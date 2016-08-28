Kayla Mueller’s parents speak out on 20/20

For months, Kayla Mueller’s parents fought to rescue their daughter from the clutches of ISIS.

On Friday, Aug. 26, ABC’s 20/20 outlined that struggle in an hour-long episode.

McCain supports Mueller family’s stand The dedication ceremony comes one day after the Muellers shared the horrors of Kayla’s captivity on the ABC 20/20 news magazine show titled, “The Girl Left Behind.” In that hour-long episode the Muellers share their diligence in keeping a public silence about their daughter’s capture so as to secure her release through proper government and humanitarian aid channels. In the end, though, Kayla was left to die; the Muellers say this nation’s President Barack Obama did not do for their daughter what he had allowed to be done for other hostages. They, too, were disappointed with the unwillingness of leaders from the nonprofit Doctors Without Borders to champion her cause because they said she was not a member of their staff and would have been warned against coming to that area had they known she contemplated joining a friend at the hospital in Aleppo where she was before she was taken hostage. Asked about the Muellers’ allegations related to Obama’s refusal to intervene for their daughter – they, too, have alleged he has not yet honored his promise of a financial donation to the Kayla’s Hands Foundation – the senior senator said the president showed a double standard in his tactics related to foreign hostages he finds “disgraceful.” He said he recognizes the difficulties related to negotiating with terrorists, however, he does not subscribe to the “double standard” he has witnessed under Obama’s leadership. As for threatening families who do try and negotiate with terrorists, McCain said he expects most could empathize with a parents’ dilemma. “You would do anything. You would do whatever was necessary,” McCain said. This day, though, was intended to be a celebration of Kayla’s life, and McCain called on all to emulate a woman who defines the term “hero” and accepted risks for the sake of the forsaken. “She gave her all,” he declared.

Kayla’s abduction occurred on August 4, 2013, in Aleppo, Syria, while she was leaving a Doctors Without Borders hospital in one of the nonprofit’s vehicles. Though she wasn’t a member of Doctors Without Borders, she was in the country to provide humanitarian aid.

When her parents, Carl and Marsha, heard of her disappearance, they knew nothing about her condition or whereabouts until ISIS sent a ten-second video as proof they were holding her.

Two of Kayla’s former fellow hostages Frida Saide and Patricia Chavez described to ABC News some of what they all experienced.

“They (the ISIS captors) caused so much pain to me and to others,” Saide said.

Kayla had been held mostly in isolation in about a 12-by-12 foot room. There was a single light bulb hanging from the ceiling. In the background, Islamic Jihad music could be heard incessantly.



“I think it was clear that they hated Americans more than other nationalities,” Saide said. “They would scream at her and blame her for everything that America has done in the world.”

While Carl and Marsha longed desperately to negotiate for Kayla’s release, the U.S. government stuck to its policy of not making concessions to terrorists.

Doctors Without Borders negotiated for the release of its members, including Saide and Chavez, but not Kayla.

“We can’t be in the business of negotiating for people who don’t work for us, and to do so would also increase the risk our teams already face,” Jason Cone, Executive Director for Doctors Without Borders in the United States, told ABC News.

“They’re a fabulous organization, and they do wonderful work, but somewhere in a boardroom, they decided to leave our daughter there to be tortured and raped and ultimately murdered,” Carl told ABC News.

In late May 2014, ISIS made contact with the Muellers to begin private negotiations.

They maintained this conversation with the guidance of the FBI, but the discussions never resulted in Kayla’s release because the U.S. government prohibited them from negotiating with the terrorists themselves.

It was only after the execution of Kayla’s fellow American hostages James Foley and Steven Sotloff that President Barack Obama agreed to meet with the Muellers about their daughter’s predicament.

“The president was very, I felt, cold,” Carl said.

Carl wanted the president to allow him and his wife to make an offer of ransom money, but that wish never came true.

So Carl and Marsha turned to the government of Qatar, which had served as a middleman for the negotiations of releasing other western hostages. This attempt failed as well once again due to the U.S. government’s policy not to negotiate with terrorists.

Out of options, all the Muellers had left were their prayers.

About 18 months after her capture, Kayla Mueller was confirmed dead. She was killed in a Jordanian airstrike.

Since this ISIS hostage crisis, the U.S. government has changed at least one of its policies — families are now allowed to privately pay ransom without fear of federal prosecution.