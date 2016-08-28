Letter: Communist infiltration

Editor:

In the Thursday, Aug. 25, edition of the Courier, Tom Cantlon continues the myth that Senator Joe McCarthy was wrong re: the number of Communists within the Federal government during that era. Whether Mr. Cantlon is totally unaware that his statements are incorrect or whether he knows this and refuses to acknowledge it or whether he just ignores the issue, only he knows. But the truth of the matter is that Senator McCarthy was absolutely correct regarding his assessments of the Communist infiltration in our government but this truth did not surface until the mid ‘90s.

The book titled “VENONA, Decoding Soviet Espionage in America,” by authors John Earl Haynes and Harvey Klehr, published in 1999, clearly describes the extent of the Communist infiltration of our government. And it was massive! And so for almost 17 years now and certainly plenty of time for those antagonists of McCarthy to know the truth, the lie prevails. I don’t know how many times I have seen this miscarriage of justice and character assignation with regard to McCarthy’s name but it seems that either those people don’t want to acknowledge that he was correct in his assessment of the government at that time or would just rather continue the spewing out of incorrect information.

Again, I don’t know what Mr. Cantlon’s motive[s] is/are but since he then includes comments about Trump, it would seem reasonable to assume that he is attempting ‘paint a similar’ picture.



Ron Gould

Prescott