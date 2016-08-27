Letter: Political parties

EDITOR:

I think the reason politics in our country have become such a mess is that political parties have become so meaningless. How many times have I heard people say, “I vote for the individual and not for a party.” Because of this, our political life is in a heap of trouble.

It is why a demagogue like Donald Trump can come along and attract such wide attention. It should be obvious by now, if you will pardon my crude language, he doesn’t give a damn about being a “Republican.” He could just as easily, and often has, called himself a Democrat. What is important to Trump is “himself” as an individual, his fleeting opinions and adoring crowds. He thinks of himself as somebody strong and important because, by hook or by crook, he has accumulated a lot of wealth, the popular measure of human worth in our country!

For this reason too, the “person” of Hillary Clinton is a big issue in the election. She is running primarily as an (albeit imperfect!) individual and not necessarily as part of a Party. Her troubles will continue even if she should become President until and unless she begins to take seriously the issues highlighted in the Democratic platform newly crafted with Bernie Sanders’ help. This is what should be more important to her and to us, rather than her being “President” simply because she is the particular woman she happens to be.

Bernie’s primary interest all along in this election is unique. He doesn’t see himself as important. He sees the issues facing us as a country as far more important, especially the corruption of money in politics. He is more interested in helping to create and participate in a long term “movement” away from our worship of money and he obviously has little interest in being President. Even now, after the primary, he continues with a movement called “Our Revolution” in which he is asking others (like myself!) to join.

This means that individual candidates, including Hillary, should forget about loading my e-mail box with daily requests for money to help beat whoever they might be running against, even Donald Trump. My contributions from limited retirement income will go to a non-partisan group called MAYDAY.US (check it out), the Democratic Party (however corrupt it might be) and Our Revolution!

Bob Fiske

Prescott