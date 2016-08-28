Birth Announcements: August 28, 2016 (part I)

Abel Alexander Alvarez, a 7 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Julio Alvarez of Prescott Valley.
Yamileth Ayala Contreras, an 8 lb., 10 oz., girl, was born Thursday, July 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jovanna Ortega Contreras and Juan Ayala Ayala of Chino Valley.
Abigail Grace Ball, a 7 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kelsey Imperia and Daniel Ball of Chino Valley.
Willow Blanca Benson, a 5 lb., 5 oz., girl, was born Thursday, July 28, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Nicole and Peter Benson of Prescott.
Elijah Roy Bristow, an 8 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Saturday, July 16, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Keisha Larson and Jondavid Bristow of Prescott Valley.
Bryce Miles Coomer, an 8 lb., 13 oz., boy, was born Sunday, July 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Meagan Elizabeth and Muchael Darius Coomer of Dewey.
Brooks Olson Costley, a 7 lb., 2 oz., boy, was born Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mollie and Spencer Costley of Prescott.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.