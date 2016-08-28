Birth Announcements: August 28, 2016 (part III)

Nico Micah Frausto, a 6 lb., 11 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jessica and David Frausto Jr. of Prescott.

Zaylee Kay Fusselman, a 7 lb., 14 oz., girl, was born Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to K.C. Shurbet and Justin Fusselman of Prescott.

Aurora Kathleen Hastings, a 9 lb., 2 oz., girl, was born Thursday, July 21, 2016, in Mesa to Ashlee and Jordan Hastings of Phoenix. Grandparents are Margarita Bernal of Prescott Valley and Donna and Mark Hastings of Chino Valley. Great-grandmothers are Janice Bernal of Phoenix and Janet Bailey of Chino Valley.

Dylan Keith Hicks, an 8 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brittany and Gene Hicks of Paulden.

Riley James Herron, a 6 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Anya Stryker and Joshua Herron of Presott. (NO PHOTO)