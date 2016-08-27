Family seeks distracted driving law after no charges filed in fatal crash

PRESCOTT VALLEY – On the afternoon of April 2, 2016, Thomas R. Hall, 74, was struck and killed by a car that hit his motorcycle from behind as he drove along Highway 69 just east of Mendecino Road.

The 46-year-old woman driving the car that hit him didn’t know what she’d done until witnesses screamed at her to stop and told her, according to a police report.

She was cited for a civil traffic violation – failure to control speed to avoid a collision – but will not be prosecuted criminally. Because she was not charged with a felony, the Daily Courier is not identifying her by name.

Thomas Hall was a Phoenix firefighter who had retired and moved to Dewey. His daughter, Susan Huff, said, and her son, Jake, and her step-brother, Jonathan Hall, were just hired by the Phoenix Fire Department in October.

“My dad was so proud,” she said. “He went to their graduation in January.”

Thomas pinned Jonathan’s badge on at the ceremony.

Huff’s husband, Mark, is a battalion chief for Phoenix Fire and Thomas helped him prepare for his physical test, 38 years ago, she said.

The woman who hit Hall was driving a silver Nissan Sentra. According to the police report, she told the investigator that she was headed home from work, after starting at 3:30 a.m.

She said she was driving about 55, the speed limit on that section of highway, and that “she never saw the motorcycle,” the report said. “She reached for her cell phone with her left hand and that she took her eyes off the road for a second. That was when she looked up and the accident had already happened.”

Witness statements to police tell a similar story.

One said he was going about 60 when he saw the silver car come up from behind in the right lane, and approach the motorcycle at the same speed.

“My wife immediately screamed, ‘Slow down!’ at the vehicle as it appeared she was closing way too fast on the (motorcycle). At that exact moment, the driver of the car accelerated” and struck Hall, the witness said.

The report describes Hall as being thrown in the air and onto the pavement.

“He flew over her car, it seemed like it took a while for her to stop,” another witness statement said.

“The car never tried to avoid the collision,” a witness statement said. “I did not see brake lights until she finally pulled over.”

A Life Line ambulance was driving right behind the crash, and recorded video of it occurring. The crew stopped to help Hall, and took him to a helicopter waiting at Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s east campus. It was planning to fly to Flagstaff Medical Center, but it turned back shortly after lifting off because his “condition deteriorated abruptly in flight.”

Hall was pronounced dead at YRMC.

The woman was not intoxicated or otherwise impaired, according to the report.

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office “determined that no felony criminal charges were appropriate in this matter,” Prescott Valley Police Officer Brad Penner said. “Their determination was made giving weight to all that is presented to them in our investigation in addition to their own direct inquiries and determinations regarding the facts and the likelihood of an appropriate and successful prosecution.”

Additionally, the police report said, “Town Attorney Bob Todd indicated that there was nothing in evidence that would support a successful criminal prosecution in this matter.”

Huff can’t understand why that is.

“It’s devastating,” Huff said, adding that when she read the accounts given by witnesses in the police report, she was “horrified. In my head, I could see exactly what happened … him flying over the car, based on what the witnesses said, he was up in the air.”

She wants to see a state law against distracted driving, noting that Arizona is one of two states that does not have one. Montana is the other. Huff said State Senator Steve Farley, who has fought for similar bills for years, has asked her to testify in a future hearing on distracted driving, and she agreed to do that and speak to news media about her father’s death.