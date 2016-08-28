Birth Announcements: August 28, 2016 (part I)

Abel Alexander Alvarez, a 7 lb., 8 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Julio Alvarez of Prescott Valley.

Yamileth Ayala Contreras, an 8 lb., 10 oz., girl, was born Thursday, July 14, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jovanna Ortega Contreras and Juan Ayala Ayala of Chino Valley.

Abigail Grace Ball, a 7 lb., 9 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kelsey Imperia and Daniel Ball of Chino Valley.

Willow Blanca Benson, a 5 lb., 5 oz., girl, was born Thursday, July 28, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Nicole and Peter Benson of Prescott.

Elijah Roy Bristow, an 8 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Saturday, July 16, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Keisha Larson and Jondavid Bristow of Prescott Valley.

Bryce Miles Coomer, an 8 lb., 13 oz., boy, was born Sunday, July 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Meagan Elizabeth and Muchael Darius Coomer of Dewey.

Brooks Olson Costley, a 7 lb., 2 oz., boy, was born Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mollie and Spencer Costley of Prescott.