Man killed by Phoenix police after allegedly pointing gun

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they fatally shot a 25-year-old man after he pointed a gun at officers.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at a residence near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says the suspect was retrieving items from his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

A family member called 911 after receiving a text from the woman that the suspect may be armed.

Responding officers were talking to the woman at her front door when the suspect came into the hallway and allegedly aimed a gun at them.

An officer shot the suspect.

He was pronounced dead.

Lewis did not release his identity.

He says two children were in the home but nobody was injured.

The officer who fired his weapon is a lieutenant and 21-year veteran of the department.