COLUMN: Bergner's college football predictions for 2016

Although it may not be my favorite time of year, there’s no denying the football season is upon us, and it’s downright exciting. As the NFL winds down its lengthy preseason set of games, and high school football in Arizona just finishing its first week, my attention turns to the college football ranks, where the Crimson Tide of Alabama once again sit atop the year’s first AP Top 25 poll.

The 2016 college football season begins like it ended in January, with the defending national champion Crimson Tide at No. 1 and Clemson at No. 2. And no, I won’t scream “Roll Tide” like Alabama-natives do at the end of just about every conversation. Sorry folks, I’m a Wisconsin fan, and with that … “On Wisconsin!”

Speaking of the Badgers, I’ll have to call my first upset of the college football season in their opener at Lambeau Field against No. 5 LSU.

Leonard Fournette is mighty good at the running back position, maybe the best in the country, but Wisconsin’s defense should be able to at least keep him from going off for 150-plus yards and numerous touchdowns, forcing an inexperienced Brandon Harris at quarterback to make a few plays.

And with a defensive front featuring Conor Sheehy and an experienced secondary for Wisconsin, that’s not likely. I’ll take the Badgers, 23-17.

Other teams to keep an eye on this season include Heisman contender Baker Mayfield and his Oklahoma Sooners coming in at No. 3, while head coach Jimbo Fisher and his Florida State Seminoles chime in at No. 4.

Fisher will depend on redshirt freshman quarterback Deondre Francois to lead an offense that has every starter returning from a team that went 10-3 in 2015.

Other notable teams in the AP Top 25 include Urban Meyer’s No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes, and John Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines at No. 7.

And just in case you were wondering, Michigan and Ohio State lock horns two days after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26.

The Big Ten should be awfully exciting this year.

Notre Dame, another favorite team of mine, sits at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll after finishing 10-3 in 2015.

I know what you’re thinking. I’m no front-runner! Yes, I like Notre Dame, but I can’t help it. The first time I saw “Rudy” I was 10, and since then the gold helmets running out of that tunnel looking to sprint towards “Touchdown Jesus” has always inspired me.

PREDICTIONS

The following are my picks to win their respective conferences:

American Athletic - Houston

ACC - Florida State

Big 12 - Oklahoma

Big Ten - Michigan

Conference USA - Western Kentucky

Mid-American - Toledo

Mountain West - San Diego State

Pac-12 - UCLA

SEC - Alabama

Sun Belt - Appalachian State

Reaching the final four of college football this fall, I’ll nominate Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and Florida State, with Harbaugh and the Wolverines winning it all in 2016.

