Church News: Week of Aug. 28

Everyone is welcome at a Bible study series, Armor of God at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Priscilla Shirer, lead actress in the “War Room” movie, is the author of this study happening each Tuesday, 1:30 to 3 p.m., through Sept. 6. There is a $15 cost for the study book. Priscilla is featured in a teaching video at each of the seven sessions, helping people to dig deep into each aspect of the armor of God, with encouragement to not only put it on but to also walk in it and implement it in their lives. Each week includes homework of Bible reading and personal reflections on the teachings. Everyone is invited to come and learn to be “dressed for the occasion” in the armor of God. To sign up for this study, please email office@pccaz.org. For more information, see pccaz.org.

Alien Kids are coming to First Southern Baptist Church! It goes for six weeks – Sundays July 31 through Sept. 4 from 9:45 a.m. to noon. For children entering kindergarten through sixth grade, it will include videos, skits, Bible stories, games, refreshments, small group sessions (age-graded), “WATT’s UP” (theme for each week); ‘BRAIN DRAIN’ (review quiz each week); Power Verse (for each week); Call to Action (a time of learning how Bible Story relates to today) And much more! For an out-of-this world experience for your kids, please come for the whole session, or part. First Southern Baptist Church, 2820 N Pleasant View Drive, Prescott Valley.

St. Germaine’s Annual Used Book Sale continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Aug. 27, at Reiser Hall, 7997 E. Dana Drive in Prescott Valley. A wide variety of fiction and nonfiction will be available. Organized by St. Germaine’s Ladies Guild.

A free clothing giveaway for infants to adults at First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley continues from 9 a.m. to noon today, Aug. 27. The church is located at 1524 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

Annual Used Book Sale at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church continues from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Aug. 27. The church is at 8944 E. Sommer Drive. Fundraiser for church activities and support for community. Free Coffee!

Join Temple B’rith Shalom Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. for a program honoring the life of Elie Wiesel. The Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate passed away in July 2016 at age 87. Temple B’rith Shalom will host a program to honor and educate about Wiesel, who was a writer, speaker, educator, founder of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and a human rights activist.

Yaquin Lance Sandleben will be the guest speaker at the Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship on Sunday morning, Aug. 28, at 11 am. His topic is "Many Paths - One Reality." Music will be by the Eclectic Ensemble.

Sandleben has been a 35-year follower of the Sufi path with deep connections in Buddhism, Indian music and spirituality. He will lead the congregation in exploring various religious-, indigenous- and nature-based paths and what they have to teach us about love. How can we be in rhythm with life's conditions and in tune with the infinite?

Sandleben has been a Prescott resident for 40 years. He is the father of two and married for 42 years. He served as the Goodwin Street Pharmacist for many years, as well as being on several nonprofit boards. Raised Christian in the Bible Belt of southern Indiana, he always knew that whatever it is we call God was just too big to fit only one religious path. Entering the Sufi path, he found the inclusive spirituality that he yearned for. Meditating since 1972, he is happy to receive daily spiritual practices and has watched the steady and positive effect on mood, understanding and living life to its fullest.



Prescott U.U. Fellowship is located at 945 Rancho Vista Road in Prescott.

AWANA returns to Open Door Baptist Church for another year. It begins with a registration and information dinner for children and their parents from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Parents can come and go at their leisure to register their children for AWANA, order materials, sign up for free transportation and receive other information for the coming year. The first regular meeting will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. For children from age 3 through sixth grade. There is no charge except for any materials ordered (books, uniforms).

Open Door Baptist Church is located at 8451 E. Stevens Drive in Prescott Valley, bordering the south edge of Mountain Valley Park off Robert Road. For more information, call the church at 928-772-9206 or email opendoor@northlink.com.

Hillside Bible Church presents “More Than Music,” an evening with Danny Sinacori, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31. Sinacori’s singing style incorporates classical, contemporary and country. The youngest of eight children born to Sicilian immigrant parents in Philadelphia, he was the only one of them to show an interest in music.

He started accordion lessons at 12 and soon graduated to playing by ear on the piano. His real love, though, was singing. In 1962, he helped organize a group called the Keystone Quartet. Two of its members have been singing with the Oak Ridge Boys for 40 years now. Sinacori has had a fruitful career and ministry in Gospel music, as a singer, pianist, composer and published author. He has spent more than 50 years traveling all over the United States, Canada and many other countries. His warm spirit and Italian charm have entertained and lifted many hearts. Hillside Bible Church is located at 8670 S. Date Creek Road in Hillside, Arizona.

Community Bible Study is a non-denominational women’s Bible study making disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study. The course of study is the Epistle to the Romans written by the Apostle Paul. Join us for transformed lives through the study of the Word of God. Open enrollment for the 30-week course of study is every Wednesday from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Hillside Community Church of God, 937 Ruth St. in Prescott. Course runs from Aug. 31-May 3, 2017. For more information, call Teaching Director Marless Taylor at 928-460-2944 or email prescottcbs@gmail.com.

There will be an American Red Cross blood drive at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. All eligible donors are encouraged to give. Every two seconds someone in America gets a blood transfusion. Five million patients will need blood this year. Give now. Your donation is critical. See pccaz.org for more information.

Center for Spiritual Living Prescott is offering several classes and workshops in September.

Accredited classes:

• Prosperity Plus, a 10-week class with The Rev. Kathleen, Sept. 6-Nov. 8, Tuesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $55 by Aug. 28.

• Prosperity Plus, a 10-week class with The Rev. Kathleen, Sept. 10-Nov. 12, Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $55 by Aug. 30.

• Foundations, a 10-week class with Hazel Bowman, Sept. 8-Nov. 10, Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $225 by Aug. 28; $245 after

Non-accredited classes:

• Health and Wellness, a six-week class with Joy Hansen, Sept. 19-Oct. 24, Mondays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. $120 by Sept. 11; $140 after

September one-day workshops:

• Power of Receiving: Personal Visioning and Labyrinth Walk with Deb Haass, Saturday, Sept. 10, 9 a.m. to noon. $32 by Sept. 4

• Treat, Treat and Move your Feet with Dave Sharer, Saturday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m. to noon. $32 by Sept. 11.

Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible teaching and Bible studies for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the Fall 2016 session. The new session begins on Wednesday, Sept. 7, and meets for eight weeks, until Oct. 26. WOW meets on Wednesday mornings from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Full and partial scholarships for class materials are available, and free child care is always provided.

The program for WOW each Wednesday morning includes coffee time, praise and worship music, prayer, a first-hour Bible teaching and your choice of a second-hour Bible study or a “Fun, Faith & Fellowship” class.

Fall WOW classes are as follows:

First-hour teaching: Lessons from the Life of Joseph - Teacher: Nancy Morgan

As a young man, Joseph’s future seems full of promise until his brothers sell him into slavery. But Joseph proves himself to be a man of integrity and fidelity to God. His winsome personality allows him to progress from slave to ruler. God uses Joseph to accomplish His purpose in the preservation of His chosen people and shows how any situation can be used for good, even if it is intended for evil.

Second-hour classes:

• The 7 Churches of Revelation - Leader: Becky Shields

• Seamless – Leader: Mary Beth Meinholz

• Turning Your Heart Toward God - Leaders: Kay Emery & Lynda White

• For the Love - Leader: Ginger McMahan

• The Hiding Place - Leader: Lynn McMurray

• Weird - Leader: Cheryl Ring

• America’s Providential History - Leader: Jerene Jacobson

• Seeking Allah, Finding Jesus - Leader: Lorie Morse

• Glory Days – Leader: Sandi Jepsen

• Digging Deeper - Leader: Harriet Mauritsen

• Creating a Family Legacy - Leader: Pam Burmood







Detailed brochures with registration forms may be obtained from the American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, or call 445-4348, and a brochure will be mailed to you.

Make plans now to join us for a wonderful Christ-centered fellowship, make new friends, and grow in grace and wisdom of God. Remember that this program is for all women, and free child care is provided along with full and partial scholarships for class materials.

First Southern Baptist Church’s AWANA program starts with registration and parent orientation at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The church is located at 2820 Pleasant View Drive in Prescott Valley. Call 928-772-7218 for more information.

All are welcome to join with Beit Torah in planning Selichot Forgiveness Services on Saturday, Sept. 24. For location, directions and details, please call 928-237-0390 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. For other activities, check the online calendar at www.onetorah.org.

Financial struggles can often be a primary cause of anxiety at any age and stage of life. There is no shortage of financial information available from financial advisors, financial TV networks and websites. But what does the Creator of the universe say about money? Pastor Dave Ellis, a certified Christian financial counselor, is offering a summer message series, “What Does the Bible Say About Your Money?” at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. The series continues throughout the summer with the Biblical view of personal money management, with topics such as handling money and possessions, saving, investing, giving and spending being addressed on Sundays in both the 9:15 a.m. Connections Contemporary worship and in the 10:45 a.m. Classic Traditional worship. All are invited to attend and learn timeless principles provided in the Bible for money management, and how thousands of years of financial principles stack up against modern day advice. More information on specific dates and titles is available at pccaz.org.



The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group will start a free new course in May. “Centering Prayer, A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God” includes a workbook with readings and reflections as well as videos. The Prayer Group meets Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Fran at 928-445-8072, for more information and to register.

Refiners Fire Cowboy Church meets at the W Bar D Sports Rodeo Arena 764 W Road 1 South, in Chino Valley. Church service begins 10 a.m. every Sunday morning. They are a non-denominational, non-traditional come as you are church. They also have children’s church for our buckaroos. The music is country Christian and old Gospel hymns. Wednesday night cowboy Gathering service is at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 928-899 52297 or email refinersfire1cowboychurch@gmail.com or at Refiner Fire Cowboy Church on FB.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, has started a Men’s Fellowship on the second Saturday of the month. The purpose is dealing with the needs of the buildings, etc., and a time of spiritual fellowship. For information, call 928-443-5323.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott offers Women’s Bible Study on the 3rd Friday of each month. The topic of the study will be the book of Ruth. All ladies are welcome. It starts with coffee at 8:45 a.m. and the study begins at 9 a.m. For more information, see www.prescottanglicans.org or call 928-443-5323 or 928-915-5547.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, meets every weekday for Morning Prayer according to the Book of Common Prayer (1928) and on Wednesday evenings for Evening Prayer. For information, call Bishop George Fincke at 928-443-5323.

Christ Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley, Hope Lutheran Church in Chino Valley, and First Lutheran in Prescott are joining together in a Lenten Roundrobin focus on the Hymn “Let Us Ever Walk With Jesus.” Since God created us to experience joy in communion with Him, to love all people, and to live in harmony with His creation, sin separates us from God, mars our relationship with one another and brings ruin to God’s good creation, so we do not enjoy the life our Creator intended for us. The disciplines of Lent: repentance, self-denial, prayer and works of love - help us wage our spiritual warfare. We invite you to join us each Wednesday for a vesper service at 4 p.m. at 3300 N Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley, 6:30 p.m. at 231 Smoketree Lane in Prescott and 6:30 p.m. at 1010 N Road One East in Chino Valley. You will also be introduced to the new pastor of Our Shepherd in Cornville – Pastor Stephen Wilkens.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to everyone of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd Scholl, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16). Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

The Connection Church, a non-denominational community of people who desire to experience a powerful relationship with our Heavenly Father, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, at Abia Judd Elementary, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. Its mission is to “Love God, Love People, Love Life.” For additional information, call 928-830-7619.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.