Center for Arizona Policy