Clinton fundraiser ruins Clooney’s rug

George Clooney raved about his dog Einstein while promoting the joys of pet adoption during a political fundraiser he hosted for Hillary Clinton in Los Angeles. In the long run it doesn’t matter if you adopt a dog or host a fundraiser for the presidential candidates. Either way, your rug is ruined.

Bernie Sanders launched his political group Our Revolution Wednesday but eight staffers quit when they found it can take large donations. He’s always been a true liberal. Back when he was a little boy and his friends played Cowboys and Indians, Bernie was always the Chinese railroad worker.

Hillary Clinton was found Tuesday to have scheduled half of her Secretary of State telephone meetings with Clinton Foundation donors. It looks like access-buying. Hillary is so afraid the media will blow this up into a huge story that she just asked Ryan Lochte to make up another robbery.

Donald Trump launched his minority outreach Wednesday by addressing a crowd in Jackson, Mississippi, a city that’s eighty percent black. He began his speech by asking blacks and Hispanics to trust him as president. It’s always a smart idea to open with a good joke to get the crowd on your side.

Donald Trump conducted a town hall meeting in Austin Tuesday where he said he would meet with the president of Mexico if elected U.S. president. A day before, the president of Mexico said he would meet with Trump if he were elected president. It’ll be just the two of them and their food tasters.

Donald Trump hinted at a softening of his proposal on mass deportation of illegal immigrants if elected president. He wants to keep all the law-abiding people and deport all the criminals. Australia announced they’re building a wall around the country to keep Donald Trump’s exports out.

Los Angeles gyms had a huge spike in women’s gymnastics classes following the performance of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Rio. The dividends don’t stop there. Skid Row reported a record amount of public urination following the performance of the U.S. Men’s swimming team in Rio.

The White House sent the government of Brazil an official note of congratulations this week for putting on a spectacular and secure Summer Olympics Games during the past two weeks. We need to stay on that country’s good side. Brazil has biological weapons that come right out of the tap.

The White House wired over $1 billion to Iran shortly after flying them $400 million on a cargo plane. This didn’t go unnoticed. Three health insurance companies are thinking about taking U.S. hostages till Obama pays them a fair price for covering all these deadbeat sick people.

Republican Party officials were reported Monday to be devising a GOP strategy assuming that Hillary Clinton is going to win the presidential election. It’s s a plan of action. They’ve asked the British Embassy how many Republicans the Grand Cayman Islands could accept as political refugees.

The British Medical Journal Lancet issued a warning Tuesday about the effects of hard liquor cocktails. Vodka on ice can give you kidney failure, rum over ice can give you liver failure, whisky on ice can cause heart problems and Scotch over ice rots your brain. Apparently ice is really bad for you.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a woman from Hawaii won $10 million dollars playing the penny slots at the Wynn. The casino is a true reflection of America. It’s amazing how the people playing the nickel slots look over at the people playing the penny slots and consider them white trash.

NASA scientists said they’ve found an Earth-like planet in the next solar system 20 trillion miles from Earth and it may have water and oxygen. It’d take our fastest spacecraft seventy-five thousand years to get there. This planet’s discovery takes a lot of pressure off Canada this November.

