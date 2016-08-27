Obituary: Nelda Sue Mitchell

Nelda Sue Mitchell was born on Jan. 20, 1934, in Hughes, Arkansas, to James and Grace Henderson.

She passed away Aug. 25, 2016, in Prescott, Arizona. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wayman; daughters Debbie Hasbrouck and Rhonda (Jeff) Rens; son Greg (Lisa) Mitchell; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Tuney (Delores) Henderson; and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, two siblings (Jay & Mamie) and three children (Terry, Karen and Sharon).

Nelda met and married Wayman in 1953. After the sudden death of their first child, Terry, they experienced a profound conversion by Jesus Christ that would alter the course of their lives. They responded to the call to ministry, and they Pastored churches in Wickenburg Arizona; Victoria Island, B.C., Canada; Phoenix, Arizona; Emmett, Idaho; Eugene, Oregon; and Carson, California. In January 1970 they assumed the pastorate of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Prescott, Arizona (Later called The Potter’s House). Shortly after they arrived, God began to reach large numbers of young people during the Jesus Movement, and Nelda began her life-long role as the mother figure of the church. She set the example, and gave practical instruction to young people on children and families. She served in numerous capacities in the church through the years – usually behind the scenes. She was an invaluable help to her husband, and left her home, family and comfortable security, and moved with Wayman to Perth, West Australia, to assume the pastorate there on three occasions: At age 47, 51 and 74!

Her infectious laugh and cheeky smile will be greatly missed. She serves as a great example of the impact of a quiet life surrendered to God. She has touched multiplied thousands of lives in over 110 nations.

A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10:30am at The Potter’s House, 5195 N. Hwy 89 Prescott, AZ 86301.

Proverbs 31:28-29 Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also, and he praises her: 29 “Many daughters have done well, But you excel them all.”

Heritage Memory Mortuary assisted with the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.