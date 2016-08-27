Diamondbacks beat Reds on 2-out wild pitch in 11th inning

PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Drury scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 11th inning Friday night, giving the Arizona Diamondbacks a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

After the Diamondbacks gave up a 2-1 lead in the ninth and then rallied to tie it in the 10th, a wild pitch by Blake Wood ended the game.

Drury doubled with one out off Wood (5-3) and took third on a groundout. A walk brought up Jean Segura, and Wood's first pitch bounced in front of home plate and went all the way to the backstop.

Drury slid home head-first for Arizona's second extra-inning win in three nights.

Edwin Escobar (1-2) got the victory with a scoreless inning.

A.J. Pollock, playing his first game in the majors this season after breaking his elbow in spring training, drove in the tying run for Arizona in the 10th.

The Diamondbacks trailed 3-2 when pinch-hitter Phil Gosselin drew a leadoff walk, took second on a wild pitch and went to third on a balk by Raisel Iglesias. Pollock hit a grounder and Gosselin beat the throw home.

Ramon Cabrera's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th drove in Scott Schebler, putting the Reds ahead 3-2.

The Reds had runners on second and third base with one out after reliever Enrique Burgos balked. Cabrera hit a shallow fly ball to right field and Yasmany Tomas caught it and threw to third base for a double play, but Schebler crossed the plate in time.

Cincinnati tied it at 2 in the ninth. Daniel Hudson got the first two outs, but singles by pinch-hitter Ivan DeJesus Jr., Billy Hamilton and Jose Peraza brought home a run.

Reds starter Brandon Finnegan struck out a career- high 12. He allowed only two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings.

Rickie Weeks Jr. homered and tripled for Arizona.

Braden Shipley overcame some control issues and pitched four-hit ball for seven innings, giving up a run with four walks and a strikeout.

A.J.'S DAY

Pollock started in center field, batted second and struck out swinging at an offspeed pitch in his first at-bat, soon after getting a nice ovation from fans at Chase Field as he walked up to the plate.

Pollock struck out twice on an 0-for-5 night, but he made a running catch.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: C Tucker Barnhart was scratched from the original lineup with a sore right hand and replaced by Cabrera.

Diamondbacks: OF David Peralta was transferred to the 60-day disabled list with a right wrist injury.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (7-2) will make his third career appearance against the Diamondbacks, the second at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (4-2) has wins in each of his two career appearances against the Reds, though he's logged a 5.79 ERA from those games.