Editorial: Time for someone to step in

If you are one of the millions of people with life-threatening allergies, you are probably still in sticker shock after the EpiPens news this week.

The maker, Mylan N.V., hiked the cost of a twin-package of EpiPens to $608, claiming it was absolutely not an option to cut back that price.

Sadly, this is another facet of the nation’s health care that is out of control.

Americans are basically held hostage by pharmaceutical companies. We need life-sustaining drugs and they know it. That allows for outrageous pricing that insurance companies, for the most part, pick up and then react to by raising premiums.

These drug price hikes will eventually come out of our paychecks, in some fashion.

To minimize damage to their reputation, the company is, according to Associated Press, “expanding programs that help people pay for EpiPens or give them out free. It doubled the limit for eligibility for its patient assistance program, so a family of four making up to $97,200 would pay nothing out of pocket. It also said it will offer $300 copay cards, up from the current $100 per-prescription savings. That would cut the bill in half for patients who have to pay full price.”

If a company can afford to do this, they can afford to cut their prices in the first place.

Part of the issue is that EpiPens basically have no competition, although some alternatives are waiting in the approval wings of the government.

Competition keeps the prices down in everything we buy, so stop stalling on approvals, Food and Drug Administration!

AP reports that relief could come soon from Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, a compounding pharmacy that prepares medicines to fill individual prescriptions. It said it might be able to sell a version in a few months and would likely charge around $100 for two injectors.

“Numerous members of Congress and other politicians this week have called for congressional hearings on Mylan’s pricing, an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission and action by the Food and Drug Administration to increase competition by speeding up approvals of any rival products,” according to AP.

It’s past time for the government to look into drug pricing and it’s time for price gouging to have real consequences.