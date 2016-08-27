Editorial: Time for someone to step in

If you are one of the millions of people with life-threatening allergies, you are probably still in sticker shock after the EpiPens news this week.
The maker, Mylan N.V., hiked the cost of a twin-package of EpiPens to $608, claiming it was absolutely not an option to cut back that price.
Sadly, this is another facet of the nation’s health care that is out of control.
Americans are basically held hostage by pharmaceutical companies. We need life-sustaining drugs and they know it. That allows for outrageous pricing that insurance companies, for the most part, pick up and then react to by raising premiums.
These drug price hikes will eventually come out of our paychecks, in some fashion.
To minimize damage to their reputation, the company is, according to Associated Press, “expanding programs that help people pay for EpiPens or give them out free. It doubled the limit for eligibility for its patient assistance program, so a family of four making up to $97,200 would pay nothing out of pocket. It also said it will offer $300 copay cards, up from the current $100 per-prescription savings. That would cut the bill in half for patients who have to pay full price.”
If a company can afford to do this, they can afford to cut their prices in the first place.
Part of the issue is that EpiPens basically have no competition, although some alternatives are waiting in the approval wings of the government.
Competition keeps the prices down in everything we buy, so stop stalling on approvals, Food and Drug Administration!
AP reports that relief could come soon from Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, a compounding pharmacy that prepares medicines to fill individual prescriptions. It said it might be able to sell a version in a few months and would likely charge around $100 for two injectors.
“Numerous members of Congress and other politicians this week have called for congressional hearings on Mylan’s pricing, an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission and action by the Food and Drug Administration to increase competition by speeding up approvals of any rival products,” according to AP.
It’s past time for the government to look into drug pricing and it’s time for price gouging to have real consequences.
AZTom49 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
The CEO is the daughter of a Democrat Senator, donates richly to the Clinton Crime Family Foundation and got a measly $19 million dollar raise over last year.
ObamaCare been very very good for her!
http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/ct-epipen-ceo-bresch-salary-20160824-story.html
UponReflection 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
I have a great idea! Let's invoke price controls - yes, that's what we must do to punish the evil businesses! Let's see .... how is that likely to work out? Well, President Nixon invoked price controls. The companies had to recover their costs, so they just changed the sizes of the packages and bottles and schazam!, they could charge what they needed. The companies in the latter part of the Vietnam era had to increase their prices due to inflation (which the government would, as now, not admit) to pay for the war.
This is just as it is now. The government has giggered the figures so the CPI is low (so they don't have to increase Social Security) while they spent over $1 Trillion on payoffs to their Democrat voters (through the 'Stimulus' package) by propping up pensions and wages for government workers and unions. So we have inflation (which the government will not admit since they caused it). Companies have to raise prices to stay in business.
Another solution - let the government (i.e. the taxpayer) subsidize the EpiPens. How is that likely to work out? Well, let's see ... the government heavily subsidizes (or pays for) the healthcare, higher education and military segments. Regularly, the costs in those segments far outpace 'inflation', or the CPI. Why? Well, when you subsidize something, there is less or no accountability and people spend like drunken sailors, and prices skyrocket.
What is the solution (not that you care), let the prices fall where they may. In a capital system competition will spring up and drive the price down. Government cannot do this with no consequences (typically shortages).
This has been lengthy, but the Democrat Party and elites in Washington have made this complex, so the 'average Joe' does not look too closely. Meanwhile, they get $100,000+ for a meaningless speech.
SEDONA928 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
This is an interesting 'problem' for a devout capitalistic nation. Many folks favor unregulated, free market competition for businesses. But there must be many of those same folks who suffer from life-threatening allergic reactions.
The capitalist 'solution' is to purchase Mylan stock. For example, if one had purchased $1000. of Mylan stock in January of 2012, they would now be the proud owner of $2200. of Mylan stock! Mylan shareholders probably approve of the price increase.
Should our federal government force price competition, or should we all be encouraged to save and invest in American corporations?
foster 1 hour ago
"Competition keeps the prices down in everything we buy, so stop stalling on approvals, Food and Drug Administration!" and "It’s past time for the government to look into drug pricing and it’s time for price gouging to have real consequences."
The pricing is a result of government regulations and political corruption! You paint with such a large brush, you cover over reality; out of control government regulations and political abuse.
60_Grit 57 minutes ago
Time will tell if the move by Mylan will help people afford their product. Many EMTs throughout the country have serum adrenaline on hand to counter an anaphylaxis event -- and the serum itself is relatively low cost. Consider that even more millions of people affected by diabetes rely upon insulin to stay alive, and they all use specific doses of self-administered serum -- either by syringe and needle or pump and needle. Pretty cheap -- especially the needle and syringe method.
Mylan makes a great product for administrating serum adrenaline, but it's not the only way to get the job done. My wife carries around an EpiPen -- when she remembers it, or if she has room; storage in a hot vehicle is no good. There are many times when a smaller, cheaper device would be more appropriate -- and if it was cheaper, folks wouldn't be as tempted to walk around with expired or aged serum, either. Mylan's been riding a wave, and it's akin to the De Beers folks convincing guys to buy a diamond engagement ring based upon so many months of your income. Where did our common sense go?