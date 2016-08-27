Worship Services: Week of Aug. 28

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Worship, prayers, praise and dance at Shabbat service Saturday. Randy England, pastor with New Song Recovery Home, delivers the message.

All Saints Anglican … Bishop George Fincke delivers the message “Who is my mother, or my brethren?” (St. Mark 3:20ff, St. Luike 10:23ff) at 10 a.m.

Alliance Bible Church …

American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message “A Faith That Sees” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message “Falling Short” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley services are at 10:30 a.m.

Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church … Pastor Al Cicolello delivers the message at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and the 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service is “Christ Jesus.” (John 18:37). Wednesday testimony meetings are at 1 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene … Lead Pastor Ira Brown begins a new sermon series, “Who’s My Neighbor?” at 10:30 a.m.

First Congregational … Pastor Jay Wilcher delivers the message “Challenging the Honor and Shame Culture” (Luke 14:1-4).

First Evangelical Lutheran (WELS) … The Rev. Thomas Rothe delivers the message “What Will Humility and Generosity Get Me?” (Luke 14:1, 7-14) at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are 11 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ … David Hicks delivers the message “Back to School – There is a Calling!” at 11 a.m. Scripture reading: 1 Corinthians 15-58.

Prescott Community … Pastor Anne Stone’s message at the 9:15 a.m. Connections contemporary and the 10:45 a.m. traditional services will be “Stoking the Fire; Cultivating a Personal Spirit of Renewal.”

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott United Methodist … At the 5 p.m. Saturday country and gospel service and the Sunday 9 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services, Pastor Dan Hurlbert’s message will be “What Pleases God” (Hebrews 13:1-16).

Revival Fire Church of God … The Rev. Fred Hays delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Pastor Dale Skurla delivers the message “The Lord is My Helper” at 9:30 a.m.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship …

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican … Bishop Peter Robinson delivers the message “The Spirit and the Law” (Galatians 5:12ff) at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Temple B’rith Shalom … At 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Ethan Flinner becomes a Bar Mitzvah. He will deliver a drash (teaching or speech) about Eikev, Deut during Torah service.

The Heights … Services are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … The Rev. Mark Tilly delivers the message “The Unimportance of Our Importance” (Luke 14:1-14). Services are at 8:15 and 10 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship … Yaquin Lance Sandleben delivers the message “Many Paths – One Reality” at 11 a.m. Music by the Eclectic Ensemble.

Unity of Prescott … The Rev. Terrence Padgett delivers the message “Facing Your Fears” at 9 and 11 a.m.

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message “The Golden Altar” (Exodus 30:1-10).

Willow Hills 1st Southern Baptist … Pastor Jesse Liles delivers the message “I Will be a Priest in This Church” (Hebrews 10:11-12, 1 Peter 2:9), Part 4 of his “I Am a Church Member” series, at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Signing for the deaf at all services.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Anglican Church of the Holy Spirit …

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The message for Shabbat Ekev, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Chino Valley, is “Promised Consequences” (Deuteronomy 7:12-11:26; Isaiah 49:14-51:3).

Bethel Baptist … Pastor Joe Berna delivers the message “Legalism: The Accursed Christian Vice” at 10:30 a.m.

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Christ Evangelical Lutheran (WELS) … Pastor Stephen Hein delivers the message “Beware Satan’s Subtle, Sneaky, Subversive Schemes” (Genesis 2:1-17) at 9 a.m.

First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the message “Sheepish” (Life lessons from Psalm 23) at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Hasid Center Jewish Congregation … Shabbat services are 6 p.m. the 1st and 3rd Friday.

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Randy Vanesian delivers the message.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Mingus View Presbyterian … Pastor Lloyd Evans delivers the message “Humility” (Luke 14:7-14) at 10 a.m.

Mountain Valley Church of God … Pastor Don Tjiema delivers the message “Incomplete Christians” (Acts 19:1-7) at 10 a.m.

Open Door Baptist … Pastor Tom delivers the message “David’s Church in a Cave” (1 Samuel 22) at 10 a.m.

Prescott Valley Church of the Nazarene … Pastor Charlie delivers the message “Hope and Joy in the Real World” (1 Peter 1) at 10:45 a.m. CHAOS senior high ministry will not meet this week.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message “Life, a Daily Race” (Proverbs 1:2, 12:1, 13:1, 15:32, Hebrews 12:11, 1 Corinthians 9:24-27) at 10:15 a.m.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. John’s Anglican Church … Bishop Dennis Massey delivers the message “The Cost of Salvation” at 10 a.m. Father Lyle Ambler conducts the Communion portion of the service.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Pastor Tim Blau delivers the message “Put on the New Self” (Colossians 3:1-11). Services are at 8 (Liturgical), 9:15 (Worship Café-Praise) and 10:45 a.m. (Praise).

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Guest speaker George Baldwin delivers the message “Sing a New Song” (Psalm 2, 18, 20, 29, 45, 72, 110, 139, 144).

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist … Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers a message based on Psalm 81 and Luke 14:1, 7-14 at 9 and 11 a.m.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

Hope Lutheran Church (WELS) … Pastor Tim Henning delivers the message “Channel Your Love Properly” (Hebrews 13:1-8) at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The 8:30 service will be interpreted for the deaf.

Refiners Fire Cowboy Church … Service is at 10 a.m.

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mountain View Baptist … Pastor Ed Imbierowicz delivers the message “Attributes of Discipleship Part 2” (Luke 9:24).

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.