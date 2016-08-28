Editorial: Distracted driving law long overdue

It’s hard to understand why, after years of elected representatives trying, Arizona still has not addressed distracted driving.

State Sen. Steve Farley is a proponent of legislation for it. Our own Rep. Karen Fann has continually battled for a youth-driver texting law.

Where’s the disconnect here? Arizona is apparently one of two states without a distracted driver law and that should tell us something.

Drivers who cause injury or death while operating their vehicle need to be held criminally responsible. A vehicle is a deadly weapon in the wrong hands.

There are traffic citations that can be issued for things classified as driving distracted. Released by the Department of Public Safety in 2013 were the citations using the reasonable and prudent speed law and the distraction cause, November 2013 through March:

Occupant: 2,677

Cell: 2,474

Outside: 2,044

Media: 772

Equipment: 602

Reaching: 505

Texting: 505

Eating: 374

Other: 172

Pets: 120

Reading: 75

Smoking: 72

Grooming: 66

In contrast to being one of the last states to have a true distracted driver law, Arizona was named the “Strictest State on High Risk Drivers” in a recent study. The report from WalletHub looked at which states had the highest and lowest insurance premiums for high risk drivers, compared DUI laws to see which states were strictest and the most lenient and finally they examined the penalties in each state for speeding and reckless driving.

If we have that going for us, why can’t our legislature pass a distracted driving state law?

Here’s a bit more data to chew on, from the Governor’s Highway Safety Association on distracted driving laws as of this month:

Hand-held Cell Phone Use: 14 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands prohibit all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving. All are primary enforcement laws—an officer may cite a driver for using a hand-held cell phone without any other traffic offense taking place.

All Cell Phone Use: No state bans all cell phone use for all drivers, but 38 states and D.C. ban all cell phone use by novice drivers, and 20 states and D.C. prohibit it for school bus drivers (this includes Arizona bus drivers).

Text Messaging: Washington was the first state to pass a texting ban in 2007. Currently, 46 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands ban text messaging for all drivers. All but five have primary enforcement. Of the four states without an all driver texting ban:

Two prohibit text messaging by novice drivers.

One restricts school bus drivers from texting.

It’s time for Arizona to stop stalling on some type of texting ban, if not a full-blown distracted driving law.