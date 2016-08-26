NAU-Yavapai Welcome Center opens

Northern Arizona University President Dr. Rita Cheng opened her presentation to the Prescott Valley Town Council with a children’s tale of a drop of water that wanted to be a snowflake. The drop tried alone only to melt and evaporate. Then, he sought others who shared the same dream and together, they all blanketed the ground in white.

“Like those water drops, NAU is joining you and others who share our vision,” Cheng said. “On our own it would be difficult to be effective at educating a workforce needed to fill the needs of this community, but together we will change the landscape of Northern Arizona.”

Cheng’s presentation followed the grand opening of the NAU-Yavapai Welcome Center across from Harkins Theatres that same day, part of the college’s work to invest more in its Prescott and Prescott Valley presence, Cheng said, noting the doors are open wide. Northern Arizona University is ready for more students, enhanced degree options and stronger cooperation with the Prescott Valley town council and other partners in Yavapai County, she said.

Yavapai County is home to about 5,000 graduates from NAU as well as more than 1,000 students currently enrolled, Cheng said, adding that joint admission options and transfer pathways make education easier for students to finalize their degree paths at the university. While proud of this progress, that is just the beginning, Cheng said.

“Our cooperation with business and community leaders and the support of this council are opening more opportunities for Yavapai County residents of all ages,” she said. “Our involvement here does not stop with educational attainment levels either. We want to join you for arts, culture and sporting events.”

This season, the NAU IceJacks will play six hockey games in the Prescott Valley Event Center, Cheng said.

Northern Arizona University will be able to reach more Arizonans with higher education options with the council’s help, Cheng said, stating that the university is driven by goals of providing high quality education that will increase the percentage of adults in Arizona and the United States with a degree from a community college or university.

“Higher education is not just vital to the success of NAU in Flagstaff or in Prescott Valley, it’s critical to the economic success of this entire region and the state as a whole,” Cheng said. “Our goals for broader access to higher education were developed in cooperation with the Arizona Board of Regents and they align with the work of our sister universities. Together we’re pursuing strategies like stronger partnerships with community colleges that make higher education possible.”

As an example of an opportunity for a new partnership, Cheng mentioned that Mountain Institute JTED is interested in a 2+2+2 program that could align students with Yavapai College and NAU to create new learning pathways. Further, local employers are interested in providing NAU students with internships, she said.

Those were only some of the opportunities that Cheng brought up in her presentation and as each new step is taken, the university will seek to build an even stronger partnership with Prescott Valley, she said.

“Every step of the way, your vision for this region helps make education and economic development possible and we’re thankful to be part of your community,” Cheng said. “We’re excited for our shared future and we’re optimistic about our ties to you and the work that we can do together to strengthen our workforce, expand our knowledge and open new opportunities for our students right here at home.”

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski said he looks forward to the university’s presence and that he can’t wait to get some building going on.

“We’re very eager for the economic development and the education that will come along with it,” he said.

In the same vein, Councilmember Michael Whiting said he is also excited about the news. Prescott Valley Town Council has looked at several centers of excellence in the community, which education and healthcare are a part, he said.

It’s exciting to see all this come together, said Councilmember Mary Mallory.

“I know there’s been a lot of work and a lot of time going into all of this for months and months,” she said. “We don’t do anything alone and we need each other to build each other up and bring things … together in a good, positive way.”