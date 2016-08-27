Dalton takes reins, Badgers eye state golf tournament in 2016

PRESCOTT — After missing out on the state tournament in 2015, the Prescott golf team is heading in a new direction with first-year head coach Tony Dalton taking the reins of a program aiming for success.

“Things are going well. We had 19 kids try out for golf,” Dalton said. “I’ve enjoyed working with them, but it’s been challenging due to the weather and monsoon season.”

Juniors Payton Peterson and Joey Christopherson figure to be the No. 1-2 punch for the Badgers this fall, with freshman Ben Osterloh possibly taking ahold of the No. 3 spot with his solid play in practice.

Junior Maria Turner also returns this season looking to consistently stay in the top five for Prescott, which failed to send one golfer to Tucson for the state tournament last November.

Prescott will begin the 2016 season in Flagstaff at the Continental Country Club and play a four-way with Coconino, Page and Kingman on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tee time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

