2016 Fall Sports Preview: Embry-Riddle cross-country

PRESCOTT – In 2016, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s men’s and women’s cross-country teams are once again looking to qualify for the NAIA National Championships come November.
The Eagles’ men, who finished 24th at nationals in 2015, return a solid corps of runners this fall in Vincent Arminio, Kyle Miller, Jordan Bramblett, Andrew Petersen, Blake Bradford, Noah Kroeze and Cole Zink.
“The men’s team returns everyone [from 2015], so we are looking to improve at the national level,” Embry-Riddle coach Chris Bray said.
ERAU’s women, who finished 32nd at nationals in 2015, have their own strong side in Sarrah Boughan, Lisa Garside, Chelsie Reid, Jessica Embro, Mariah Muchtar, Rachel Chrisman and Madison Babione.
“We are reaching our potential as a team,” Bray said. “The women will have their best season yet.”
Embry-Riddle runs on its own campus course at 3700 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. The Eagles open the 2016 season Sept. 3 at the George Kyte Classic in Flagstaff. They will host the ERAU Invite Sept. 17.
Embry-Riddle Cross-Country
2016 Schedule
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Sept. 3 at George Kyte Classic+ 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 ERAU INVITE% 9 a.m.
Oct. 1 at Mustang Challenge! 8:45 a.m.
Oct. 8 at Mesa T-bird Classic~ 9 a.m.
Oct. 15 at Santa Clara/AZ Christ. TBA
Oct. 31 at Cal Pac Champ.^ 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 19 at NAIA Nat’l Tourn.< 10:30 a.m.
- = at Buffalo Park in Flagstaff
% = at campus course in Prescott
! = at Central Park in Santa Clarita, California
~ = at Mesa Community College
^ = at Woodward Park in Fresno, California
< = in Charlotte, North Carolina
