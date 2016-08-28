Letter: Airport encroachment

EDITOR:

This is in response to an article in a recent Courier by Ms. Barks, whereby the Planning Commission is allowing housing development totally within the confines of an Established Airport Traffic Area at Love Field. The dimension of this area is a 12-mile diameter circle measured from the geographical center to an altitude of 2,000 feet AGL.

The major concern around airports is encroachment. In the present-day environment, only industrial activity or recreation activities such as golf courses, tennis and cattle grazing are normally allowed.

In my opinion, the Prescott Planning Commission should rescind the approval and seek advice from airport professionals such as the air traffic control manager, airport director and the Federal Aviation Administration District Office in Phoenix.

Not only is this proposed project a safety concern, it also adversely affects the long-term viability of airport expansion. What do you want the airport to look like 30 years in the future? It will not continue to support only general aviation.

Secondly, this project does not fall within the scope of the City of Prescott Noise Abatement Program, which is to minimize aircraft noise over residential areas. This proposed development lies directly under the path of low-flying aircraft landing and departing Love Field. If this project goes forth, there is nothing to prevent further housing development in other areas near the airport.

Strongly recommend the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council gather and weigh the pros and cons before further airport encroachment takes place.

Dale D. Smith

Prescott Valley